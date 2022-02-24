Senator Abdullahi Adamu, former governor of Nasarawa state, is allegedly President Buhari's choice to emerge as APC national chairman

Anonymous sources said the president told the APC governors at a meeting at the State House on Tuesday, February 22

Some of the major aspirants contesting for the APC chairmanship seat have reacted to the choice of the president

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly endorsed Abdullahi Adamu, a former governor of Nasarawa state, as the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Daily Trust cited "credible sources", including governors and former governors, as confirming that the president endorsed Senator Adamu, who chaired the reconciliation committee of the party during his meeting with APC governors at the State House on Tuesday, February 22.

President Buhari reportedly wants Senator Abdullahi Adamu, a former Nasarawa governor, to emerge as APC chairman ahead of 2023. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Legit.ng notes that the alleged endorsement comes ahead of the party's national convention which is scheduled to hold on Saturday, March 26.

One of the sources said President Buhari told the governors that the party chairmanship position should be zoned to the North Central geopolitical zone.

The source was quoted as saying:

“The president, at the brief meeting, told us that the party chairman should come from the North Central and that the person should be Senator Abdullahi Adamu. Nobody disagreed with him."

With the alleged presidential endorsement, Senator Adamu has a strong chance of taking over from the governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, who has been piloting the affairs of the party for almost two years.

The quoted source said with the presidential endorsement, all other aspirants vying for the chairmanship seat were expected to withdraw from the race.

Some aspirants react

Senator George Akume, a former governor of Benue state and current minister of special duties and inter-governmental affairs, is one of the top contenders to the APC chairmanship.

He said if any consensus was reached, or is to be reached, he is the one to be chosen, not any other aspirant.

Another top contender from Kwara state, Saliu Mustapha, the Turaki Ilorin, said no one had been anointed, saying he remained the candidate to beat.

However, another aspirant from Adamawa state, Sunny Sylvester Moniedafe, said for consensus to be successful, the party should call all aspirants to a meeting and brief them.

APC Convention: Southeast aspirants reject deputy national chairman position

Meanwhile, Some of the aspirants to the national offices of the APC from the southeast region have rejected the position of the deputy national chairman.

The zone on Wednesday, February 23, insisted that the position of the national secretary should be zoned to the southeast region instead.

Batos Nwadike, one of the aspirants to the position of the national secretary made this position known to newsmen in Owerri.

