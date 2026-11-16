Set It Off united four powerful actresses in one of the most emotionally charged heist films of the 1990s. The crime action film was directed by F. Gary Gray and released on 6 November 1996 by New Line Cinema. Three decades on, the Set It Off cast has collectively racked up Oscars, Emmy Awards, Grammy wins, and hundreds of millions in earnings — proof that the film was far more than a launching pad.

Queen Latifah (L), Blair Underwood (C), and Jada Pinkett Smith (R) are among the cast of Set It Off. Photo: Matei Horvath, Earl Gibson III, Leon Bennett (modified by the author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Queen Latifah, the biggest star to emerge from the Set It Off cast, has since won an Oscar, starred in a five-season CBS drama, and is now being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

has since won an Oscar, starred in a five-season CBS drama, and is now being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Jada Pinkett Smith made a high-profile acting comeback in 2026 , reprising her breakout role in the Netflix revival of A Different World .

, reprising her breakout role in the Netflix revival of . The film grossed more than $41 million at the box office and helped launch every principal actor's mainstream career.

and helped launch every principal actor's mainstream career. Many original cast members have been vocal about leaving the movie alone , making a sequel unlikely despite longtime fan demand.

, making a sequel unlikely despite longtime fan demand. Blair Underwood, the sole leading man in the film, has built a career worth an estimated $8 million across film, television, and Broadway.

The Set It Off cast — where are they now?

Set It Off follows four inner-city women driven by desperation to rob banks in Los Angeles. Queen Latifah exudes strength and charisma, Vivica A. Fox brings intensity, Jada Pinkett Smith delivers emotional depth, and Kimberly Elise impresses with quiet nuance. Below is a full look at what the film's five principal players have been doing in the 30 years since.

Cast member Role Current net worth (est.) Notable post-film work Queen Latifah Cleo Sims $60 million Chicago, Girls Trip, The Equalizer (CBS) Jada Pinkett Smith Stony Newsom $50 million The Matrix trilogy, Gotham, A Different World revival Blair Underwood Keith Weston $8 million L.A. Law, Quantico, A Soldier's Play (Broadway) Vivica A. Fox Frankie Sutton $3 million Independence Day, Kill Bill: Vol. 1, Lifetime films Kimberly Elise Tisean "T.T." Williams $2 million Beloved, Diary of a Mad Black Woman, Close to Home

Queen Latifah — Cleo Sims

Inductee Queen Latifah speaks onstage during the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Dana Elaine Owens

Dana Elaine Owens Date of birth: 18 March 1970

18 March 1970 Age: 56 (as of 2026)

56 (as of 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Rapper, actress, producer, entrepreneur

Rapper, actress, producer, entrepreneur Net worth: ~$60 million

~$60 million Instagram: @queenlatifah

Set It Off was Queen Latifah's first major big-screen role after years on Fox's Living Single. She seized the moment with both hands. Her Oscar-nominated turn in Chicago (2002) confirmed she was Hollywood's most versatile entertainer, and she later described playing Robyn McCall, a former CIA operative in The Equalizer.

CBS cancelled The Equalizer after five seasons, with the season 5 finale serving as the series finale. Queen Latifah has not stood still since. In her BET documentary You Can Go Home Again, the rap pioneer helps provide affordable housing for families in her hometown of Newark, New Jersey. Most recently, she is being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame — a full-circle moment for a woman who began rapping in her teens.

Jada Pinkett Smith — Stony Newsom

Jada Pinkett Smith at the "Ramayana: Rise of a Legend" World Premiere. Photo: JC Olivera

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Full name: Jada Koren Pinkett Smith

Jada Koren Pinkett Smith Date of birth: 18 September 1971

18 September 1971 Age: 55 (as of 2026)

55 (as of 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Actress, producer, author, talk show host

Actress, producer, author, talk show host Net worth: ~$50 million

~$50 million Instagram: @jadapinkettsmith

After Set It Off, Jada Pinkett Smith became one of Hollywood's most bankable dramatic actresses. Her credits include the Matrix sequels, Michael Mann's Collateral opposite Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx, and The Nutty Professor opposite Eddie Murphy. She also starred as the villain Fish Mooney in Fox's Gotham and co-hosted the Emmy-winning Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk.

In March 2026, Pinkett Smith announced her acting comeback, reprising her breakthrough role as Lena James in a reboot of A Different World. She is also set to star in Girls Trip 2, again directed by Malcolm D. Lee and reuniting her with Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, and Tiffany Haddish, with production scheduled for the end of 2026.

Blair Underwood — Keith Weston

Blair Underwood at the FOX Upfront Red Carpet. Photo: John Nacion

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Blair Erwin Underwood

Blair Erwin Underwood Date of birth: 25 August 1964

25 August 1964 Age: 62 (as of 2026)

62 (as of 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Actor, director, producer

Actor, director, producer Net worth: ~$8 million

~$8 million Instagram: @blairunderwood_official

Actor Blair Underwood was born on 25 August 1964 in Tacoma, Washington, and trained at Carnegie Mellon University before making his name as attorney Jonathan Rollins in the long-running NBC legal drama L.A. Law. His role as Keith Weston in Set It Off showed a different, warmer side of the actor and broadened his appeal considerably.

With a career spanning over three decades, Underwood has built an impressive portfolio across television, film, and theatre, and his consistency has translated into both fame and financial stability. He has starred in Quantico, When They See Us, and returned to Broadway in the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama A Soldier's Play for director Kenny Leon and the Roundabout Theatre Company.

Vivica A. Fox — Frankie Sutton

Vivica A. Fox attends Lifetime's "It's A Wonderful Lifetime" holiday event. Photo: Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Vivica Anjanetta Fox

Vivica Anjanetta Fox Date of birth: 30 July 1964

30 July 1964 Age: 62 (as of 2026)

62 (as of 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Actress, producer, television host

Actress, producer, television host Net worth: ~$3 million

~$3 million Instagram: @msvfox

Vivica Anjanetta Fox was born on 30 July 1964 and began her career on Soul Train before landing roles on daytime soap operas Days of Our Lives and Generations. Set It Off catapulted her into the mainstream, leading directly to her breakout role opposite Will Smith in Independence Day (1996) and her iconic performance in Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003).

Fox has produced and starred in over 25 films for the Lifetime network, cementing her as one of that channel's most bankable faces. Her business ventures include the Vivica Fox Hair Collection, a successful wig and hair-care brand. As of 2026, Fox remains contentedly single and focused on her career.

Kimberly Elise — Tisean "T.T." Williams

Actress Kimberly Elise attends the 2018 American Black Film Festival Honours Awards. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kimberly Elise Trammel

Kimberly Elise Trammel Date of birth: 17 April 1967

17 April 1967 Age: 59 (as of 2026)

59 (as of 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Actress, wellness advocate

Actress, wellness advocate Net worth: ~$2 million

~$2 million Instagram: @ikimberlyelise

Born Kimberly Elise Trammel in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Elise has been active in film and television since 1995. Set It Off was her feature-film debut, and her devastatingly raw performance as Tisean earned her immediate critical recognition. She went on to star opposite Oprah Winfrey in Toni Morrison's Beloved (1998), a role that confirmed her as one of her generation's most gifted dramatic actresses.

Elise also starred in the CBS crime drama Close to Home (2005–07) and the VH1 comedy-drama Hit the Floor (2013–2016). She remains active on Instagram, sharing wellness advice, motivational messages, and updates about her professional projects. The American actress married George McCrary in 2023 and has two children.

FAQs

Is Set It Off 2 ever going to happen?

Set It Off was released in 1996, and fans have wondered about a sequel ever since — the movie helped set the careers of Vivica A. Fox, Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, and Kimberly Elise into overdrive. However, the original cast would likely not appear in any reboot, as many have been vocal about leaving the movie alone — Queen Latifah has even joked about having a "no death clause" in her contracts because of Cleo's fate.

What is Queen Latifah's real name?

Queen Latifah's real name is Dana Elaine Owens, born on 18 March 1970 in Newark, New Jersey. She discovered her stage name, Latifah — meaning "delicate" and "very kind" in Arabic — from a book at age eight.

What is Jada Pinkett Smith doing in 2026?

In 2026, Pinkett Smith is reprising the role of Lena James in the sequel series to A Different World on Netflix, with all 10 episodes dropping on 24 September. She also recently signed with the talent agency Independent Artist Group and is developing Girls Trip 2.

How much did Set It Off make at the box office?

The film, directed by F. Gary Gray, grossed more than $41 million at the box office and received positive reviews, with some critics comparing it to Thelma & Louise. On a production budget estimated in the low millions, it was considered a strong commercial and cultural success for New Line Cinema.

What is Vivica A. Fox doing in 2026?

Vivica Fox remains active in the entertainment industry in 2026. She continues to produce and star in Lifetime films through her production company Foxhole Productions and maintains her Vivica Fox Hair brand. She has remained one of the most recognisable faces in Black cinema for three consecutive decades.

We also highlighted facts about the richest members of the Off Campus cast, including Antonio Cipriano, Josh Heuston, Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli. The ranking compares the actors' estimated net worths and career earnings.

Cipriano leads the cast with an estimated $3 million fortune built through Broadway, television and music. His wealth is estimated to be three times that of the cast members at the bottom of the ranking.

Source: Legit.ng