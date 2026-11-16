What have the Set It Off cast been up to since the heartbreaking movie 30 years later?
Set It Off united four powerful actresses in one of the most emotionally charged heist films of the 1990s. The crime action film was directed by F. Gary Gray and released on 6 November 1996 by New Line Cinema. Three decades on, the Set It Off cast has collectively racked up Oscars, Emmy Awards, Grammy wins, and hundreds of millions in earnings — proof that the film was far more than a launching pad.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- The Set It Off cast — where are they now?
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Queen Latifah, the biggest star to emerge from the Set It Off cast, has since won an Oscar, starred in a five-season CBS drama, and is now being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
- Jada Pinkett Smith made a high-profile acting comeback in 2026, reprising her breakout role in the Netflix revival of A Different World.
- The film grossed more than $41 million at the box office and helped launch every principal actor's mainstream career.
- Many original cast members have been vocal about leaving the movie alone, making a sequel unlikely despite longtime fan demand.
- Blair Underwood, the sole leading man in the film, has built a career worth an estimated $8 million across film, television, and Broadway.
The Set It Off cast — where are they now?
Set It Off follows four inner-city women driven by desperation to rob banks in Los Angeles. Queen Latifah exudes strength and charisma, Vivica A. Fox brings intensity, Jada Pinkett Smith delivers emotional depth, and Kimberly Elise impresses with quiet nuance. Below is a full look at what the film's five principal players have been doing in the 30 years since.
Cast member
Role
Current net worth (est.)
Notable post-film work
Queen Latifah
Cleo Sims
$60 million
Chicago, Girls Trip, The Equalizer (CBS)
Jada Pinkett Smith
Stony Newsom
$50 million
The Matrix trilogy, Gotham, A Different World revival
Blair Underwood
Keith Weston
$8 million
L.A. Law, Quantico, A Soldier's Play (Broadway)
Vivica A. Fox
Frankie Sutton
$3 million
Independence Day, Kill Bill: Vol. 1, Lifetime films
Kimberly Elise
Tisean "T.T." Williams
$2 million
Beloved, Diary of a Mad Black Woman, Close to Home
Queen Latifah — Cleo Sims
- Full name: Dana Elaine Owens
- Date of birth: 18 March 1970
- Age: 56 (as of 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Rapper, actress, producer, entrepreneur
- Net worth: ~$60 million
- Instagram: @queenlatifah
Set It Off was Queen Latifah's first major big-screen role after years on Fox's Living Single. She seized the moment with both hands. Her Oscar-nominated turn in Chicago (2002) confirmed she was Hollywood's most versatile entertainer, and she later described playing Robyn McCall, a former CIA operative in The Equalizer.
CBS cancelled The Equalizer after five seasons, with the season 5 finale serving as the series finale. Queen Latifah has not stood still since. In her BET documentary You Can Go Home Again, the rap pioneer helps provide affordable housing for families in her hometown of Newark, New Jersey. Most recently, she is being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame — a full-circle moment for a woman who began rapping in her teens.
Jada Pinkett Smith — Stony Newsom
- Full name: Jada Koren Pinkett Smith
- Date of birth: 18 September 1971
- Age: 55 (as of 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Actress, producer, author, talk show host
- Net worth: ~$50 million
- Instagram: @jadapinkettsmith
After Set It Off, Jada Pinkett Smith became one of Hollywood's most bankable dramatic actresses. Her credits include the Matrix sequels, Michael Mann's Collateral opposite Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx, and The Nutty Professor opposite Eddie Murphy. She also starred as the villain Fish Mooney in Fox's Gotham and co-hosted the Emmy-winning Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk.
In March 2026, Pinkett Smith announced her acting comeback, reprising her breakthrough role as Lena James in a reboot of A Different World. She is also set to star in Girls Trip 2, again directed by Malcolm D. Lee and reuniting her with Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, and Tiffany Haddish, with production scheduled for the end of 2026.
Blair Underwood — Keith Weston
- Full name: Blair Erwin Underwood
- Date of birth: 25 August 1964
- Age: 62 (as of 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Actor, director, producer
- Net worth: ~$8 million
- Instagram: @blairunderwood_official
Actor Blair Underwood was born on 25 August 1964 in Tacoma, Washington, and trained at Carnegie Mellon University before making his name as attorney Jonathan Rollins in the long-running NBC legal drama L.A. Law. His role as Keith Weston in Set It Off showed a different, warmer side of the actor and broadened his appeal considerably.
With a career spanning over three decades, Underwood has built an impressive portfolio across television, film, and theatre, and his consistency has translated into both fame and financial stability. He has starred in Quantico, When They See Us, and returned to Broadway in the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama A Soldier's Play for director Kenny Leon and the Roundabout Theatre Company.
Vivica A. Fox — Frankie Sutton
- Full name: Vivica Anjanetta Fox
- Date of birth: 30 July 1964
- Age: 62 (as of 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Actress, producer, television host
- Net worth: ~$3 million
- Instagram: @msvfox
Vivica Anjanetta Fox was born on 30 July 1964 and began her career on Soul Train before landing roles on daytime soap operas Days of Our Lives and Generations. Set It Off catapulted her into the mainstream, leading directly to her breakout role opposite Will Smith in Independence Day (1996) and her iconic performance in Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003).
Fox has produced and starred in over 25 films for the Lifetime network, cementing her as one of that channel's most bankable faces. Her business ventures include the Vivica Fox Hair Collection, a successful wig and hair-care brand. As of 2026, Fox remains contentedly single and focused on her career.
Kimberly Elise — Tisean "T.T." Williams
- Full name: Kimberly Elise Trammel
- Date of birth: 17 April 1967
- Age: 59 (as of 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Actress, wellness advocate
- Net worth: ~$2 million
- Instagram: @ikimberlyelise
Born Kimberly Elise Trammel in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Elise has been active in film and television since 1995. Set It Off was her feature-film debut, and her devastatingly raw performance as Tisean earned her immediate critical recognition. She went on to star opposite Oprah Winfrey in Toni Morrison's Beloved (1998), a role that confirmed her as one of her generation's most gifted dramatic actresses.
Elise also starred in the CBS crime drama Close to Home (2005–07) and the VH1 comedy-drama Hit the Floor (2013–2016). She remains active on Instagram, sharing wellness advice, motivational messages, and updates about her professional projects. The American actress married George McCrary in 2023 and has two children.
FAQs
Is Set It Off 2 ever going to happen?
Set It Off was released in 1996, and fans have wondered about a sequel ever since — the movie helped set the careers of Vivica A. Fox, Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, and Kimberly Elise into overdrive. However, the original cast would likely not appear in any reboot, as many have been vocal about leaving the movie alone — Queen Latifah has even joked about having a "no death clause" in her contracts because of Cleo's fate.
What is Queen Latifah's real name?
Queen Latifah's real name is Dana Elaine Owens, born on 18 March 1970 in Newark, New Jersey. She discovered her stage name, Latifah — meaning "delicate" and "very kind" in Arabic — from a book at age eight.
What is Jada Pinkett Smith doing in 2026?
In 2026, Pinkett Smith is reprising the role of Lena James in the sequel series to A Different World on Netflix, with all 10 episodes dropping on 24 September. She also recently signed with the talent agency Independent Artist Group and is developing Girls Trip 2.
How much did Set It Off make at the box office?
The film, directed by F. Gary Gray, grossed more than $41 million at the box office and received positive reviews, with some critics comparing it to Thelma & Louise. On a production budget estimated in the low millions, it was considered a strong commercial and cultural success for New Line Cinema.
What is Vivica A. Fox doing in 2026?
Vivica Fox remains active in the entertainment industry in 2026. She continues to produce and star in Lifetime films through her production company Foxhole Productions and maintains her Vivica Fox Hair brand. She has remained one of the most recognisable faces in Black cinema for three consecutive decades.
We also highlighted facts about the richest members of the Off Campus cast, including Antonio Cipriano, Josh Heuston, Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli. The ranking compares the actors' estimated net worths and career earnings.
Cipriano leads the cast with an estimated $3 million fortune built through Broadway, television and music. His wealth is estimated to be three times that of the cast members at the bottom of the ranking.
Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.