Rudy Pankow has swapped the sun-soaked chaos of Outer Banks for something far more otherworldly. The Ketchikan-born actor, best known for playing fan-favourite JJ Maybank on Netflix, is now playing the Devil himself in the supernatural romance Thud — and that is only one of several new projects signalling a bold career pivot. Here is everything you need to know about Rudy Pankow, from his new films to his long-term girlfriend and the drama that followed him off the Outer Banks set.

Rudy Pankow at Hollywood Legion Theatre. Photo: Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Rudy Pankow's character JJ Maybank was fatally stabbed in the season 4 finale of Outer Banks , with showrunners confirming the death was always planned.

of , with showrunners confirming the death was always planned. In 2026, Pankow stars as the Devil in Thud , a supernatural romance opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar, directed by Mali Elfman.

, a supernatural romance opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar, directed by Mali Elfman. Despite rumours of a falling out with co-star Madison Bailey, neither actor has confirmed any personal conflict.

any personal conflict. Pankow has been in a relationship with photographer Elaine Siemek since 2020 , whom he met on the set of Outer Banks .

, whom he met on the set of . His net worth is estimated between $500,000 and $1 million, built primarily through television and film roles.

Profile summary

Detail Information Full name Rudy Pankow Date of birth 12 August 1997 Age 29 (as of August 2026) Birthplace Ketchikan, Alaska, USA Nationality American Profession Actor Height 5 ft 11 in (1.80 m) Partner Elaine Siemek (2020–present) Instagram @rudeth Known for Outer Banks, Reminders of Him, Thud

Rudy Pankow's career: from small-town Alaska to Netflix stardom

Rudy Pankow was born and raised in Ketchikan, Alaska, on 12 August 1997. He relocated to Los Angeles to pursue acting and landed his breakout role in 2020. That year, Pankow landed the main role of JJ Maybank in Outer Banks, a popular Netflix series that also earned him recognition across the industry.

The show became an international success for Netflix, with all three released seasons making Netflix's global top 10 weekly list and winning multiple People's Choice and MTV Movie & TV Awards. Beyond Outer Banks, Pankow landed a role in Uncharted in 2022, an action-adventure film in which he played a young version of the game's protagonist, Sam Drake.

Why did Rudy Pankow leave Outer Banks?

Although rumours surrounded Pankow's surprise exit, Outer Banks co-creator Josh Pate said in a Netflix memorial video that JJ's death "was always part of the plan." The character died in the season 4 finale after trying to save Kiara (Madison Bailey) from Chandler Groff.

Top five facts about Rudy Pankow. Photo: Steve Granitz (modified by the author)

Source: Original

Earlier in the season, JJ discovers that he was born a Kook, with his late mother belonging to a wealthy local family, and that Groff is his biological father. Groff later uses Kiara as a pawn to retrieve the Blue Crown, leading to a confrontation that costs JJ his life.

Speaking in the same Netflix video, the American actor shared that JJ's demise reflected his unwavering loyalty to Kiara and his friend group.

The Madison Bailey drama, explained

JJ's death at the end of Outer Banks season 4 raised questions among the show's fans about why Pankow was leaving the show. One widespread internet theory blamed a supposed falling out between cast members—fuelled by social media activity where various actors and partners reportedly unfollowed each other following a group dinner.

However, sources close to the production confirmed there was no feud or beef between Rudy and Madison Bailey. In fact, Madison got visibly emotional while discussing Rudy's exit from the show with the rest of the cast, praising her co-star for bringing a "lightheartedness" to Outer Banks.

Rudy Pankow attends the premiere of "The Mosquito Bowl" during AFI Fest. Photo: Brianna Bryson

Source: Getty Images

In an October 2024 group cover feature and interview with Cosmopolitan, Rudy Pankow stated:

I think a lot of people can intertwine a narrative and what they want to believe. And they take it out on someone that doesn't deserve it. That's unfortunate and it's hard. And what's even more unfortunate is that it's not in my control.

While many fans speculated that personal drama drove the character's exit, the show's creators reiterated that a major character death was always planned ahead of the final season.

Rudy Pankow's new projects

Having stepped away from Netflix's teen drama world, Pankow has lined up an impressive slate of film work spanning romance, comedy, and the supernatural.

Reminders of Him (2026)

Pankow joined Maika Monroe and Tyriq Withers in Universal's film adaptation of the Colleen Hoover novel Reminders of Him, with Vanessa Caswill set to direct. The book, from the No. 1 New York Times bestselling author, centres on motherhood, forgiveness, and the power of love to heal even the most shattered heart. The film hit theatres on 13 March 2026.

Thud: playing the Devil

Rudy Pankow attends “Actors Rising,” Presented by The Actor Awards and ELLE. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

In June 2026, it was announced that Pankow inked a deal to star in Thud, a supernatural romance from director Mali Elfman, in which he plays the Devil opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar as the Grim Reaper. Based on an original screenplay by Noga Pnueli, Thud watches as the two figures meet at a three-day destination wedding, falling in love after colliding at the event.

Thud recently wrapped principal photography in Los Angeles with the support of a California tax credit. The cast was rounded out with former SNL cast member Lauren Holt, Anna Akana, Kevin Bigley, Brian McElhaney, Brandon Scott, and Vincent Rodriguez III.

Cowboy and Never Change!

Pankow's pipeline does not stop there. In mid-2025, it was announced he would co-star with Ben Foster and Gabriel Basso in Cowboy, a new rodeo drama film. He also appears in Hulu's comedy Never Change!, which premiered at the Tribeca Festival.

Rudy Pankow's filmography

Year Title Role 2020–2024 Outer Banks JJ Maybank 2022 Uncharted Young Sam 2024 5lbs of Pressure — 2024 Accidental Texan — 2026 Reminders of Him Scotty Landry TBA Cowboy Clif Casey TBA Never Change! — TBA Thud The Devil

Rudy Pankow and Elaine Siemek

Who is Rudy Pankow dating?

Rudy Pankow and photographer Elaine Siemek met on the Outer Banks set. The then-rising star hard-launched his relationship with Siemek shortly after his fame skyrocketed with Outer Banks season 1.

Siemek worked as an assistant to Outer Banks showrunner Jonas Pate during season 1. They have been publicly associated since November 2020, when Pankow posted photos of Siemek on Instagram for her birthday.

As of 2026, Pankow and his girlfriend are still going strong. As recently as August 2026, Siemek shared a photo of Pankow from their travels, and they had a flirty interaction in the comments section.

In 2026, Siemek also published a photography book, The Touch Library, with author Racquel Garry. Pankow publicly congratulated her on the release.

Why did Rudy Pankow defend Elaine Siemek?

Elaine Siemek has often been subjected to harassment by fans of Rudy Pankow. In response, Pankow has openly defended his girlfriend, condemning the disrespect she faces.

Rudy Pankow attends The Hollywood Reporter's Nominees Night. Photo: Olivia Wong

Source: Getty Images

In August 2021, Pankow took to Instagram to defend his girlfriend against online trolls who had been spreading lies and accusations about her. Pankow went on to say that the rumours about Siemek were completely false, adding,

I want to thank my amazing fans/followers who have shown nothing but love and support and are here for just a fun time. Unfortunately I’m here to call out the disrespect and harassment someone who I love dearly is getting on a daily basis. Not only is she not what she is being accused of being, she is the complete opposite and actively is so.

Latest news

Rudy Pankow's 2026 has been defined by a string of major announcements:

Pankow signed a deal to star in Thud, a supernatural romance from film director Mali Elfman, opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar. Principal photography on Thud wrapped in Los Angeles in mid-2026. Creators of Outer Banks confirmed in August 2026 that Pankow does not return for the show's fifth and final season, and explained why the character was not invited back. His Hulu comedy Never Change! had its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival.

Rudy Pankow's net worth

Rudy Pankow attends Netflix's POGUELANDIA Celebrating "Outer Banks" Season 4 Part 2. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Pankow's net worth in 2025 was estimated at $500,000, drawn from TV, film, and theatre work. His income sources include:

Main cast salary from four seasons of Outer Banks

Film appearances including Uncharted , 5lbs of Pressure , and Accidental Texan

, , and Upcoming lead roles in Reminders of Him, Thud, and Cowboy

Given the volume and profile of his current film slate, that figure is likely to grow considerably in the near term.

How tall is Rudy Pankow?

According to IMDb, Rudy Pankow stands at 6 feet (1.83 m) tall. He is also a certified kayak guide, a nod to the outdoor lifestyle he grew up with in Alaska.

Rudy Pankow attends Marvel Studios' 'Black Widow' Fan Event. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Is Rudy Pankow single? No. Rudy Pankow is currently dating Elaine Siemek. They have been together since 2020. Why did Rudy Pankow leave Outer Banks? JJ died in the season 4 finale, and the show's creators say his death had been planned as part of the story. Is Rudy Pankow returning for Outer Banks season 5? It was confirmed that the fifth and final season proceeds without Pankow's character, as the Pogues reunite for the finale "minus JJ." What is Rudy Pankow's new film? He stars in Thud, a supernatural romance in which he plays the Devil opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar's Grim Reaper, directed by Mali Elfman. Is there real drama between Rudy Pankow and Madison Bailey? The creators of the show have confirmed it was always the plan for his character to meet a tragic fate, squashing the feud theory. Neither actor has publicly confirmed any personal falling out. How old is Rudy Pankow? He was born on 12 August 1997 in Ketchikan, Alaska, and is 29 years old as of August 2026. Is Rudy Pankow alive? Yes, Rudy Pankow is alive. It is his fictional character JJ Maybank who died in Outer Banks season 4. Where does Rudy Pankow live? Pankow grew up in Ketchikan, Alaska, and relocated to Los Angeles to pursue his acting career.

We also highlighted facts about David Glatzel's alleged possession and the events that inspired The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

The case remains deeply contested: David says he was possessed, while his brother Carl has said the story was fabricated and that David was mentally ill. The dispute later reached court, following Arne Johnson's conviction in a murder case that used demonic possession as a proposed defence.

Source: Legit.ng