Malachi Barton has quietly pulled off one of Disney's neatest career tricks: starting as a one-line "Tiny Kid" on Workaholics at age seven and arriving, barely a decade later, as the leading man of two major Disney franchises at once. Born on 10 March 2007 in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Barton is 19 years old (as of November 2026) and in 2026 led both Camp Rock 3 and Coven Academy while filming Zombies 5 — a workload that places him firmly at the centre of Disney's youth entertainment universe.

Malachi Barton at Disney's Camp Rock 3 world premiere at the Walt Disney Studio Lot in Burbank, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Malachi Barton was working in television by 2014 , including a guest spot on Workaholics before landing his first main Disney role.

, including a guest spot on before landing his first main Disney role. His breakout series Stuck in the Middle ran for three full seasons from 2016 to 2018 , earning him a Young Entertainer Award for Best Supporting Young Actor.

ran for , earning him a Young Entertainer Award for Best Supporting Young Actor. Barton stepped into a sci-fi lead role in Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires (2025), playing vampire Victor, his most high-profile starring credit to date.

(2025), playing vampire Victor, his most high-profile starring credit to date. In 2026 he was the first choice to play Fletch in Camp Rock 3 , while also being written into Coven Academy as a main character after a suggestion from Disney executive Ayo Davis.

, while also being written into as a main character after a suggestion from Disney executive Ayo Davis. Barton's net worth is estimated at around $2 million, built through consistent Disney acting, voice work, and a social media audience of over 3 million on Instagram.

Profile summary

Full name Malachi Daniel Barton Date of birth 10 March 2007 Age 19 (as of November 2026) Birthplace Virginia Beach, Virginia, USA Nationality American Height 5 ft 11 in (1.80 m) Parents Loren Barton (father); Felicia Barton (mother) Occupation Actor, singer Years active 2014–present Known for Stuck in the Middle, Zombies 4, Camp Rock 3 Instagram @malachibarton Relationship status Unconfirmed Net worth $2 million (est.)

How Malachi Barton's career began

Barton grew up as the son of Felicia Barton, a singer-songwriter and former American Idol contestant, and Loren Barton, a guitarist and tour manager, a household steeped in performance from the start. His family later relocated to Los Angeles to support his growing career, allowing him to pursue acting professionally while continuing his education.

Malachi has been acting since the age of five, and that early camera comfort proved useful.

From guest spots to a Disney main cast

Five facts about Disney star Malachi Barton. Photo: Vivien Killilea

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By 2014 Barton was landing early television work, including a small role in the comedy series Workaholics. His official Disney bio names The Young and the Restless as his first television role. Between 2014 and 2015, he took guest roles across See Dad Run, Instant Mom, and Henry Danger, playing Trevor in an episode of Instant Mom.

These brief appearances led directly to the role that made his name. In 2016, Barton was cast as Beast Diaz in the Disney Channel sitcom Stuck in the Middle, a show that ran for three seasons, concluding in 2018, during which he appeared in all episodes.

The series starred Jenna Ortega as Harley Diaz, with Barton playing her younger brother and twin to Nicolas Bechtel's Lewie. Holding his own beside Ortega across three seasons was no small feat.

In 2017, Malachi was nominated as Best Supporting Young Actor by the Young Entertainer Awards, then won the same award in 2018 for his work on the series.

The Villains of Valley View and the sci-fi leap

After Stuck in the Middle wrapped, Barton kept his Disney Channel ties alive through guest appearances and film work. His credits in this period included the made-for-TV movie Under Wraps (2021) and its sequel, Under Wraps 2, as well as a role in Dora and the Lost City of Gold as Young Diego.

He next starred as Colby Madden in The Villains of Valley View (2022–2023), his second main-cast Disney Channel role and a clear signal that the network regarded him as a reliable lead.

Zombies 4: the sci-fi turning point

Malachi Barton at the Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo: River Callaway

Source: Getty Images

In Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires (2025), Freya Skye and Malachi Barton joined the cast as new characters Nova and Victor, respectively. The Zombies franchise carries serious fandom weight, and landing a leading role in Zombies 4 marked Barton's clearest transition from reliable supporting player to genuine franchise lead.

Tim Federle, best known for creating High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, has said "The X factor Malachi has is so undeniable." He executive-produced Camp Rock 3 and also cast Barton as a warlock in Coven Academy.

Camp Rock 3 and Coven Academy — the double lead

Malachi Barton at the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

With Camp Rock 3, Barton was the first choice to play Fletch, according to Disney. Meanwhile, Coven Academy creator Tim Federle recalled a conversation with Ayo Davis, president of Disney Kids & Family, who suggested he write a role for Barton in the series. What began as a small part grew into a starring credit.

He stars as Victor in Zombies 4 and Fletch in Camp Rock 3 and also stars in the Freeform series Coven Academy, which premiered on 1 October 2026, as a magical warlock named Jake.

When asked if he has had offers for more adult projects, Malachi noted that he has had some things come in, but the young-adult Coven Academy is a good stepping stone for him.

Filmography highlights

Year Title Role Notes 2014 Workaholics Tiny Kid TV guest 2016–2018 Stuck in the Middle Beast Diaz Main cast, 3 seasons 2019 Dora and the Lost City of Gold Young Diego Feature film 2021 Under Wraps Marshall Disney DCOM 2022 Under Wraps 2 Marshall Disney DCOM 2022–2023 The Villains of Valley View Colby Madden / Flashform Main cast 2025 Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires Victor Franchise lead 2026 Camp Rock 3 Fletch Franchise lead 2026 Coven Academy Jake Main cast 2027 Zombies 5: Secrets of the Sea Victor Confirmed

Who is Malachi Barton dating?

Barton's personal life drew significant attention in late 2025. In the summer of 2025, Disney launched the Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour, bringing together several stars from both franchises, including Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker from the Descendants side.

During the tour, fans started to speculate that Kylie was dating Zombies 4 actor Malachi Barton, though the pair never confirmed the relationship and were often simply seen hanging out together.

By October 2025, the reported relationship had ended, sparking rumours that Malachi was now dating Malia Baker. The speculation intensified when Malia's sister posted a photo of Malia and Malachi holding hands at a holiday market. Malia Baker has largely stayed quiet about the speculation, and neither she nor Malachi has confirmed a relationship.

In an April 2026 interview with Galore, Kylie opened up about her EP, Valley Girl Problems, hinting that it would explore the drama involving her, Malia, and Malachi.

As of November 2026, Malachi Barton's relationship status remains publicly unconfirmed.

Latest news

Malachi Barton at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood 2026, presented by Disney+, at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

Barton's 2026 has been his busiest year yet. Returning for a second year of the Worlds Collide Concert Tour are stars Malachi Barton (Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, Camp Rock 3), Mekonnen Knife, and Dara Reneé.

Barton released his first solo music single, "Stay for the Credits", marking a move into an independent music career alongside his screen work.

Being able to have something that I have controlled from the ground up and being able to fully be a part of the creative process has been really cool.

Barton is also set to reprise his role as Victor in 2027's Zombies 5: Secrets of the Sea. Filming took place in New Zealand in spring 2026 and wrapped in May 2026.

Malachi Barton's net worth

Malachi Barton's net worth sits at an estimated $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, a figure shaped by nearly a decade of steady Disney Channel work, recurring voice roles, and a social media audience that now exceeds 3 million on Instagram.

His income streams include:

Disney acting fees across multiple main-cast television series and original films

across multiple main-cast television series and original films Brand partnerships and sponsorships via social media

via social media Live performance income from the Worlds Collide Tour

from the Worlds Collide Tour Music royalties from Disney soundtrack contributions and solo releases

from Disney soundtrack contributions and solo releases Voice acting, including Fancy Nancy and other animation projects

FAQs

How old is Malachi Barton? Malachi Daniel Barton was born on 10 March 2007 in Virginia Beach, Virginia, making him 19 years old as of November 2026. How tall is Malachi Barton? His height is listed as 5 ft 11 in (1.80 m). Who are Malachi Barton's parents? His mother is singer and songwriter Felicia Barton, who was a contestant on the eighth season of American Idol, and his father is guitarist and tour manager Loren Barton. Is Malachi Barton single? No confirmed relationship has been publicly announced as of November 2026. He was linked to Descendants star Kylie Cantrall during the 2025 Worlds Collide Tour, though neither confirmed the relationship. What is Malachi Barton and Malia Baker's relationship? After Malachi and Kylie reportedly split in late 2025, rumours circulated that he was now dating Malia Baker, but neither Malia Baker nor Malachi has confirmed a relationship. What is Malachi Barton best known for? He first gained prominence as Beast Diaz in Stuck in the Middle (2016–2018) and later starred as Colby Madden in The Villains of Valley View (2022–2023), before becoming a sci-fi lead in the Zombies franchise. What are Malachi Barton's upcoming projects? Camp Rock 3 premiered on Disney Channel on 13 August 2026, and Coven Academy premiered on Freeform on 1 October 2026; his next release is Zombies 5: Secrets of the Sea, due in 2027. What is Malachi Barton's net worth? The $2 million figure attributed to Malachi Barton comes from Celebrity Net Worth, reflecting consistent main-cast work across Disney Channel rather than a single enormous role.

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Source: Legit.ng