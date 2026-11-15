A viral video captured an awkward interaction between the Ooni of Ife and his wife Olori Temitope, at a public event in Lagos

Olori Temitope appeared to cling to the monarch during the Yasa Foundation unveiling, while the Ooni seemed to redirect her

Social media users shared mixed reactions, with many drawing comparisons to the Ooni's chemistry with another wife

A short clip from a Lagos event has set social media buzzing after it captured what many are describing as an uncomfortable exchange between the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and one of his wives, Olori Temitope.

The two were among the attendees at the official unveiling of the Yasa Foundation, an initiative by Yeye Bobajiro Oodua, held on Saturday in Ikeja, Lagos State.

Ooni of Ife’s wife attracts attention with her interaction with the monarch at event. Credit: @ooniofife

Source: Instagram

During the ceremony, the royal couple stood together behind a table near the podium, and that is where things got interesting.

In the footage that quickly made the rounds online, Olori Temitope was seen moving close to the Ooni in a manner that appeared to draw his attention.

The monarch, visibly occupied, seemed to give her some direction before guiding her away from her position. The brief moment was enough to ignite a full-blown conversation online.

Ooni of Ife’s display towards one of his wives at event sparks mixed reactions. Credit: @ooniofife

Source: Twitter

The Ooni of Ife has long attracted public attention for his marital life, having wed multiple wives over the years. The clip has reignited conversations about palace dynamics and the expectations placed on royal wives in Yoruba traditional settings.

Watch the viral moment below:

Ooni of Ife and wife trend

Social media users had plenty to say about the exchange, with opinions split between those sympathising with Olori Temitope and those who felt she overstepped royal protocol.

@olutoyinolas wrote:

"Olori Temitope, pls teke it easy with yourself.🤔"

@ms__donramat quipped:

"She wan stand beside her husband ni😂"

@glambennie offered what appeared to be insider context:

"Olori you do not walk in front of the King. I think she does this a lot. There's even a video where Ooni stylishly quacked her off his way one time.😂😂 I like Tope sha😂😂"

@tosinolivia drew a contrast with another of the Ooni's wives:

"With the other 6 is more of business partner but when it comes to Naomi the chemistry is different."

@lafunky1 reacted with amusement:

"Come be like say this man get drama oooo😂😂😂😂😂"

@chival_outfit offered a different read on the situation:

"The king can sense eye service, and he knows that particular queen 👑"

@mieamieeee added a playful jab:

"Probably she wasn't online yesterday 😂😂😂😂😂"

Ooni's wives dance with hubby's first son

Legit.ng previously reported that some of the Ooni of Ife’s wives had embraced his first son, Tadenikawo, whom he had with Queen Naomi.

A video on social media had captured two of the queens dancing beautifully with the small boy, even though his mom had since moved on.

Fans were hopeful that the former queen might one day return to the palace and praised him for not being a deadbeat father to his young son.

Source: Legit.ng