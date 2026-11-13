Aradhna Gupta Dayal shared a personal account of meeting Jensen Huang in Palo Alto in early 2022, when he was still largely unknown outside tech circles

Huang reportedly advised her to look at Nvidia stock, which was sitting around $20 at the time, a tip she turned down

Dayal reflected on how the humble builder she once met had transformed in her view following his resignation amid an extramarital affair scandal with national security implications

Aradhna Gupta Dayal, founder of Access Alts Asia, broke her silence on November 12, 2026, about a personal encounter she had with Jensen Huang in Palo Alto in early 2022, long before he became one of the most recognisable names in global technology.

In a Facebook post that quickly drew attention online, Dayal described meeting a man who was then far from a household name.

A woman shares what happened when she met Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang in 2022. Photo credit: Sean Rayford, Facebook/Aradhna Gupta Dayal

Source: Getty Images

She recalled Huang as "quiet" and "unassuming," brimming with enthusiasm about artificial intelligence and the role his chips would play in deep learning's rise.

During their conversation, he pointed her towards Nvidia stock, which was trading at around $20 at the time.

She passed on the tip, a decision that, in hindsight, carries considerable weight given how the company's valuation soared in the years that followed.

Nvidia's Jensen Huang: A shared story of being outsiders

Beyond the investment talk, Dayal wrote that the two connected over something more personal. Both had been bullied as children for being nerds who spoke their minds, and both had clawed their way forward regardless.

Huang told her that his love of ping pong had carried him through the difficult years, much as reading had done for her. She described it as a genuine moment of mutual recognition between two builders chasing unconventional paths.

That memory made what came next all the more painful for her to watch. Huang resigned as chief executive and board member of Nvidia following the emergence of an extramarital affair that escalated into a national security matter, Al Jazeera reports.

He admitted to a relationship with Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-based data centre firm Megaspeed. United States intelligence officials raised concerns that she had been acting as a Chinese intelligence asset, potentially channelling sensitive information to Beijing.

The situation drew intense scrutiny given Huang's public advocacy for selling advanced AI chips to China.

Dayal wrote that watching the scandal unfold felt like witnessing the collapse of something rare. She noted that Nvidia was inseparable from Huang as a founder, adding that there were no obvious successors because "you can't replicate that kind of founder obsession and charisma."

Her sharpest observation was reserved for what she saw as the corrosive effect of success on character.

"The tragedy isn't that his indiscretions could wipe $350 billion off the markets," she wrote.

"The tragedy is that the icon of the AI revolution has fallen."

Read Aradhna Gupta Dayal's original Facebook post below:

Reactions trail woman's 2022 encounter with Jensen Huang

Angela Johnson Harrison said:

"A woman's loyalty is tested when her man has nothing. A man's loyalty is tested when he has everything."

Ralph Lei said:

"Many married men have extramarital affairs same as married women, so they divorced. Yeah it's no good but What's all the big fuss about that? So a successful man can't have defects and have to be saints?"

Carol White Schipper said:

"Husbands often forget the woman beneath their wings for a younger woman. Big mistake!"

Jensen Huang's longtime associate breaks silence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Jensen Huang's longtime associate had reacted to his resignation as Nvidia's boss.

Huang had publicly admitted to an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International whom US intelligence officials suspected of working for Chinese intelligence.

The relationship raised serious concerns about potential exposure of sensitive information linked to Nvidia's dominance in advanced AI chips.

Source: Legit.ng