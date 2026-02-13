How Josie Hart and Blair Underwood turned a 40-year friendship into marriage
Josie Hart and Blair Underwood share a love story that began with a friendship spanning nearly four decades. First acquainted early in their careers, they remained close as they navigated separate relationships and life experiences. Over time, that enduring bond evolved into a romantic partnership, ultimately leading to their marriage in June 2023.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Josie Hart and Blair Underwood's relationship timeline
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Josie Hart and Blair Underwood first knew each other in their teenage years and maintained a platonic relationship for decades before becoming romantically involved in 2022.
- Both had been in separate marriages that ended before their wedding on 24 June 2023.
- Although they do not share children together, Josie Hart is a mother of six, while Blair Underwood has three children, forming a blended family of nine.
Profile summary
Full name
Blair Erwin Underwood
Josie Hart
Gender
Male
Female
Date of birth
25 August 1964
-
Age (as of February 2026)
61 years old
-
Zodiac sign
Virgo
-
Place of birth
Tacoma, Washington, US
United States
Current residence
Utah, United States
Utah, United States
Nationality
American
American
Ethnicity
African-American
Mixed
Religion
Christianity
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Straight
Height in feet
5'11"
-
Height in centimetres
180
-
Weight in pounds
172
-
Weight in kilograms
78
-
Hair colour
Black
Black
Eye colour
Dark brown
Dark brown
Mother
Marilyn Ann Underwood
Father
Frank Eugene Underwood Sr.
Siblings
3
Marital status
Married
Married
Partner
Josie Hart
Blair Underwood
Children
3
6
School
Petersburg High School
-
College
Carnegie Mellon University
-
Profession
Actor, producer, director
Actress
-
-
Josie Hart and Blair Underwood's relationship timeline
Josie Hart and Blair Underwood have shared a relationship that evolved from friendship into romance. Over a period of approximately 40 years, their bond grew stronger, eventually culminating in marriage. Here is a closer look at their relationship timeline.
Early 1980s: Blair Underwood and Josie Hart meet in their teenage years
Josie Hart and Blair Underwood met in the early 1980s, when both were young adults building their careers. At the time, Blair had not yet achieved widespread recognition, and their connection developed within shared social circles. Their relationship began as a friendship, without romantic involvement.
As Blair’s career gained momentum in the late 1980s and 1990s, their lives took different professional and personal paths. Despite this, they remained in contact and continued to support each other over the years.
1980s–2021: Blair and Josie maintain a strong friendship despite other relationships
From the 1980s through the 1990s and 2000s, Josie Hart and Blair Underwood maintained a consistent platonic relationship. They supported each other through major life events, including career changes, marriages, divorces, and parenthood.
Blair married Desiree DaCosta in 1994, and they were together for approximately 27 years before divorcing in 2021. The former couple shares three children: Paris, Blake, and Brielle. Josie Hart was also married, but the details of her ex-husband remain undisclosed. She reportedly has six children from the marriage.
Throughout these years, Josie and Blair remained part of each other’s lives, developing a deep understanding of each other’s values, personalities, and priorities.
2021–2023: Underwood and Hart get engaged and marry
Following Blair Underwood’s divorce in 2021, his relationship with the American actress began to evolve. With decades of shared history and emotional maturity, their bond shifted from friendship to romance. According to Blair, the transition felt natural because it was built on trust, honesty, and long-term familiarity.
By early 2022, they had committed to a romantic relationship, choosing to keep it private. In November 2022, Blair Underwood announced his engagement to Josie Hart through social media, catching many people by surprise. The Instagram post read in part:
She’s had my back since before I even became an actor. When a 41-year friendship slaps you in the back of the head & blossoms into romance, you stand up, pay attention & step forward in gratitude. Gently forward. It begins!
The announcement generated widespread interest because of the length of their friendship. Approximately two years after going public, the couple made their union official on 24 June 2023 at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas in the Dominican Republic in a private wedding ceremony attended by close friends and family members.
Blair Underwood said of their love story during an interview:
For all of those who know us, and I’m talking about our nine kids, grandkids, and former spouses. For everybody to be on board and embrace and accept this union is nothing but God. To find love and discover love in someone who’s been around in my life, in my family’s life, and as I have been in hers, for so long in an honourable, platonic way. To find each other in this space when we’re both single and looking to see how we’ll spend the rest of our lives. It’s a beautiful love story.
2024–present: A quieter life together
Since their marriage, Josie Hart and Blair Underwood have continued to balance professional commitments and private life. Blair remains active in film, television, and theatre, while Josie focuses on creative and personal projects outside the public spotlight.
They occasionally appear together at industry events but largely keep their relationship private, prioritising family and shared responsibilities. In an interview with Essence, the actor said he enjoys spending quality time with his wife, particularly at their home in Utah. The Hollywood actor said:
Josie liked it even more than I did. But when I’m here in Utah, every day is like a date.
FAQs
- How long have Josie Hart and Blair Underwood known each other? They have known each other for more than 40 years, having first met in the early stages of their careers in the 1980s.
- What is the age difference between Blair Underwood and Josie Hart? Their age difference is unknown since Josie Hart’s date of birth is undisclosed. Blair Underwood was born on 25 August 1964, making him 61 years old as of February 2026.
- Who was Blair Underwood's first wife? The Set It Off actor’s first wife was Desiree DaCosta. They married in 1994 and divorced in 2021.
- What does Josie Hart do for a living? Blair Underwood’s wife works in the entertainment industry, although she keeps her professional life private. She has a single acting credit in a 2008 horror film.
- Do Josie Hart and Blair Underwood have children together? They do not have children together but have a blended family of nine children from their previous relationships: Blair Underwood's three children and Josie Hart's six children.
- When did Blair Underwood and Josie Hart get married? The couple exchanged marriage vows on 24 June 2023 at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas in the Dominican Republic.
- Who is Josie Hart’s ex-husband? Although it is known she was married before her marriage to Blair Underwood, her ex-spouse’s name remains undisclosed.
Josie Hart and Blair Underwood’s marriage is the outcome of a relationship that developed over nearly four decades. Their transition from long-term friends to life partners was shaped by shared history, trust, and life experience. The couple has a blended family of nine children from their previous relationships, and they reside in Utah, United States.
