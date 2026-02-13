How Josie Hart and Blair Underwood turned a 40-year friendship into marriage

Josie Hart and Blair Underwood share a love story that began with a friendship spanning nearly four decades. First acquainted early in their careers, they remained close as they navigated separate relationships and life experiences. Over time, that enduring bond evolved into a romantic partnership, ultimately leading to their marriage in June 2023.

Josie Hart and Blair Underwood attend The Roundabout Gala 2023 at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Josie Hart and Blair Underwood first knew each other in their teenage years and maintained a platonic relationship for decades before becoming romantically involved in 2022.

and maintained a platonic relationship for decades before becoming romantically involved in 2022. Both had been in separate marriages that ended before their wedding on 24 June 2023.

Although they do not share children together, Josie Hart is a mother of six, while Blair Underwood has three children, forming a blended family of nine.

Profile summary

Full name Blair Erwin Underwood Josie Hart Gender Male Female Date of birth 25 August 1964 - Age (as of February 2026) 61 years old - Zodiac sign Virgo - Place of birth Tacoma, Washington, US United States Current residence Utah, United States Utah, United States Nationality American American Ethnicity African-American Mixed Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 5'11" - Height in centimetres 180 - Weight in pounds 172 - Weight in kilograms 78 - Hair colour Black Black Eye colour Dark brown Dark brown Mother Marilyn Ann Underwood Father Frank Eugene Underwood Sr. Siblings 3 Marital status Married Married Partner Josie Hart Blair Underwood Children 3 6 School Petersburg High School - College Carnegie Mellon University - Profession Actor, producer, director Actress Instagram @blairunderwood_official - Facebook @BlairUnderwood -

Josie Hart and Blair Underwood's relationship timeline

Josie Hart and Blair Underwood have shared a relationship that evolved from friendship into romance. Over a period of approximately 40 years, their bond grew stronger, eventually culminating in marriage. Here is a closer look at their relationship timeline.

Early 1980s: Blair Underwood and Josie Hart meet in their teenage years

Josie Hart and Blair Underwood met in the early 1980s, when both were young adults building their careers. At the time, Blair had not yet achieved widespread recognition, and their connection developed within shared social circles. Their relationship began as a friendship, without romantic involvement.

Josie Hart and Blair Underwood attend the opening night of "Othello" at the Barrymore Theatre in New York City. Photo: Valerie Terranova (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

As Blair’s career gained momentum in the late 1980s and 1990s, their lives took different professional and personal paths. Despite this, they remained in contact and continued to support each other over the years.

1980s–2021: Blair and Josie maintain a strong friendship despite other relationships

From the 1980s through the 1990s and 2000s, Josie Hart and Blair Underwood maintained a consistent platonic relationship. They supported each other through major life events, including career changes, marriages, divorces, and parenthood.

Blair married Desiree DaCosta in 1994, and they were together for approximately 27 years before divorcing in 2021. The former couple shares three children: Paris, Blake, and Brielle. Josie Hart was also married, but the details of her ex-husband remain undisclosed. She reportedly has six children from the marriage.

Blair Underwood and Josie Hart attend the premiere of Neon's "Longlegs" at The Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Throughout these years, Josie and Blair remained part of each other’s lives, developing a deep understanding of each other’s values, personalities, and priorities.

2021–2023: Underwood and Hart get engaged and marry

Following Blair Underwood’s divorce in 2021, his relationship with the American actress began to evolve. With decades of shared history and emotional maturity, their bond shifted from friendship to romance. According to Blair, the transition felt natural because it was built on trust, honesty, and long-term familiarity.

By early 2022, they had committed to a romantic relationship, choosing to keep it private. In November 2022, Blair Underwood announced his engagement to Josie Hart through social media, catching many people by surprise. The Instagram post read in part:

She’s had my back since before I even became an actor. When a 41-year friendship slaps you in the back of the head & blossoms into romance, you stand up, pay attention & step forward in gratitude. Gently forward. It begins!

Blair Underwood and Josie Hart attend “Three Women” New York City Premiere in New York City. Photo: Dave Kotinsky (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The announcement generated widespread interest because of the length of their friendship. Approximately two years after going public, the couple made their union official on 24 June 2023 at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas in the Dominican Republic in a private wedding ceremony attended by close friends and family members.

Blair Underwood said of their love story during an interview:

For all of those who know us, and I’m talking about our nine kids, grandkids, and former spouses. For everybody to be on board and embrace and accept this union is nothing but God. To find love and discover love in someone who’s been around in my life, in my family’s life, and as I have been in hers, for so long in an honourable, platonic way. To find each other in this space when we’re both single and looking to see how we’ll spend the rest of our lives. It’s a beautiful love story.

2024–present: A quieter life together

Since their marriage, Josie Hart and Blair Underwood have continued to balance professional commitments and private life. Blair remains active in film, television, and theatre, while Josie focuses on creative and personal projects outside the public spotlight.

Josie Hart and Blair Underwood share a happy moment during their wedding day. Photo: @blairunderwood_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

They occasionally appear together at industry events but largely keep their relationship private, prioritising family and shared responsibilities. In an interview with Essence, the actor said he enjoys spending quality time with his wife, particularly at their home in Utah. The Hollywood actor said:

Josie liked it even more than I did. But when I’m here in Utah, every day is like a date.

FAQs

How long have Josie Hart and Blair Underwood known each other? They have known each other for more than 40 years, having first met in the early stages of their careers in the 1980s. What is the age difference between Blair Underwood and Josie Hart? Their age difference is unknown since Josie Hart’s date of birth is undisclosed. Blair Underwood was born on 25 August 1964, making him 61 years old as of February 2026. Who was Blair Underwood's first wife? The Set It Off actor’s first wife was Desiree DaCosta. They married in 1994 and divorced in 2021. What does Josie Hart do for a living? Blair Underwood’s wife works in the entertainment industry, although she keeps her professional life private. She has a single acting credit in a 2008 horror film. Do Josie Hart and Blair Underwood have children together? They do not have children together but have a blended family of nine children from their previous relationships: Blair Underwood's three children and Josie Hart's six children. When did Blair Underwood and Josie Hart get married? The couple exchanged marriage vows on 24 June 2023 at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas in the Dominican Republic. Who is Josie Hart’s ex-husband? Although it is known she was married before her marriage to Blair Underwood, her ex-spouse’s name remains undisclosed.

Josie Hart and Blair Underwood’s marriage is the outcome of a relationship that developed over nearly four decades. Their transition from long-term friends to life partners was shaped by shared history, trust, and life experience. The couple has a blended family of nine children from their previous relationships, and they reside in Utah, United States.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker’s relationship. Although the pair is reportedly back together, their romance has been marked by several on-and-off phases over the years. As high-profile figures in fashion and sports, their relationship has consistently drawn widespread public attention.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker first sparked dating rumours in April 2020 and made their relationship official in February 2021. Since then, they have gone through multiple breakups and reconciliations. Explore their relationship timeline to see how their love story has unfolded over the years.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng