The Jamie Foxx Show ran for five seasons on the WB network between 1996 and 2001, turning a scrappy sitcom about an aspiring actor into one of the most beloved Black comedies of its era. Jamie King — an aspiring actor from Terrell, Texas — arrived in Los Angeles to pursue show business and worked at his family's hotel to pay the bills. More than two decades on, the five series regulars have taken very different paths, and their fortunes reflect it.

Jamie Foxx show cast: Jamie Foxx, Garcelle Beauvais, Christopher B. Duncan, Ellia English, Garrett Morris. Photo: Chris Haston, Gonzalo, Frazer, Vince, Michael Tullberg (modified by the author)

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Key takeaways

Jamie Foxx leads the cast with an estimated $170 million net worth , built across Oscar-winning films, music, and television hosting.

, built across Oscar-winning films, music, and television hosting. Garcelle Beauvais is the second-wealthiest cast member at around $4 million , thanks to decades of acting and her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills .

, thanks to decades of acting and her time on . Christopher B. Duncan's net worth is estimated at roughly $3 million , reflecting a steady post-show career in TV and voice acting.

, reflecting a steady post-show career in TV and voice acting. Ellia English has an estimated net worth of approximately $1.5 million from her long career in television and stage work.

from her long career in television and stage work. Garrett Morris, the oldest cast member, is estimated to be worth around $1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, despite more than six decades in entertainment.

The Jamie Foxx Show cast net worth at a glance

The five actors below all appeared across all 100 episodes of the series, making them the definitive core ensemble. Net worth figures are drawn from Celebrity Net Worth and corroborated by sources including Parade and other entertainment finance trackers, using the most up-to-date estimates available at the time of publishing.

Cast member Character Net worth (est.) Still active? Jamie Foxx Jamie King $170 million Yes Garcelle Beauvais Fancy Monroe $4 million Yes Christopher B. Duncan Braxton P. Hartnabrig ~$3 million Yes Ellia English Aunt Helen King ~$1.5 million Yes Garrett Morris Uncle Junior King ~$1 million Yes

Jamie Foxx ($170 million)

Jamie Foxx attends the 2026 BET Awards. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Eric Marlon Bishop

Eric Marlon Bishop Date of birth: 13 December 1967

13 December 1967 Age: 58 (as of November 2026)

58 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Actor, comedian, singer, producer

Actor, comedian, singer, producer Instagram: @iamjamiefoxx

@iamjamiefoxx Net worth: $170 million

Born Eric Marlon Bishop on 13 December 1967, Foxx co-created and produced The Jamie Foxx Show from 1996 to 2001. He starred in his own sitcom on the WB network, producing it through his company Foxx Hole Productions.

After the show ended, Foxx's film career accelerated dramatically. His work in Ray earned him the Academy Award and BAFTA Award for Best Actor, as well as the Golden Globe Award. Jamie Foxx returned to the stage for his Netflix comedy special What Had Happened Was… in December 2024, publicly revealing that his 2023 hospitalisation involved a brain bleed causing a stroke. His net worth of $170 million reflects career earnings from acting, music, television hosting, real estate, and investments.

Garcelle Beauvais ($4 million)

Garcelle Beauvais attends as Hearst Magazines hosts the 3rd Annual Women's Health Lab. Photo: Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Garcelle Beauvais

Garcelle Beauvais Date of birth: 26 November 1966

26 November 1966 Age: 59 (as of November 2026)

59 (as of November 2026) Nationality: Haitian-American

Haitian-American Profession: Actress, television personality, model, author

Actress, television personality, model, author Instagram: @garcelle

@garcelle Net worth: $4 million

Born on 26 November 1966 in St. Marc, Haiti, Beauvais is a Haitian-American actress and former fashion model, best known for playing Francesca "Fancy" Monroe on The Jamie Foxx Show and as Valerie Heywood on the ABC crime drama NYPD Blue.

In 2013, Beauvais reunited with Foxx on screen, portraying the First Lady opposite his President in the action thriller White House Down. After becoming the first Black RHOBH member in 2020, Garcelle Beauvais landed a hosting spot on the final seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Her net worth is estimated at $4 million in 2026, the most-cited figure published by Celebrity Net Worth.

Christopher B. Duncan (~$3 million)

Christopher B. Duncan attends the Los Angeles premiere of Apple TV+'s new show 'Black Bird'. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Christopher B. Duncan

Christopher B. Duncan Date of birth: 4 December 1964

4 December 1964 Age: 61 (as of November 2026)

61 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Actor, comedian

Actor, comedian Instagram: @christopherbduncan

@christopherbduncan Net worth: ~$3 million

On the show, Duncan played Jamie's high-strung, stuffed-shirt, "bourgeois" nemesis-turned-frenemy Braxton P. Hartnabrig across all five seasons. His comedic timing made Braxton one of the show's most memorable characters.

With a career spanning several decades, Duncan has appeared in numerous films and television shows—including notable recurring roles in Veronica Mars and Soul Food, as well as portraying President Barack Obama in media projects like My Name Is Khan. He has also been involved in voice acting and commercials, contributing to an estimated net worth of roughly $3 million.

Ellia English (~$1.5 million)

Actress Ellia English arrives at the New Line premiere of "Semi-Pro". Photo: Mark Mainz (modified by the author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Ellia English

Ellia English Date of birth: 26 March 1960

26 March 1960 Age: 66 (as of November 2026)

66 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Actress, singer

Actress, singer Instagram: @queenellia

@queenellia Net worth: ~$1.5 million

Born on 26 March 1960, Ellia English is an American singer, stage, and film actress best known for her role as Aunt Helen on The Jamie Foxx Show. English started her acting career in stage productions in New York before moving to Los Angeles.

Other notable television appearances include Code Black, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Good Luck Charlie. Her wealth primarily derives from long-running television roles and syndication residuals, alongside Broadway productions including Dreamgirls and film appearances.

Garrett Morris (~$1 million)

Garrett Morris attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honours: A Celebration of Black Excellence in Hollywood. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Garrett Isaac Morris

Garrett Isaac Morris Date of birth: 1 February 1937

1 February 1937 Age: 89 (as of November 2026)

89 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Actor, comedian, singer

Actor, comedian, singer Instagram: @_garrettmorris

@_garrettmorris Net worth: ~$1 million

Born on 1 February 1937, Garrett Morris is renowned for his groundbreaking role as the first African American cast member on Saturday Night Live. He was a regular on The Jamie Foxx Show, playing Uncle Junior King across all five seasons.

Morris's primary sources of income over the years have included his roles on Saturday Night Live, Martin, 2 Broke Girls, and numerous other TV shows and films. Receiving a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star in 2024 was a career milestone. Celebrity Net Worth places his current net worth at approximately $1 million, though several other outlets cite higher figures, reflecting the difficulty of pinning down estimates for a performer with such a long career.

FAQs

What was The Jamie Foxx Show about?

The Jamie Foxx Show followed Jamie King, an aspiring actor from Terrell, Texas, who moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in show business and worked at his family's hotel to support himself. It was created by Bentley Kyle Evans and Jamie Foxx and aired on the WB network from 1996 to 2001.

How many episodes did The Jamie Foxx Show run?

The five main cast members — Jamie Foxx, Garrett Morris, Ellia English, Garcelle Beauvais, and Christopher B. Duncan — each appeared in all 100 episodes across the show's five seasons.

Is Jamie Foxx still making money from acting in 2026?

Yes. Foxx returned to the stage for his Netflix comedy special What Had Happened Was… in December 2024, and he continues to generate income from music royalties, endorsements, and hosting Beat Shazam.

Did Garcelle Beauvais and Jamie Foxx work together after the show?

Yes — in 2013, Beauvais portrayed the First Lady opposite Foxx as the President in the action thriller White House Down. Foxx also marked the 30-year anniversary of The Jamie Foxx Show on Instagram, sharing images featuring Beauvais and asking fans for their favourite moments.

What is Garrett Morris best known for outside The Jamie Foxx Show?

Garrett Morris was part of the original cast and was the first Black cast member of the sketch comedy programme Saturday Night Live, appearing from 1975 to 1980. He is also well known for his roles on Martin and 2 Broke Girls.

We also highlighted facts about the Friends cast's estimated net worths, from Matt LeBlanc's $85 million to Jennifer Aniston's $320 million. The figures show how acting, production work and decades of royalties have shaped the six stars' fortunes.

Aniston's estimated wealth is more than double that of any other surviving cast member, while Matthew Perry's estate was valued at about $120 million at the time of his death. Friends ended in 2004, but syndication and streaming continue to generate income for its cast and beneficiaries.

Source: Legit.ng