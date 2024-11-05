Who is Austin Theory's wife? His relationship and background revealed

Austin Theory is a professional wrestler and bodybuilder based in the United States of America. He was signed into the WWE in 2018 and has won the hearts of many because of his wrestling tactics. He is famous as a former two-time WWE United States Champion and the 2022 men's Money in the Bank ladder match winner. Discover who Austin Theory's wife is and learn more about his background.

Austin Theory was born in McDonough, Georgia, United States of America. He began his wrestling career in the independent circuit in 2016 and was a member of Seth Rollins' group in WWE. His relationship status has been a topic of interest, and many want to know if he is married or dating anyone.

Birth name Austin Tyler White Famous as Austin Theory Gender Male Date of birth 2 August 1997 Age 27 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth McDonough, Georgia, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1'' Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 220 Weight in kilograms 100 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Brandi Suarez Siblings 2 School Union Grove High School Profession Professional wrestler, bodybuilder Instagram @austin_theory TikTok @theorywwe1 Facebook

Who is Austin Theory's wife?

Is Austin Theory married? The American professional wrestler is not married. However, he was previously in a relationship with Jordyn Leonard, a fitness model and personal trainer. The wrestler confirmed their relationship, and many thought they were married.

The two often posted each other's photos on social media, but the photos are no longer there, and they have not confirmed whether they broke up. However, in 2023, the wrestler posted a photo with a mysterious girl on Instagram, which appears to indicate that he broke up with Jordyn.

Who is Austin Theory's girlfriend in 2024?

The American bodybuilder has not confirmed anything about his relationship status on social media. However, on 27 September 2023, he posted a photo of himself with a girl, followed by a red heart emoji.

On 28 March 2024, he also posted another picture with the same woman kissing. Judging from those Instagram photos, the two are presumably dating.

Austin Theory's background

He was born on 2 August 1997 in McDonough, Georgia, United States of America. What is Austin Theory's age? He is 27 years old as of 2024. His zodiac sign is Leo.

His parents split before he was born, and he was raised by his mother, Brandi Suarez, who, according to an Instagram post, introduced him to the gym in 2011.

Austin Theory's dad

According to an interview with Dan Matha, his father was absent for most of his childhood. He sometimes used to visit him during weekends. Austin Theory's father was a substance addict, and Austin did not enjoy the moments they spent together. Below is what he said about his father in The Wrestlers documentary.

My dad, there would be times when we would be in the store, and he would steal stuff. I want to say I was 15 years old and I was in the car with him…we were riding and he was telling me some story but just kind of starts like dazing off. He basically was leaking out from like a reaction from some type of drug. That moment stuck with me. It brought me to the point of being straight edge. Never in my life have I ever had alcohol, smoked, or done any type of drug.

Does Austin Theory have siblings?

According to the aforementioned documentary, the wrestler has siblings, including two younger brothers. His mother mentioned how his siblings, including the two younger brothers, look up to him as their role model.

For me, Austin is a role model for all of his siblings, and his brothers look up to him...they just think he is cool because he is a wrestler, and they have t-shirts that got him on it.

What is Austin Theory's net worth?

According to the Times of India, Hot New Hip Hop, and First Sportz, Austin Theory's net worth is alleged to be between $5 million and $7 million. He primarily earns from his career as a wrestler and from brand endorsement deals.

He also earns from the sales of his merchandise. How much does Austin Theory get paid? According to the Times of India, his salary is alleged to be $500,000.

FAQs

Who is Austin Theory? He is an American professional wrestler and bodybuilder. What is Austin Theory's real name? He was born as Austin Tyler White. What is Austin Theory's ethnicity? He is White. Who is Austin Theory's mother? His mother is Brandi Suarez. What is Austin Theory's height? He is 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres) tall. How old is Austin Theory? The American wrestler is 27 years old as of 2024. Is Austin Theory single? The bodybuilder appears to be in a relationship with a girl he frequently posts on Instagram.

Austin Theory is a professional wrestler and bodybuilder. His relationship status has raised curiosity among fans. He was dating fitness trainer Jordyn Leonard, but it seems they broke up after he started posting photos of a new girl on Instagram. The wrestler was born and raised by his mother in Georgia, United States of America.

