Cooking gas prices reach N1,800 per kilogram in parts of Abuja as depot operators and retailers raise rates

Refilling a 12.5kg cylinder now costs up to N22,500, adding thousands of naira to household expenses

NIPCO warns LPG prices could rise further between November and January 2027

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian households are facing fresh financial pressure as the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), popularly known as cooking gas, rises to as much as N1,800 per kilogram in parts of the country.

The latest increase follows adjustments by major depot operators and retailers, raising concerns over the growing cost of preparing meals at a time when many families are struggling with household expenses.

New cooking gas prices emerge in Lagos, Abuja and other states as depots hike rates. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The development means consumers will now spend thousands of naira more to refill their cooking gas cylinders, particularly those purchasing from smaller retail outlets.

Major depots announce new cooking gas prices

Recent market figures show that several LPG depot operators have reviewed their selling prices over the past two days.

StockGap increased its depot price by N25 per kilogram to N1,440, reflecting renewed upward pressure in the domestic cooking gas market.

Meanwhile, Nigerian Independent Petroleum Company Limited (NIPCO), Mobil, now operating as 11 Plc, and Ardova reportedly sold LPG at prices ranging from N1,390 to N1,400 per kilogramme.

The adjustments at the depot level are expected to influence retail prices, as distributors and smaller dealers factor transportation, handling and operating expenses into their selling rates, TheCable reported.

Although depot prices remain below retail rates, the difference highlights the additional costs consumers bear before the product reaches their homes.

Abuja residents pay up to N1,800 per kg

The impact of the price adjustments is already being felt in Abuja and surrounding communities.

According to Daily Post, LPG retailers, including Rainoil, Juda Oil and Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) outlets, now sell cooking gas for between N1,550 and N1,600 per kilogramme.

The new rates represent an increase from the previous range of N1,400 to N1,500 per kilogramme.

However, consumers purchasing from smaller LPG dealers face even higher prices.

Micro-retailers in parts of Abuja reportedly charge between N1,700 and N1,800 per kilogramme, depending on location.

These variations mean households may pay significantly different amounts for the same quantity of cooking gas.

New prices for 3kg, 6kg and 12.5kg cylinders

At the prevailing retail rates, Nigerians will spend the following amounts to refill common cylinder sizes.

Cylinder size At N1,600/kg At N1,800/kg 3kg N4,800 N5,400 5kg N8,000 N9,000 6kg N9,600 N10,800 12.5kg N20,000 N22,500 15kg N24,000 N27,000

A household that previously paid N17,500 to refill a 12.5kg cylinder at N1,400 per kilogramme will now spend N20,000 at N1,600 per kilogramme.

At N1,800 per kilogramme, the same refill costs N22,500, representing an additional N5,000.

NIPCO warns of further price increases

The latest development comes amid warnings that cooking gas prices could rise further in the coming months.

NIPCO spokesperson Taofeek Lawal had earlier told Daily Post that LPG prices could increase between November and January 2027.

Nigerians pay more as Nigerians face new cooking gas prices as depots hike rates. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

For Nigerian families, further increases would add to household expenses and put additional pressure on food vendors, restaurants and other small businesses that depend on cooking gas.

The rising prices could also make cleaner cooking energy less affordable for low-income households.

While the latest figures reflect reported depot and retail adjustments, prices may continue to vary across locations and suppliers.

Cooking gas Prices: Dangote, depots release new rates

Legit.ng earlier reported that the retail price of cooking gas has jumped to N1,800 per kilogram in Lagos and Ogun states, as a sharp rise in depot supply costs works its way through to consumers.

Checks by Petroleumprice.ng correspondents across both states confirmed the new price, which follows an increase in depot costs from N1,100 to as high as N1,445 per kilogram, a rise of N345 or 31.4%.

Source: Legit.ng