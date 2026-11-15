Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is targeting a return from knee surgery in Galatasaray's Champions League clash against Aston Villa on November 24

Galatasaray plan to hold Osimhen back from their Süper Lig fixture against Samsunspor three days earlier to protect him from a setback

Osimhen's injury came at a costly time for Nigeria, ruling him out of back-to-back AFCON 2027 qualifying matches against Tanzania

Victor Osimhen is on course to make his comeback for Galatasaray in their Champions League home fixture against Aston Villa on November 24 as the Istanbul club manages his return from knee surgery with considerable caution.

The Super Eagles forward injured his left knee during Galatasaray's Champions League group-stage match against VfB Stuttgart.

Victor Osimhen is being lined up to return from knee surgery in Galatasaray's Champions League home game against Aston Villa on November 24. Photo by ANP

Source: Getty Images

Post-match scans revealed a loose fragment inside the joint, and surgeons at Maslak Acıbadem Hospital in Istanbul subsequently performed an operation to remove it.

Club doctor Yener İnce carried out the procedure.

Osimhen set for return against Aston Villa

A Süper Lig home match against Samsunspor on November 21, the first fixture following the international break, had earlier been mentioned as a possible return date.

Galatasaray have since stepped back from that idea and are more inclined to bring Osimhen back three days later against Aston Villa, in what would be a far higher-profile setting on a European night, Turkish outlet Fanatik reports.

The Turkish club has not publicly committed to any specific return date and says its medical team is monitoring his progress every day.

That careful line makes sense given Osimhen's output before the injury: in just eight Süper Lig appearances this season, he scored nine goals and provided three assists, figures that placed him joint-top of the scoring charts alongside fellow Nigerian Gift Orban, per Transfermarkt.

Rushing him into a league game to gain 90 minutes, only to risk a fresh setback, would cost Galatasaray far more than any points that match might bring.

Starting him against Villa, by contrast, offers a controlled return before the domestic programme resumes in full.

What Osimhen's injury has cost Nigeria

The timing of the surgery has dealt a blow to Nigeria's preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations 2027 qualifying campaign.

Osimhen was ruled out of the Super Eagles' back-to-back qualifiers against Tanzania:

Tolu Arokodare starred in his absence as Nigeria secured a 2-1 home win in Uyo on Friday and an away fixture in Zanzibar the following Tuesday will see the team forfe ahead without the Galatasaray striker.

Nigeria will have to manage without their most prolific forward during both matches, adding pressure to a qualifying run where every result carries weight.

Beyond the immediate fortnight, Osimhen's injury has also introduced uncertainty around any potential move in the January transfer window.

Clubs monitoring his situation will want to see him back in action and performing at his previous level before making any firm decisions.

Galatasaray provide update on Osimhen after surgery

Legit.ng previously reported about Osimhen’s successful left-knee surgery, Galatasaray’s daily checks on his recovery and the Super Eagles matches he could miss.

With Nigeria already under pressure in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers, Osimhen’s absence leaves coach Eric Chelle without one of his key attackers at a crucial stage.

Source: Legit.ng