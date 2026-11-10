Mika Abdalla is the actress everyone is talking about in 2026. The Texas-born star, best known for playing Allie Hayes in Prime Video's record-breaking series Off Campus, has gone from a child role on Barney & Friends to leading one of the year's biggest streaming dramas— and from a broken engagement to a headline-grabbing new romance with her co-star.

Mika Abdalla at Obsessed Fest. Photo: Gilbert Flores (modified by the author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Mika Abdalla's role as Allie Hayes in Off Campus drew 36 million viewers in just 12 days , breaking Prime Video records.

, breaking Prime Video records. Born on 13 May 2000, the actress is 26 years old as of November 2026 and stands 5 feet 5½ inches tall.

and stands 5 feet 5½ inches tall. Abdalla is of Bulgarian, Lebanese, Greek, Italian, and German descent , making her one of Hollywood's most genuinely multicultural rising stars.

, making her one of Hollywood's most genuinely multicultural rising stars. Her former engagement to Sex Appeal co-star Jake Short was confirmed ended in June 2026 , after roughly five years together.

co-star Jake Short , after roughly five years together. Abdalla and her Off Campus co-star Josh Heuston confirmed their romance publicly in August 2026 during a date night in Vancouver.

Profile summary

Field Detail Full name Mikayla Sofia Abdalla Stage name Mika Abdalla Date of birth 13 May 2000 Age 26 (as of 2026) Place of birth Plano, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Bulgarian, Lebanese, Greek, Italian, and German Height 5 ft 5½ in (1.66 m) Education BA in Philosophy, minor in Film — UCLA Occupation Actress Parents George Abdalla, Pam Rene Abdalla Instagram @mika.abdalla

Mika Abdalla's early life and heritage

Born and raised in Texas, Mikayla Sofia Abdalla is a first-generation American actress of Bulgarian, Lebanese, Greek, Italian, and German descent. She grew up in Dallas and moved to Los Angeles alone at 17, with her father being from Bulgaria with Lebanese and Greek roots as well.

From print modelling to Barney & Friends

At just five years old, Abdalla booked her first print modelling gig in Dallas, falling in love with the lights, cameras, and creative set environment. She made her acting debut in 2008, performing as Jill on Barney & Friends at the age of eight.

Mika Abdalla told Rollacoster magazine:

I loved the attention I got doing print work in Dallas, so I was like obsessed with continuing to be on set.

Education at UCLA

Top five facts about Mika Abdalla. Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images (modified by the author)

Source: Original

After graduating high school with honours, Mika was accepted into the University of California, Los Angeles, where she went on to earn a bachelor's degree in philosophy and a minor in film. Living in standard college dorms with five roommates, she intentionally stepped back from full-time acting to immerse herself fully in higher education.

Mika Abdalla's career: from Project Mc² to Off Campus

She is best known for playing the lead spy, McKeyla McAlister, in the Emmy-nominated Netflix original series Project MC² (2015). During the filming of the show, Abdalla was still in high school.

Abdalla earned a Young Artist Award nomination in 2016 for her work on Project Mc². After the show ended, her acting career stalled.

Sex Appeal and her return to screens

Her films include the Hulu comedy Sex Appeal and Snack Shack. In Sex Appeal, she starred alongside Jake Short — the man who would later become her fiancé. In 2026, Abdalla starred as Allie Hayes in Off Campus, receiving critical praise for her performance.

Filmography

Year Title Role Platform 2008 Barney & Friends Jill PBS 2013 An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky Dylan Patterson TV movie 2015–2017 Project Mc² McKeyla McAlister Netflix 2022 Sex Appeal Avery Hansen-White Hulu 2022 The Flash Tinya Wazzo The CW 2024 Snack Shack Brooke Theatrical 2026–present Off Campus Allie Hayes Prime Video 2026 Rent Free Nora Quinn audio

Off Campus: Hollywood's biggest new romance hit

Off Campus broke Prime Video viewership records in its first 12 days, amassing an audience of 36 million almost overnight. The series is set at the fictional Briar University and follows a college hockey romance.

Abdalla has said, "I just fell in love with Allie," describing a deep personal connection to the role. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she explained how the character's arc surprised her:

I learned pretty early on that Allie's story is a lot more prevalent in season one than it is in The Deal, which is nice. Allie is Hannah's best friend and roommate. You can't let these people be side characters in a season [even if] they're technically not mentioned as much in the books because that just doesn't make sense.

Fans have even taken to calling her Off Campus hairstyle "the Allie", which has inspired a wave of salon visits across social media — echoing the cultural impact of "the Rachel" in its heyday.

Mika Abdalla's boyfriend: Josh Heuston

Actor Josh Heuston attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Dangerous Animals". Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

The most talked-about chapter in Mika Abdalla's personal life is her blossoming relationship with Australian actor Josh Heuston. Abdalla, 26, and Heuston, 29, met on the set of the hockey romance series. In mid-2026, the two sparked and confirmed dating rumours while packing on the PDA and stepping out together in locations like Paris and Vancouver.

Heuston is mainly known for his TV appearances as Dusty Reid in Heartbreak High (2022–2026), Constantine Corrino in Dune: Prophecy (2024–present), and Justin Kohl in Off Campus (2026).

Mika Abdalla and Jake Short: the broken engagement

Before her relationship with Heuston, Abdalla was engaged to actor Jake Short, her Sex Appeal co-star. In June 2026, a representative confirmed that the couple had ended their engagement. Her rep told Us Weekly:

Due to recent interest in Mika's personal life it would feel remiss to not address that her and Jake are no longer together. They continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms, and kindly ask for privacy and respect.

Latest news

Mika Abdalla attends the Los Angeles screening for "Snack Shack". Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Mika Abdalla's 2026 has been her biggest year yet, both on and off screen. Here are the key developments:

On 27 May 2026, it was announced that Abdalla and her co-star Stephen Kalyn would star in Quinn's three-episode immersive original audio romance Rent Free .

. Off Campus is returning for season two, with Prime Video officially announcing the show will return on 28 April 2027.

Abdalla and Stephen Kalyn (who plays Dean Di Laurentis) take centre stage in season two as their characters' romance drives the central plot.

Abdalla told Vogue India about season two: "It's a lot more emotionally turbulent."

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the new season, Abdalla was candid about her excitement:

I truly love working with Stephen so much. I'm excited that I get to do this with him because I trust him so much.

Mika Abdalla's net worth

Mika Abdalla's net worth is estimated at $1 million. With Off Campus becoming a global streaming phenomenon and a second season confirmed, that figure is widely expected to grow significantly.

Mika Abdalla attends the 2026 Amazon Upfront. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Her sources of income include:

Television and film acting fees

Brand partnerships and endorsements

Her verified Instagram presence, which has surpassed 3 million followers

FAQs

How old is Mika Abdalla? Mikayla Sofia Abdalla was born on 13 May 2000, making her 26 years old as of November 2026. What is Mika Abdalla's ethnicity? She is a first-generation American actress of Bulgarian, Lebanese, Greek, Italian, and German descent. What is Mika Abdalla's height? Mika Abdalla is approximately 5 feet 5.5 inches (1.66 m) tall. Are Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston dating? In mid-2026, it was confirmed that Abdalla was in a relationship with Australian actor Josh Heuston after they met on the set of Off Campus. What happened between Mika Abdalla and Jake Short? Before her relationship with Heuston, Abdalla was engaged to actor Jake Short, but a representative confirmed in June 2026 that they had ended their engagement. What is Mika Abdalla's real name? Her full legal name is Mikayla Sofia Abdalla. She works professionally as Mika Abdalla. Where is Mika Abdalla from? Mika Abdalla was born on 13 May 2000 in Plano, Texas, United States. What is Off Campus season 2 about? Season two features Mika Abdalla and Stephen Kalyn taking centre stage to drive the central plot as their characters navigate fresh challenges and emotional turbulence.

We also highlighted facts about Ella Bright, the British-American actress starring as Hannah Wells in Prime Video's Off Campus. The article covers her rise from West End and television roles to international streaming success.

Bright's following grew from 10,000 to more than 5.9 million after the series became one of Prime Video's biggest debut shows. She landed the lead role while studying for her A-levels, after Off Campus became the final audition before she planned to take a break from acting.

Source: Legit.ng