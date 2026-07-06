Reports of Sam Larry's involvement in a serious road accident sparked widespread concern and intense online speculation

Death rumours quickly spread on social media, prompting reactions from fans and followers

A close associate shared an update on his condition, clearing the air on the trending reports

Nigerian media personality and close associate of Sam Larry, Mr LilGaGa, has reassured fans and the public that the popular music promoter is alive and recovering after a ghastly road accident.

Sam Larry was reportedly involved in a crash along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway when the vehicle he was travelling in rammed into a trailer.

Sam Larry's associate responds to viral death rumours with new update. Credit: @samlarry

Source: Instagram

The tragic incident claimed the life of his bouncer, Adewale, who was said to have died at the scene.

Larry was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment.

Amid the incident, controversy erupted online after Nigerian blogger Odumayo Funke Olufemi, popularly known as Odumayo 2000, posted:

“Sam Larry is dead, congratulations to us.” The post sparked widespread reactions and confusion across social media.

However, Mr LilGaGa quickly debunked the rumours in the comment section of the viral post, stressing that Sam Larry is still alive. He wrote:

“He is alive and kicking!” We spoke ❤.”

See the post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that trending online visuals indicated that the vehicle collided with a trailer, leaving it extensively damaged. According to reports, the accident claimed the life of Sam Larry’s bouncer, who was said to have died at the scene.

The incident captured attention after comedian and master of ceremonies, Mario Wazobia, shared posts on Instagram calling for prayers for the music promoter.

In one of the posts, he wrote: “Pray for Sam Larry,” while another post claimed that the music promoter had been taken to the hospital following the accident.

Sam Larry's associate speaks out after death rumours spread online. Credit: @samlarry

Source: UGC

Sam Larry's last Instagram post draws attention

Following the reports, fans and social media users flooded the socialite's Instagram page, reacting to his last post, which was shared five days ago.

The post included pictures of Sam Larry, music prodcuer Naira Marley, and some friends in suits as they posed elegantly for the camera.

The socialite also included an unexpected motivational message that read:

"@nairamarley @samlarry_10 Ijoba ✌️Your future is created by what you do consistently, not by what you do occasionally, just Keep grinding in silence. Consistency will make your success impossible to ignore."

As of the time of filing this report, there has been no official statement from Sam Larry’s family or management regarding his condition.

Similarly, the police and other relevant authorities had yet to issue an official account of the circumstances surrounding the crash or confirm the reported casualty.

VDM spotted with Sam Larry, others

Legit.ng previously reported that a video showed Verydarkman in a studio with some notable personalities.

Phyno, Burna Boy, Naira Marley, Kokopee, Sam Larry, and others were spotted in the confined space. Verydarkman kept the mood light as he dropped bars on the mic, entertaining with his antics.

Source: Legit.ng