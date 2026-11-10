The Oba of Elegushi, Saheed Ademola Elegushi, celebrated his first wife Olori Sekinat Aramide on her 50th birthday with a heartfelt public tribute

The monarch shared a photo of his queen alongside a deeply personal message reflecting on the decades they have spent together

Oba Elegushi described Olori Sekinat as his jewel and offered prayers for her new year of life

The Elegushi monarch is not holding back his feelings. Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi has taken to social media to publicly celebrate his first wife, Olori Sekinat Aramide, as she marks her 50th birthday.

The royal posted a photograph of his queen alongside an affectionate personal message, telling the world just how much she means to him.

Oba Elegushi celebrates his queen at 50 with a heartwarming public declaration of love. Credit: @hrmselegushi

Source: Instagram

In the note, the king reflected on the remarkable number of years they have spent side by side, pointing out that he has been present for more than half of her life's journey.

Oba Elegushi Reflects on Decades Shared with His Queen

The monarch described reaching this milestone as a moment that made him look back on everything they have built together, including the gift of their children. Rather than simply offering birthday wishes, he took the opportunity to remind his wife that she is deeply loved and to pray that the joy she brings to others would return to her in full.

Oba Elegushi also made a point of honouring the kind of woman Olori Sekinat has grown into, calling her strong and amazing. He closed the message with a tender acknowledgement of her role not just as his wife but as a devoted mother.

Oba Elegushi's Full Message to Olori Sekinat at 50

In his words:

"My jewel @ 50. My Queen, This is 50 years of God's grace, and I am the luckiest to have shared more than half of these years with you. Today, to the Glory of Almighty Allah, we are celebrating all 50 years that have made you the strong, amazing woman you are.

"This milestone makes me look back on all we've shared through the years, and I feel luckier and more grateful than ever to have you in my life, with the gift of our amazing children. On this special day, I want to remind you how deeply loved you are, and I pray this year returns to you all the happiness you so freely give to others. Here's to you @ 50—a woman with an amazing widow's heart; my dear wife and doting mother. Happy birthday, my Queen."

Oba Elegushi honours wife with sweet public message as she reaches 50. Credit: @hrmselegushi

Source: Instagram

Oba Elegushi's wife rocks birthday aso-oke

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Olori Sekinat, the first wife of Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Elegushi of Ikate, turned a year older.

The queen, who owns The Monarch Event Centre in Lagos, was celebrated by the company's official Instagram page.

They shared several photos from her birthday shoot, which saw her draped in a brown and white asoke.

Source: Legit.ng