Mechatronics engineering is one of the fastest-growing engineering disciplines in Nigeria, blending mechanical, electrical, computer, and control engineering into a single degree. This article lists the 15 best universities in Nigeria offering mechatronics engineering, their locations, and the key admission requirements every applicant needs.

Nile University of Nigeria (L), Federal University of Technology, Minna (C), and Bayero University Kano (R) logos. Photo: @NileUniversityofNigeria, @futminna.edu, @buknigeria (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

The JAMB subject combination is Use of English, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics , as published by JAMB for the 2026/2027 admission cycle.

, as published by JAMB for the 2026/2027 admission cycle. The official JAMB cut-off mark for mechatronics engineering is 180 , though most universities set their internal benchmarks much higher.

, though most universities set their internal benchmarks much higher. The programme runs for five years via UTME and four years for Direct Entry candidates, depending on the institution.

and four years for Direct Entry candidates, depending on the institution. As of 2026, 45 approved Nigerian universities and polytechnics offer mechatronics engineering.

offer mechatronics engineering. The average mechatronics engineer salary in Nigeria is approximately NGN 3,635,200 per year, according to 2026 salary data.

What is mechatronics engineering all about?

Mechatronics engineering is an interdisciplinary field that combines mechanical engineering, electronics engineering, and computer science to design, develop, and manage automated machines and systems.

As an academic discipline, it draws on electrical engineering, computer engineering, telecommunication engineering, control engineering, materials engineering, and computer science.

Students are trained in robotics, automation, sensors and actuators, embedded systems, and artificial intelligence applications.

It is a five-year bachelor's degree programme, and graduates work as mechanical, automation, and robotics engineers.

Universities in Nigeria offering mechatronics engineering

Several federal, state, and private universities now run NUC-approved mechatronics engineering programmes. Below are 15 of the best.

1. Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMINNA)

FUTMINNA's Department of Mechatronics Engineering combines electrical, computer, control, materials, and mechanical engineering. It is one of the most dynamic engineering departments in recent times. The university is located in Minna, Niger State, and its mechatronics department has a strong focus on robotics and industrial automation.

2. Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO)

FUTO is a federal university in Imo State. It is renowned for its focus on engineering and technology, with a curriculum that blends theoretical knowledge with practical applications.

3. Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (ABU)

ABU is one of the oldest and most prestigious universities in Nigeria, known for its excellence in engineering education. Located in Zaria, Kaduna State, it consistently ranks among the top federal universities for engineering programmes.

4. University of Benin (UNIBEN)

UNIBEN is a federal university located at the Ugbowo Campus in Benin City, Edo State, established in 1970. Its engineering faculty offers a well-structured mechatronics programme with laboratory-based training.

5. Bayero University Kano (BUK)

BUK is a leading federal university in Kano State. It offers a B.Eng. in mechatronics engineering and is one of the few northern federal universities running the programme with NUC approval.

6. Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE)

The Federal University, Oye-Ekiti is a federally owned institution located in Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State. Its Direct Entry requirement includes two A-Level passes from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

7. University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)

UNN is renowned for its engineering programmes, with a Department of Mechanical Engineering offering a specialisation in mechatronics engineering, covering robotics, automation, control systems, and intelligent machines.

8. Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja

The mechatronics engineering programme at Nile University of Nigeria integrates mechanical, electrical, computer, and control engineering to design and build intelligent systems and smart machines. The university is a private institution based in Abuja, and details of its programme are available on its official course page.

9. Bells University of Technology, Ota (BELLSTECH)

Bells University of Technology, also known as Bellstech, is Nigeria's first private university of technology. Its B.Eng (Hons) Mechatronics Engineering degree aims to produce skilled professionals who can design and manage systems through a combination of mechanical, electrical, computer, and information technologies. Details are on the department's page.

10. Afe Babalola University (ABUAD), Ado-Ekiti

ABUAD is a private university located in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, established in 2009, with the official website abuad.edu.ng. It offers a full B.Eng. in mechatronics engineering and is regarded as one of the best-equipped private universities in the south-west.

11. Covenant University, Ota

Covenant University (CU) is a private Christian university in Sango Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria. The National Universities Commission listed Covenant University as the best private school in Nigeria in 2016. It offers mechatronics engineering through its College of Engineering, and its NUC-approved programmes include the full B.Eng. degree.

12. University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT)

UNIPORT's Direct Entry route accepts three Advanced Level GCE, HSC, JUPEB, or IJMB passes in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry, in addition to UTME entry requirements. It is located in Rivers State and is among the top South-South universities for engineering.

13. Landmark University, Omu-Aran

Landmark University is located in Omu-Aran, Kwara State, and offers a B.Eng. degree in mechatronics engineering. It is a private Christian institution known for strong industry connections and a practical engineering curriculum.

14. Bowen University, Iwo

Bowen University was established in 2001 and is located in Iwo, Osun State. It offers a B.Eng. degree in mechatronics engineering. It is one of the few Baptist-affiliated universities in Nigeria with an approved engineering faculty.

15. Nigerian British University (NBU), Abia State

Nigerian British University is located in Asa, Ukwa West, Abia State. It was approved by the National Universities Commission in April 2022 and offers mechatronics engineering through its Faculty of Engineering, alongside electrical, computer, and communication engineering.

Summary table

# University State Type 1 Federal University of Technology, Minna Niger Federal 2 Federal University of Technology, Owerri Imo Federal 3 Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria Kaduna Federal 4 University of Benin Edo Federal 5 Bayero University Kano Kano Federal 6 Federal University, Oye-Ekiti Ekiti Federal 7 University of Nigeria, Nsukka Enugu Federal 8 Nile University of Nigeria Abuja (FCT) Private 9 Bells University of Technology, Ota Ogun Private 10 Afe Babalola University (ABUAD) Ekiti Private 11 Covenant University Ogun Private 12 University of Port Harcourt Rivers Federal 13 Landmark University Kwara Private 14 Bowen University Osun Private 15 Nigerian British University Abia Private

Subject combination for mechatronics engineering

JAMB UTME subjects

The subject combination for mechatronics engineering in JAMB UTME is: English Language (compulsory), Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics. Some institutions, such as AFIT, accept Geography or Biology in place of Chemistry — always confirm with the specific university brochure.

O-level requirements

Candidates must present five O-level credits — including English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and one other science subject — obtained in not more than two sittings.

Mechatronics engineering direct entry requirements

For Direct Entry, candidates need A-Level passes in any two of Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Candidates with A-Level, NCE, ND, or HND qualifications can apply through JAMB Direct Entry instead of sitting the UTME, subject to the institution's requirements.

For Bells University specifically, Direct Entry requires a minimum of two A-Level passes in science subjects including Physics, or a National Diploma in any engineering discipline with at least an Upper Credit from a recognised university or polytechnic.

Diploma in mechatronics engineering

Polytechnic graduates holding a National Diploma (ND) in mechatronics, electrical, or mechanical engineering with a minimum of Lower Credit can apply for Direct Entry at most universities. Holders of an ND with a minimum of Upper Credit are eligible for admission to 200 level, provided they also satisfy the UTME O-level requirements. Candidates must possess a National Diploma certificate in mechatronics engineering with a minimum of Upper Credit.

Is mechatronics engineering in demand?

In Nigeria, the demand for mechatronics engineers is steadily growing due to the rise of industries requiring advanced technology, automation, and robotics.

Career opportunities in mechatronics engineering are diverse and include roles such as robotics engineer, automation engineer, control systems engineer, and mechatronics technician.

Manufacturing companies such as Nestlé, Dangote, and Guinness employ mechatronics engineers on their automated production lines.

Mechatronics engineering average salary

Entry-level graduates earn between NGN 220,000 and NGN 320,000 monthly, mid-level engineers (3–5 years) earn NGN 350,000–NGN 500,000, and senior engineers (6+ years) earn NGN 550,000–NGN 900,000 per month.

Senior mechatronics engineers with eight or more years of experience can command NGN 600,000 to NGN 1.2 million monthly, rising to NGN 1.5–2.5 million in multinationals when allowances are included.

FAQs

Which university is best for mechatronics engineering in Nigeria?

FUTO is widely regarded as one of the top choices, renowned for its engineering focus and a curriculum that combines theory with practical application. Federal institutions such as ABU Zaria, FUTMINNA, and UNIBEN are equally well regarded for their established engineering faculties and industry links. Among private universities, Nile University, ABUAD, and Covenant University are frequently cited as leading options.

What is the JAMB cut-off mark for mechatronics engineering?

The official JAMB cut-off mark is 180, but most universities set their internal cut-off marks significantly higher than this minimum. For top-tier technological institutions (such as FUTMINNA or FUTO), the internal benchmark for mechatronics is often set to a minimum of 220. Candidates are advised to target 240–260 for a competitive chance.

How many years is mechatronics engineering in Nigeria?

In Nigerian universities, mechatronics engineering is a five-year programme for UTME candidates, while Direct Entry candidates typically complete it in four years, depending on the institution.

What subjects do I need in WAEC for mechatronics engineering?

You need five SSCE credit passes — in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and one additional science subject — obtained in not more than two sittings. Biology, Further Mathematics, Technical Drawing, or Agricultural Science are commonly accepted as the fifth subject, depending on the institution.

Can I study mechatronics engineering with an ND?

Candidates with A-Level, NCE, ND, or HND qualifications can apply for mechatronics engineering through JAMB Direct Entry instead of sitting the UTME, subject to the specific institution's requirements. Most universities require an ND with at least a Lower Credit in a relevant engineering field, though Upper Credit is typically needed for 200-level direct placement.

We also highlighted facts about mechanical engineering in Nigeria, including admission requirements, top universities, salary expectations and the steps to become a licensed engineer.

From entry-level roles paying about ₦100,000 a month to senior positions earning more than ₦1.5 million, the guide explains how experience and industry can shape an engineer's earnings.

Source: Legit.ng