Three PDP State Executive Committee members and seven local government chairmen joined the ruling APC in Sokoto State

The defectors, received by Governor Ahmed Aliyu's aide, cited the governor's leadership style and development projects as reasons for switching parties

Former ADC members, including traders and youth stakeholders, also joined the APC in a separate but related political realignment

Seven Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) local government chairmen, three members of the PDP State Executive Committee, and several youth and women leaders have crossed to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State.

The defections were announced on Tuesday in a press statement by Abubakar Bawa, the Director-General of Media and Publicity at Government House, Sokoto. The new members were received on behalf of the APC by Alhaji Faruku Labbo, Special Adviser on Political Matters to Governor Ahmed Aliyu.

PDP executives,7 LG chairmen dump party for APC in Sokoto Photo Credit: @OfficialPDPNg, @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Why the PDP members left

Shehu Abdullahi Mai Rago, speaking for the defecting group, said their decision to leave the PDP was rooted in confidence in Governor Aliyu's leadership and his administration's approach to developing the state. He said Aliyu had shown political tolerance by not targeting or victimising opposition members, describing the governor as humble, respectful, and focused on improving the lives of ordinary residents regardless of party lines.

Tribune reported that Mai Rago also praised the administration's projects across several sectors and said the new APC members would work to persuade the remaining PDP local government chairmen to follow suit.

Receiving the group, Labbo urged the defectors to use their political networks and grassroots presence to help secure APC victories in the 2027 general elections, assuring them of equal treatment and full integration into party structures.

PDP vs APC: Who defected in Sokoto?

Among the named defectors are Aliyu Mai Shinkafa, a PDP State Executive Committee member from Binji; Mohammed Yusuf, Kware PDP chairman; Altine Gudu, Gudu PDP chairman; Manir Tureta, Tureta PDP chairman; Abubakar Ango Bodinga, Bodinga PDP chairman; Mu'awiyya Noma, Tangaza PDP chairman; and Muntari Dan Dare, Silame PDP chairman.

Others include Bello Garba Iya, PDP secretary in Sabon Birni; Almustafa S. Tudu, PDP secretary in Tambuwal; Ahmed A. Umar; and Garba Iya. Youth and women leaders who defected include Balkisu Yusuf, PDP youth leader in Sokoto North; Naja'atu Buhari, the party's state youth leader; Bilkisu Sidi, women leader in Waziri B Ward; and Sadiya Umar, Zawarawa women leader.

In a related move, members of the Amalgamated Association of ADC Traders, Youths and Students Stakeholders, executives of the ADC Tudun Wada Ward, and other prominent African Democratic Congress (ADC) figures also joined the APC. Among them were Alhaji Shehu Jalka of Tudun Wada B and Alhaji Badamasi of Magajin Rafi B, who both pointed to the ongoing development work in the state under Governor Aliyu as the reason for their decision.

The wave of defections marks another political realignment in Sokoto State as parties step up preparations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

APC got more defectors in Sokoto ahead of 2027 Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Tinubu dismisses allegation of one-party state

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu commented on the recent allegation by some opposition politicians that he was working to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

Speaking at the APC national summit in Abuja on May 22, he maintained that people were joining his party because they were driving the aspirations of the people.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party had accused Tinubu of causing an opposition party crisis to stage his plan.

Source: Legit.ng