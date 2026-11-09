The German government published its age requirement for foreigners who want to apply for citizenship in 2026

The rule draws a clear line between applicants who can file independently and those who need a legal representative to act on their behalf

Children under a specific age cannot submit their own naturalisation application, with parents typically stepping in to handle the process

The German government has confirmed that foreigners aged 16 and above can submit their own citizenship applications, setting a clear minimum age threshold for independent naturalisation requests in 2026.

According to the official German naturalisation portal, applicants who have reached the age of 16 are permitted to file for German citizenship without requiring another person to act on their behalf.

Germany clarifies the age requirement for foreigners hoping to become citizens. Photo credit: Pradeep Thomas Thundiyil, Omer Messinger

Source: Getty Images

Those below that age cannot submit the application themselves.

German citizenship: Who must apply on behalf of a child?

For children and young people under 16, the law requires a legal representative to handle the naturalisation application. In most cases, this responsibility falls to the child's parents.

The government's guidance makes no exception to this rule, meaning that minors in this age bracket cannot initiate the citizenship process independently, regardless of how long they have lived in Germany or their level of integration into German society.

What this means for families seeking German citizenship

The age threshold is particularly relevant for migrant families with children who were born abroad or who arrived in Germany at a young age.

Parents looking to obtain citizenship for younger children must factor in the requirement that they, as legal guardians, bear full responsibility for submitting and managing the application.

For teenagers aged 16 and 17, the process shifts, allowing them to take direct ownership of their application. This approach aligns with Germany's broader legal framework, which grants young people increased autonomy in various civic and legal matters as they approach adulthood.

Prospective applicants can review the full requirements and begin the process through Germany's official naturalisation information portal.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Germany named two categories of foreigners eligible for citizenship without the standard five-year stay requirement.

People barred from seeking German citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany barred a group of foreigners from applying for its citizenship.

The German government published the exclusion criteria on its official website, stating clearly that anyone convicted of an antisemitic, racist, or xenophobic crime is permanently barred from obtaining German citizenship.

The same applies to convictions for any other offence that demonstrates contempt for humanity.

Source: Legit.ng