Ruth Ogunleye, a TikTok personality, was convicted by a Kaduna High Court after pleading guilty to two counts of publishing defamatory videos

The videos targeted Nigerian Defence Academy commandant Major General Yemi Olatoye and were published on her TikTok account in August 2026

As part of a plea bargain, Ogunleye was handed strict conditions, including a lifetime ban on publishing anything about the NDA commandant

A TikTok content creator has been handed a two-year suspended prison sentence by a Kaduna high court after she admitted to posting defamatory videos about the commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Major General Yemi Olatoye.

Ruth Ogunleye, who runs the TikTok account @ruthsavagescore12, faced five counts filed by Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu on November 10.

Kaduna High Court orders TikToker to publish a public apology in two national newspapers over defamatory videos about NDA commandant. Photo: ruthsavagescore12/yemiolatoye

Source: Instagram

She pleaded guilty to two of them, and the presiding judge, Justice Rilwanu Aikawa, sentenced her to one year in prison per count, to run concurrently, alongside a fine of N250,000 per count, amounting to N500,000 in total.

The custodial sentences, however, were suspended for a period of three years under a plea bargain arrangement negotiated between both legal teams.

What the defamatory TikTok videos said

The videos in question were posted on August 14 2026.

One carried the caption, "Maj General Yemi Olatoye is responsible for my death," while another read, "I go post your oga own too, your oga own dey my phone."

Prosecutors argued the content was designed to cause annoyance, stir up hatred, and damage Olatoye's reputation.

The charges were brought under Section 24(1)(b) of the [Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015], as amended by the Cybercrimes Amendment Act 2024.

Plea bargain conditions binding for life

Under the terms of the agreement, the TikToker must publish a formal apology in two national newspapers within 14 days of sentencing.

Ruth Ogunleye was also directed to delete all posts and videos relating to Olatoye from her TikTok and other social media accounts within 48 hours of her release from custody.

The conditions go further: she is permanently barred from making any statement or publication about the NDA commandant, contacting him directly or indirectly, or allowing the disputed materials to circulate through third parties. The prohibition on publishing about or contacting Olatoye remains binding for life.

Mohammed Sani Katu, counsel to Olatoye, confirmed that the plea bargain came about after Ogunleye's lawyer approached the prosecution to explore an out-of-trial resolution.

Katu stressed that Ogunleye's guilty plea constitutes a formal admission of the offences described in both counts, and that any breach of the court-approved conditions could trigger enforcement of the suspended jail term.

Nigerian court imposes a N500,000 fine and strict restrictions on TikToker over defamatory publications about NDA commandant Oluyemi Thomas Olatoye. Photo: ruthsavagescore12

Source: Instagram

Police arrest influencer over fake OPay notice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre arrested 27-year-old influencer Hafsat Abubakar over a fabricated document falsely claiming OPay was shutting down its operations.

Police said the document, which circulated widely online, claimed OPay would stop processing transactions and account services, but the fintech company dismissed it as completely false.

The police warned Nigerians against spreading unverified information online, adding that investigations were ongoing and anyone found culpable would be prosecuted.

Source: Legit.ng