Who is the wealthiest Ransom Canyon cast member? Their salaries and net worths ranked
James Brolin is the wealthiest member of the Ransom Canyon cast, with an estimated net worth of $50 million — a fortune built over six decades in Hollywood as an actor, director, and producer. The gap between Brolin and his co-stars is enormous: Josh Duhamel comes in second at around $12 million, while rising star Jack Schumacher is just getting started with an estimated $100k to his name.
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TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- How we ranked the Ransom Canyon cast by net worth
- Ransom Canyon cast net worth summary
- The Ransom Canyon cast salaries and net worths ranked
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- James Brolin is the wealthiest Ransom Canyon cast member, worth $50 million, thanks to a career spanning over 60 years in film and TV.
- Josh Duhamel is the runner-up with an estimated $12 million, driven by the Transformers franchise and years of TV work.
- The cast's net worth range stretches from $100k to $50 million, reflecting a mix of Hollywood veterans and emerging talent.
- Minka Kelly and Meta Golding are the two women tied at around $5 million each, ranking in the middle of the pack.
- Eoin Macken and Lizzy Greene sit just below the $2–2.5 million mark, reflecting earlier-stage but growing careers.
How we ranked the Ransom Canyon cast by net worth
Our rankings cover the seven Ransom Canyon cast members highlighted in this article: Minka Kelly, Josh Duhamel, James Brolin, Lizzy Greene, Eoin Macken, Meta Golding, and Jack Schumacher. Net worth estimates are drawn from Celebrity Net Worth and corroborated by multiple entertainment finance sources. Where figures vary across sources, we use the most widely cited and recently updated estimate. Figures reflect the best available data as of November 2026.
Ransom Canyon cast net worth summary
Ransom Canyon stars Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly, Eoin Macken, Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Marianly Tejada, Jack Schumacher, Andrew Liner, and James Brolin.
Cast Member
Role
Net Worth (est.)
Nationality
James Brolin
Cap Fuller
$50 million
American
Josh Duhamel
Staten Kirkland
$12 million
American
Minka Kelly
Quinn O'Grady
$5 million
American
Meta Golding
Paula Jo
$5 million
American
Lizzy Greene
Lauren Brigman
$2.5 million
American
Eoin Macken
Davis Collins
$2 million
Irish
Jack Schumacher
Yancy Grey
~$100k
American
The Ransom Canyon cast salaries and net worths ranked
The seven main cast members covered here range from one of Hollywood's most enduring character actors to a fresh face who is just building his résumé. Here is everyone counted down from lowest to highest net worth.
7. Jack Schumacher (~$100k)
- Full name: Jack Schumacher
- Date of birth: Not publicly confirmed
- Nationality: American
- Profession/Role: Actor; Yancy Grey in Ransom Canyon
- Notable credits: Top Gun: Maverick (2022), Chicago P.D., Welcome to Chippendales
- Net worth: ~$100k
Schumacher is an actor from Los Angeles who made his TV debut in Empire in 2016 before appearing in Chicago P.D. and S.W.A.T. He rose to wider prominence after appearing in the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick as Lt. Neil 'Omaha' Vikander alongside Tom Cruise.
In Ransom Canyon, Schumacher plays Yancy Grey, a mysterious drifter who roams into town. His estimated net worth of around $100k arises primarily from acting engagements, television appearances, and emerging film roles.
6. Eoin Macken ($2 million)
- Full name: Eoin Macken
- Date of birth: 21 February 1983
- Age: 43 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: Irish
- Height: 5 ft 11 in (1.80 m)
- Profession/Role: Actor, filmmaker, model, author; Davis Collins in Ransom Canyon
- Net worth: $2 million
- Instagram: @eoincmacken
Eoin Macken is an Irish actor, author, filmmaker, and model born in Dublin, Ireland, in February 1983. He has modelled for GQ, Ralph Lauren, and Abercrombie and Fitch.
In Ransom Canyon, Davis Collins — Macken's character — has been in love with Quinn for years, and also happens to be Staten's former brother-in-law. Beyond acting, Macken is a multi-hyphenate creative who has worked across film directing and writing.
5. Lizzy Greene ($2.5 million)
- Full name: Elizabeth Anne Greene
- Date of birth: 1 May 2003
- Age: 23 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession/Role: Actress; Lauren Brigman in Ransom Canyon
- Net worth: $2.5 million
- Instagram: @lizzy_greene
Lizzy Greene found fame when she was cast as the only female quadruplet Dawn in the hit kids sitcom Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn on Nickelodeon. Lizzy Greene appeared in Ransom Canyon as a main cast member from 2025 to 2026.
In the show, cheerleader Lauren Brigman tries to escape the small town and the clutches of her overbearing father, Sheriff Dan Brigman. Greene's move from Nickelodeon to a lead role on Netflix signals a significant step up in her career profile.
4. Meta Golding ($5 million)
- Full name: Meta Golding
- Date of birth: 2 November 1971
- Age: 54 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: American/Haitian
- Height: 5 ft 5 in (1.65 m)
- Profession/Role: Actress; Paula Jo in Ransom Canyon
- Net worth: $5 million
Born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Golding was raised across several countries, including India, Haiti, France, and Italy, as her parents worked with international aid organisations and the United Nations. During her years in Italy, she competed as a figure skater, but when an injury ended her skating career, she turned to theatre. She later returned to the US to earn degrees in Theatre Arts and International Relations from Cornell University.
Golding played District 2 tribute Enobaria in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2. In Ransom Canyon, she plays Paula Jo — Davis's fiery ex-wife — who rolls into town determined to make waves.
3. Minka Kelly ($5 million)
- Full name: Minka Dumont Kelly
- Date of birth: 24 June 1980
- Age: 46 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Height: 5 ft 5 in (1.65 m)
- Profession/Role: Actress, author; Quinn O'Grady in Ransom Canyon
- Net worth: $5 million
- Instagram: @minkakelly
Kelly gained prominence portraying Lyla Garrity in the acclaimed series Friday Night Lights (2006–2009). She also starred in the DC Universe/HBO Max series Titans from 2018 to 2021.
Beyond her acting career, Kelly is celebrated for her memoir Tell Me Everything, published in 2023. In Ransom Canyon, she stars as Quinn, a creative and concert pianist who has returned to Ransom Canyon from NYC to pursue a career running the local dance hall.
2. Josh Duhamel ($12–27 million)
- Full name: Joshua David Duhamel
- Date of birth: 14 November 1972
- Age: 53 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession/Role: Actor, former model; Staten Island, Kirkland in Ransom Canyon
- Net worth: $12 million
- Instagram: @joshduhamel
Duhamel's wealth comes from a decades-long career spanning daytime soap operas, hit television shows, and blockbuster films — including the Transformers franchise. Before becoming a Hollywood leading man, he first gained recognition as a model, winning Male Model of the Year in 1997.
He has also made savvy real estate moves, buying an Encino home in 2023 for $5.9 million. In Ransom Canyon, Josh Duhamel plays stoic rancher Staten Kirkland, who is healing from heartbreaking loss — his only glimmer of hope found in Quinn O'Grady, longtime family friend and owner of the local dancehall.
1. James Brolin ($50 million)
- Full name: James Brolin (born Craig Kenneth Bruderlin)
- Date of birth: 18 July 1940
- Age: 86 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Height: 6 ft 4 in (1.93 m)
- Profession/Role: Actor, director, producer; Cap Fuller in Ransom Canyon
- Net worth: $50 million
James Brolin is an American actor, film producer, and director with a net worth of $50 million, born in Los Angeles. He has been active in the entertainment industry since the early 1960s, spanning over six decades.
His film portfolio includes iconic titles such as Traffic, Catch Me If You Can, and Lightyear. Brolin was widely known for his role as Dr. Steven Kiley on the 1969–1976 television series Marcus Welby, M.D., and he has since added Golden Globe and Emmy wins to his long list of credits. He is also the father of actor Josh Brolin.
FAQs
Who plays the lead in Ransom Canyon?
Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly lead Ransom Canyon as the show's central will-they, won't-they love interests. Duhamel plays stoic rancher Staten Kirkland, who is healing from heartbreaking loss and on a quest for vengeance.
Is Ransom Canyon based on a book?
Ransom Canyon is an American romantic neo-Western television series based on the novel series by Jodi Thomas, which premiered on Netflix on 17 April 2025. The series charts the intersecting lives of three ranching families set against the rugged expanse of Texas Hill Country.
How many seasons of Ransom Canyon are there?
In June 2025, the series was renewed for a second season, which premiered on 23 July 2026. As of November 2026, the show has two seasons comprising 18 episodes in total.
What is James Brolin's net worth compared to his son Josh Brolin?
James Brolin's estimated net worth is $50 million. He is the father of American actor Josh Brolin, who is separately estimated to have a net worth of around $45–60 million according to various celebrity finance trackers. The two are remarkably close in wealth, making them one of Hollywood's richest father-son duos.
Who is the youngest cast member of Ransom Canyon?
Lizzy Greene, born on 1 May 2003 in Dallas, Texas, is the youngest main cast member covered in this article, at 23 years old as of November 2026. She first found fame as the only female quadruplet, Dawn, in Nickelodeon's Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn before landing her Ransom Canyon role.
We also highlighted facts about the richest actors in the All American cast, including Taye Diggs, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Monet Mazur and Karimah Westbrook.
Taye Diggs leads the cast with an estimated net worth of $14 million, built over three decades in film, television and theatre. The gap between his wealth and that of the show's younger stars shows how sharply fortunes vary across the ensemble.
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Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.