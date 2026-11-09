James Brolin is the wealthiest member of the Ransom Canyon cast, with an estimated net worth of $50 million — a fortune built over six decades in Hollywood as an actor, director, and producer. The gap between Brolin and his co-stars is enormous: Josh Duhamel comes in second at around $12 million, while rising star Jack Schumacher is just getting started with an estimated $100k to his name.

James Brolin, Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly, Meta Golding, and Lizzy Greene. Photo: Michael Tullberg, Michael Loccisano, Raymond Hall, Jason Mendez, Amanda Edwards (modified by the author)

Source: Original

Key takeaways

James Brolin is the wealthiest Ransom Canyon cast member, worth $50 million , thanks to a career spanning over 60 years in film and TV.

, thanks to a career spanning over 60 years in film and TV. Josh Duhamel is the runner-up with an estimated $12 million , driven by the Transformers franchise and years of TV work.

, driven by the franchise and years of TV work. The cast's net worth range stretches from $100k to $50 million , reflecting a mix of Hollywood veterans and emerging talent.

, reflecting a mix of Hollywood veterans and emerging talent. Minka Kelly and Meta Golding are the two women tied at around $5 million each, ranking in the middle of the pack.

each, ranking in the middle of the pack. Eoin Macken and Lizzy Greene sit just below the $2–2.5 million mark, reflecting earlier-stage but growing careers.

How we ranked the Ransom Canyon cast by net worth

Our rankings cover the seven Ransom Canyon cast members highlighted in this article: Minka Kelly, Josh Duhamel, James Brolin, Lizzy Greene, Eoin Macken, Meta Golding, and Jack Schumacher. Net worth estimates are drawn from Celebrity Net Worth and corroborated by multiple entertainment finance sources. Where figures vary across sources, we use the most widely cited and recently updated estimate. Figures reflect the best available data as of November 2026.

Ransom Canyon cast net worth summary

Ransom Canyon stars Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly, Eoin Macken, Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Marianly Tejada, Jack Schumacher, Andrew Liner, and James Brolin.

Cast Member Role Net Worth (est.) Nationality James Brolin Cap Fuller $50 million American Josh Duhamel Staten Kirkland $12 million American Minka Kelly Quinn O'Grady $5 million American Meta Golding Paula Jo $5 million American Lizzy Greene Lauren Brigman $2.5 million American Eoin Macken Davis Collins $2 million Irish Jack Schumacher Yancy Grey ~$100k American

The Ransom Canyon cast salaries and net worths ranked

The seven main cast members covered here range from one of Hollywood's most enduring character actors to a fresh face who is just building his résumé. Here is everyone counted down from lowest to highest net worth.

7. Jack Schumacher (~$100k)

Jack Schumacher attends SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations: Levelling Up - First Main Role. Photo: Araya Doheny (modified by the author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jack Schumacher

Jack Schumacher Date of birth: Not publicly confirmed

Not publicly confirmed Nationality: American

American Profession/Role: Actor; Yancy Grey in Ransom Canyon

Actor; Yancy Grey in Notable credits: Top Gun: Maverick (2022), Chicago P.D. , Welcome to Chippendales

(2022), , Net worth: ~$100k

Schumacher is an actor from Los Angeles who made his TV debut in Empire in 2016 before appearing in Chicago P.D. and S.W.A.T. He rose to wider prominence after appearing in the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick as Lt. Neil 'Omaha' Vikander alongside Tom Cruise.

In Ransom Canyon, Schumacher plays Yancy Grey, a mysterious drifter who roams into town. His estimated net worth of around $100k arises primarily from acting engagements, television appearances, and emerging film roles.

6. Eoin Macken ($2 million)

Eoin Macken at the 51st Annual Saturn Awards. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Eoin Macken

Eoin Macken Date of birth: 21 February 1983

21 February 1983 Age: 43 (as of November 2026)

43 (as of November 2026) Nationality: Irish

Irish Height: 5 ft 11 in (1.80 m)

5 ft 11 in (1.80 m) Profession/Role: Actor, filmmaker, model, author; Davis Collins in Ransom Canyon

Actor, filmmaker, model, author; Davis Collins in Net worth: $2 million

$2 million Instagram: @eoincmacken

Eoin Macken is an Irish actor, author, filmmaker, and model born in Dublin, Ireland, in February 1983. He has modelled for GQ, Ralph Lauren, and Abercrombie and Fitch.

In Ransom Canyon, Davis Collins — Macken's character — has been in love with Quinn for years, and also happens to be Staten's former brother-in-law. Beyond acting, Macken is a multi-hyphenate creative who has worked across film directing and writing.

5. Lizzy Greene ($2.5 million)

Lizzy Greene at Variety Power of Young Hollywood 2026, presented by Disney+. Photo: Katie Flores

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Elizabeth Anne Greene

Elizabeth Anne Greene Date of birth: 1 May 2003

1 May 2003 Age: 23 (as of November 2026)

23 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession/Role: Actress; Lauren Brigman in Ransom Canyon

Actress; Lauren Brigman in Net worth: $2.5 million

$2.5 million Instagram: @lizzy_greene

Lizzy Greene found fame when she was cast as the only female quadruplet Dawn in the hit kids sitcom Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn on Nickelodeon. Lizzy Greene appeared in Ransom Canyon as a main cast member from 2025 to 2026.

In the show, cheerleader Lauren Brigman tries to escape the small town and the clutches of her overbearing father, Sheriff Dan Brigman. Greene's move from Nickelodeon to a lead role on Netflix signals a significant step up in her career profile.

4. Meta Golding ($5 million)

Meta Golding attends the Los Angeles premiere of HBO Max's "The Pitt". Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Meta Golding

Meta Golding Date of birth: 2 November 1971

2 November 1971 Age: 54 (as of November 2026)

54 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American/Haitian

American/Haitian Height: 5 ft 5 in (1.65 m)

5 ft 5 in (1.65 m) Profession/Role: Actress; Paula Jo in Ransom Canyon

Actress; Paula Jo in Net worth: $5 million

Born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Golding was raised across several countries, including India, Haiti, France, and Italy, as her parents worked with international aid organisations and the United Nations. During her years in Italy, she competed as a figure skater, but when an injury ended her skating career, she turned to theatre. She later returned to the US to earn degrees in Theatre Arts and International Relations from Cornell University.

Golding played District 2 tribute Enobaria in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2. In Ransom Canyon, she plays Paula Jo — Davis's fiery ex-wife — who rolls into town determined to make waves.

3. Minka Kelly ($5 million)

Minka Kelly signs copies of her memoir "Tell Me Everything" at Barnes & Noble. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Minka Dumont Kelly

Minka Dumont Kelly Date of birth: 24 June 1980

24 June 1980 Age: 46 (as of November 2026)

46 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Height: 5 ft 5 in (1.65 m)

5 ft 5 in (1.65 m) Profession/Role: Actress, author; Quinn O'Grady in Ransom Canyon

Actress, author; Quinn O'Grady in Net worth: $5 million

$5 million Instagram: @minkakelly

Kelly gained prominence portraying Lyla Garrity in the acclaimed series Friday Night Lights (2006–2009). She also starred in the DC Universe/HBO Max series Titans from 2018 to 2021.

Beyond her acting career, Kelly is celebrated for her memoir Tell Me Everything, published in 2023. In Ransom Canyon, she stars as Quinn, a creative and concert pianist who has returned to Ransom Canyon from NYC to pursue a career running the local dance hall.

2. Josh Duhamel ($12–27 million)

US actor Josh Duhamel attends a special screening of "Neglected". Photo: Lisa O'Connor

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Joshua David Duhamel

Joshua David Duhamel Date of birth: 14 November 1972

14 November 1972 Age: 53 (as of November 2026)

53 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession/Role: Actor, former model; Staten Island, Kirkland in Ransom Canyon

Actor, former model; Staten Island, Kirkland in Net worth: $12 million

$12 million Instagram: @joshduhamel

Duhamel's wealth comes from a decades-long career spanning daytime soap operas, hit television shows, and blockbuster films — including the Transformers franchise. Before becoming a Hollywood leading man, he first gained recognition as a model, winning Male Model of the Year in 1997.

He has also made savvy real estate moves, buying an Encino home in 2023 for $5.9 million. In Ransom Canyon, Josh Duhamel plays stoic rancher Staten Kirkland, who is healing from heartbreaking loss — his only glimmer of hope found in Quinn O'Grady, longtime family friend and owner of the local dancehall.

1. James Brolin ($50 million)

James Brolin visits "Extra" at The Levi's Store Times Square

Source: Getty Images

Full name: James Brolin (born Craig Kenneth Bruderlin)

James Brolin (born Craig Kenneth Bruderlin) Date of birth: 18 July 1940

18 July 1940 Age: 86 (as of November 2026)

86 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Height: 6 ft 4 in (1.93 m)

6 ft 4 in (1.93 m) Profession/Role: Actor, director, producer; Cap Fuller in Ransom Canyon

Actor, director, producer; Cap Fuller in Net worth: $50 million

James Brolin is an American actor, film producer, and director with a net worth of $50 million, born in Los Angeles. He has been active in the entertainment industry since the early 1960s, spanning over six decades.

His film portfolio includes iconic titles such as Traffic, Catch Me If You Can, and Lightyear. Brolin was widely known for his role as Dr. Steven Kiley on the 1969–1976 television series Marcus Welby, M.D., and he has since added Golden Globe and Emmy wins to his long list of credits. He is also the father of actor Josh Brolin.

FAQs

Who plays the lead in Ransom Canyon?

Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly lead Ransom Canyon as the show's central will-they, won't-they love interests. Duhamel plays stoic rancher Staten Kirkland, who is healing from heartbreaking loss and on a quest for vengeance.

Is Ransom Canyon based on a book?

Ransom Canyon is an American romantic neo-Western television series based on the novel series by Jodi Thomas, which premiered on Netflix on 17 April 2025. The series charts the intersecting lives of three ranching families set against the rugged expanse of Texas Hill Country.

How many seasons of Ransom Canyon are there?

In June 2025, the series was renewed for a second season, which premiered on 23 July 2026. As of November 2026, the show has two seasons comprising 18 episodes in total.

What is James Brolin's net worth compared to his son Josh Brolin?

James Brolin's estimated net worth is $50 million. He is the father of American actor Josh Brolin, who is separately estimated to have a net worth of around $45–60 million according to various celebrity finance trackers. The two are remarkably close in wealth, making them one of Hollywood's richest father-son duos.

Who is the youngest cast member of Ransom Canyon?

Lizzy Greene, born on 1 May 2003 in Dallas, Texas, is the youngest main cast member covered in this article, at 23 years old as of November 2026. She first found fame as the only female quadruplet, Dawn, in Nickelodeon's Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn before landing her Ransom Canyon role.

We also highlighted facts about the richest actors in the All American cast, including Taye Diggs, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Monet Mazur and Karimah Westbrook.

Taye Diggs leads the cast with an estimated net worth of $14 million, built over three decades in film, television and theatre. The gap between his wealth and that of the show's younger stars shows how sharply fortunes vary across the ensemble.

Source: Legit.ng