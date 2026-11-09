The wealthiest America's Got Talent judge is Simon Cowell, whose estimated $600 million net worth dwarfs every other person at the AGT table — by a margin so wide it is almost absurd. As the show's creator, executive producer, and lead judge, Cowell earns a reported $45 million per season on top of his global franchise income. The five other judges and hosts who have served on the show's main panel across recent seasons trail far behind, with a combined fortune that still falls short of Cowell's alone.

Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Terry Crews. Photo: Amanda Edwards, Steve Granitz, Adolph, Steve Granitz, Noam Galai (modified by the author)

Source: Original

Key takeaways

Simon Cowell's net worth of $600 million makes him the richest person in AGT history by a massive margin.

makes him the richest person in history by a massive margin. The runner-up on this list is Sofía Vergara, who is estimated to be worth $180 million thanks to Modern Family , $10 million per season from AGT , and her wide portfolio of brand deals.

thanks to , $10 million per season from , and her wide portfolio of brand deals. Net worths on this list range from $600 million down to roughly $10 million , spanning six figures of difference between first and last place.

, spanning six figures of difference between first and last place. The richest woman on the panel is Sofía Vergara , ahead of fellow judge Heidi Klum at an estimated $160 million.

, ahead of fellow judge Heidi Klum at an estimated $160 million. Mel B is the lowest-earning judge on the list, with an estimated net worth of $10 million despite decades of global pop stardom with the Spice Girls.

How we ranked the America's Got Talent judges

Rankings are based on estimated net worth figures drawn from Celebrity Net Worth and Forbes, cross-referenced with reported season earnings from Good Housekeeping, Yahoo Entertainment, and industry analysis. We cover every judge and host who has held a regular seat on the main American series panel across recent seasons, including season 21 (2026). All figures are estimates — none of the individuals listed has publicly confirmed the exact value of their wealth.

America's Got Talent judges and hosts — net worth at a glance

Name Role on AGT Estimated Net Worth (2026) Reported Season Earnings Simon Cowell Judge & Creator (S11–21) $600 million ~$45 million/season Sofía Vergara Judge (S15–21) $180 million ~$10 million/season Heidi Klum Judge (S8–9, S12–19) $160 million ~$12–16 million/season Howie Mandel Judge (S5–21) $60 million ~$1.7 million/season Terry Crews Host (S14–21) $25 million ~$1.5 million/season Mel B Judge (S8–13, S20–21) $10 million Undisclosed

America's Got Talent judges and hosts ranked by net worth

The list below counts down from the lowest net worth to the highest. All ages are as of November 2026.

6. Mel B ($10 million)

Mel B. attends the "America's Got Talent" Season 21 Finale Results Red Carpet. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Melanie Janine Brown

Melanie Janine Brown Date of birth: 29 May 1975

29 May 1975 Age: 51 (as of 2026)

51 (as of 2026) Nationality: British

British Profession: Singer, television personality, judge

Singer, television personality, judge AGT seasons: 8–13 (2013–2018), 20–21 (2025–2026)

8–13 (2013–2018), 20–21 (2025–2026) Net worth: $10 million

$10 million Instagram: @officialmelb

Born Melanie Janine Brown on 29 May 1975 in Leeds, West Yorkshire, Mel B rose to global fame as "Scary Spice" in the Spice Girls. With over 100 million records sold worldwide, the Spice Girls are the best-selling female group in history.

Mel B was a judge on America's Got Talent from 2013 to 2018, and according to Celebrity Net Worth, earned $240,000 a month during that run. She returned to the panel for her seventh season in 2025 after a six-season hiatus, replacing Heidi Klum. Melanie Brown's net worth sits at an estimated $6–10 million — estimates vary — with a contentious divorce from Stephen Belafonte cited as a major factor in eroding her earlier wealth, despite earning tens of millions during her career.

5. Terry Crews ($25 million)

Terry Crews at the "America's Got Talent" Season 21 Semifinals. Photo: Katie Flores

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Terrence Alan Crews

Terrence Alan Crews Date of birth: 30 July 1968

30 July 1968 Age: 58 (as of November 2026)

58 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Actor, television host

Actor, television host AGT seasons: 14–21 (2019–2026) as host

14–21 (2019–2026) as host Net worth: $25 million

$25 million AGT salary: ~$1.5 million/season (~$68,000/episode)

~$1.5 million/season (~$68,000/episode) Instagram: @terrycrews

Terry Crews returned as host for his eighth consecutive season in 2026, tying Nick Cannon's record as the longest-serving host in the show's history. His salary for America's Got Talent is approximately $1.5 million per season, working out to around $68,000 per episode over a 22-episode run.

Crews built his profile through television hosting, acting, and published books, beginning his career in the 1990s as an NFL defensive end and linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams, the San Diego Chargers, and the Philadelphia Eagles. His latest publication, the children's book Terry's Many Hats, came out in April 2026.

4. Howie Mandel ($60 million)

Comedian Howie Mandel attends the "America's Got Talent" Season 21 Semifinals. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Howard Michael Mandel

Howard Michael Mandel Date of birth: 29 November 1955

29 November 1955 Age: 70 (as of November 2026)

70 (as of November 2026) Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Profession: Comedian, actor, television judge

Comedian, actor, television judge AGT seasons: 5–21 (2010–2026)

5–21 (2010–2026) Net worth: $60 million

$60 million AGT salary: ~$70,000/episode (~$1.7 million/season)

~$70,000/episode (~$1.7 million/season) Instagram: @howiemandel

Howie Mandel is the longest-serving judge on America's Got Talent, having joined in June 2010. He is now in his 17th season as a judge on the show. Celebrity Net Worth reports that Mandel earns $70,000 per episode, working out to roughly $1.7 million per year for a 24-episode season.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mandel's net worth in 2026 is $60 million, amassed primarily through his work as a comedian, actor, host, judge, and producer. Beyond the main show, he has also sat on the judging panel for the franchise spinoffs America's Got Talent: The Champions, America's Got Talent: All-Stars, America's Got Talent: Extreme, and America's Got Talent: Fantasy League.

3. Heidi Klum ($160 million)

German model Heidi Klum arrives for the screening of the film 'Fjord'. Photo: Mustafa Yalcin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum Date of birth: 1 June 1973

1 June 1973 Age: 53 (as of 2026)

53 (as of 2026) Nationality: German-American

German-American Profession: Model, television host, producer, businesswoman

Model, television host, producer, businesswoman AGT seasons: 8–9 (2013–2014), 12–19 (2017–2024); Season 21 Guest Judge (2026)

8–9 (2013–2014), 12–19 (2017–2024); Season 21 Guest Judge (2026) Net worth: $160 million

$160 million Instagram: @howiemandel

Heidi Klum's net worth is estimated at $160 million in 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Klum served as a regular judge on America's Got Talent from 2013 to 2018 and again from 2020 to 2024. Although she did not return as a full-time panellist for Seasons 20 and 21 (with Mel B stepping back into the main panel), Klum returned to the show temporarily in September 2026 as a guest/substitute judge to fill in during Simon Cowell's medical leave.

She built her wealth through a top modelling career, long-running TV shows like Project Runway and Germany's Next Topmodel, and business deals in fashion, lingerie, beauty, and fragrance. Her dual roles as on-camera talent and producer create residual income most models never access, and in strong years her combined television and related earnings have approached $40 million.

2. Sofía Vergara ($180 million)

Sofia Vergara at the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sofía Margarita Vergara Vergara

Sofía Margarita Vergara Vergara Date of birth: 10 July 1972

10 July 1972 Age: 54 (as of 2026)

54 (as of 2026) Nationality: Colombian-American

Colombian-American Profession: Actress, entrepreneur, television judge

Actress, entrepreneur, television judge AGT seasons: 15–21 (2020–2026)

15–21 (2020–2026) Net worth: $180 million

$180 million AGT salary: ~$10 million/season (~$400,000/episode)

~$10 million/season (~$400,000/episode) Instagram: @sofiavergara

Vergara joined NBC's America's Got Talent as a judge for Season 15 in 2020, the same year Modern Family ended. Based on the $10 million she reportedly makes per season of America's Got Talent, Vergara earns about $400,000 per episode for a 25-episode season.

Her net worth reflects decades of hustling — including sound business deals for each brand, getting not just a flat royalty fee but also a percentage of revenue after a minimum of sales have been reached. Notable highlights from her judging run include awarding her Golden Buzzer to the dance group Mayyas, who went on to win Season 17 in 2022, and later pressing her Golden Buzzer for singer Jessica Sanchez during Season 20 in 2025 (noting that Sanchez originally competed on the show's inaugural season nearly two decades prior).

1. Simon Cowell ($600 million)

Simon Cowell attends the "America's Got Talent" Season 20 winners' red carpet. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Simon Phillip Cowell

Simon Phillip Cowell Date of birth: 7 October 1959

7 October 1959 Age: 67 (as of November 2026)

67 (as of November 2026) Nationality: British

British Profession: Television producer, music executive, judge, entrepreneur

Television producer, music executive, judge, entrepreneur AGT seasons: 11–21 (2016–2026) as judge; creator and executive producer throughout

11–21 (2016–2026) as judge; creator and executive producer throughout Net worth: $600 million

$600 million AGT salary: ~$45 million/season

~$45 million/season Instagram: @simoncowell

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cowell's net worth is $600 million — riches he's earned as a judge and/or producer for Pop Idol, American Idol, The X Factor, and the Got Talent franchise, as well as from signing and promoting successful music artists. Simon Cowell earns the highest reported salary on America's Got Talent at around $45 million per season.

Cowell created and owns the Got Talent franchise — the Guinness World Record-holding most successful reality TV format globally — which airs in 70+ countries and generates hundreds of millions in annual licensing revenue. He executive produces and serves as a judge on America's Got Talent, America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, America's Got Talent: The Champions, America's Got Talent: Extreme, and America's Got Talent: All-Stars, and Season 21 marks his eleventh season as a judge on the main show.

FAQs

Who is the richest judge on America's Got Talent?

As of 2026, Simon Cowell has an estimated net worth of $600 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. That figure places him comfortably ahead of every other judge and host in AGT history. His wealth stems from his dual role as creator and judge, which earns him an estimated $45 million per season, plus global licensing revenue from the Got Talent format.

How much do AGT judges make per season?

Salaries vary widely depending on the judge's role and profile. Simon Cowell earns the highest reported salary at around $45 million per season, while other long-time judges like Howie Mandel receive far lower amounts. Mandel earns approximately $70,000 per episode, equating to around $1.7 million for a full season. Sofía Vergara reportedly earns $10 million per season, or about $400,000 per episode.

Is Howie Mandel still on America's Got Talent in 2026?

Yes. Howie Mandel returned to the panel for Season 21 in 2026, his seventeenth season as an AGT judge. He remains the longest-serving judge in the show's history, having first joined the panel in June 2010.

Who is the host of America's Got Talent in 2026?

Terry Crews returned as host for Season 21 in 2026 — his eighth consecutive season — tying Nick Cannon's record as the longest-serving host in the show's history. Crews has held the hosting role since Season 14 in 2019 and is estimated to earn around $1.5 million per season in the role.

Why is Simon Cowell paid so much more than the other AGT judges?

Cowell isn't only a judge — he is also the creator and an executive producer of the show, with a reported estimated season figure of around $45 million, as noted by mainstream outlets including Good Housekeeping, though that number hasn't been confirmed by Cowell or NBC.

His wealth comes from a combination of TV judging salaries, production and licensing of global talent-show formats, Syco Entertainment ventures, music royalties, brand partnerships, and real estate investments.

We also highlighted facts about the wealthiest American Idol judges, led by Simon Cowell with an estimated net worth of $600 million. The ranking compares the fortunes of 15 judges from across the show's history.

Cowell's estimated wealth is 30 times Paula Abdul's, while Ellen DeGeneres reached second place after just one season on the panel. Find out how the judges' fortunes compare.

Source: Legit.ng