Michael Bolwaire’s biography: age, height, wife, net worth

Michael Bolwaire is an American dancer, model and actor. He is known by his stage name ‘Bolo the Entertainer’. He gained fame after participating in the all-male exotic dance group on the reality TV show Vivica’s Black Magic. Before his reality TV shows and acting debuts, he would post dance videos on YouTube.

Michael Bolwaire is a fitness fanatic and often posts workout content on social media. He is also a great lover of dogs and owns two pit bulls.

Profile summary

Full name Michael Bolwaire Gender Male Date of birth 30 April 1988 Age 35 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Cleveland, Ohio, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6’ Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Children 1 Profession Actor, model, entrepreneur, dancer Net worth $2 million - $5 million

Michael Bolwaire’s biography

Michael Bolwaire was born in Cleveland, Ohio. Michael allegedly had a difficult childhood and ran away from home when he was only 14 years old, entering a foster home. As an adult, he moved to Atlanta, Georgia, and established his life and career in the Southeastern city.

What is Michael Bolwaire’s age?

Bolwaire is 35 years old as of 2023. The American model was born on 30 April 1988. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

What is Michael Bolwaire’s profession?

Bolwaire moved to Atlanta and began his career as an exotic dancer under the stage name ‘Bolo the Entertainer’. He made his acting debut in 2016 when he appeared in Chocolate City: Vegas alongside Michael Jai White and Nikki Leigh. He then went on to join the cast of 2017’s Kinky. He rose to fame when he appeared on the show Vivica’s Black Magic.

Bolwaire is also an entrepreneur. He owns a clothing brand called Bo’Wear, a bath and body line called Bo’s Bath and Body Signature Collection, and customised products. Michael also has an account on OnlyFans, an adult entertainment website, and works as an exotic dancer. He has over 313K followers on Instagram.

Before he became an actor, Bolo posted videos on two YouTube channels. His first channel contains dance videos, while his second channel features workout videos. The former account has 11.3K subscribers, while the latter has 5.49K subscribers. However, he has not shared any new videos on either channel for over three years now.

Michael Bolwaire’s movies and TV shows

Bolwaire is famous for premiering in several TV shows and movies. Here is the complete list of Michael Bolwaire’s movies and TV shows:

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Wendy: The Wendy Williams Show

All the Queen's Men (2021)

(2021) Genius (2017)

(2017) Kinky (2018)

(2018) Unsolved (2018)

(2018) Chocolate City: Vegas Strip (2017)

(2017) Chocolate City (2015)

What is Michael Bolwaire’s net worth?

Bolwaire’s net worth is alleged to be between $2 million and $5 million as of 2023. He has earned his money through his entertainment career. He also earns money through his two clothing businesses.

Is Michael Bolwaire married?

Bolwaire announced that he got married in 2022. On 2 October 2022, the dancer shared a photo of his hand holding a woman’s hand on Instagram. The woman sported a wedding ring, and the caption was “NEW CHAPTER”. However, he remains private and is yet to reveal his wife’s identity.

He has one son who started kindergarten in 2022. He is yet to share his son’s details, even though he regularly posts the young boy on Instagram. Furthermore, he has kept the identity of his son’s mother private.

What happened between Michael Bolwaire and Cynthia Bailey?

As an exotic dancer, Michael often performs for bachelorette parties, sometimes for high-profile clients. One such client was Cynthia Bailey from the Real Housewives of Atlanta, who had her bachelorette party on 10 October 2020.

The event stirred controversy after rumours emerged that the dancer was locked up with several female attendees in a bedroom for over an hour. Allegedly, several women hooked up with each other in his presence. However, Michael denied the rumours.

FAQs

How old is Michael Bolwaire? Bolwaire is 35 years old as of 2023. How is Michael Bolwaire famous? Bolwaire is a dancer, model, actor and entrepreneur. He is famous for participating in the all-male exotic dance group on the reality TV show Vivica’s Black Magic. Does Michael Bolwaire have an OnlyFans account? Yes, he has an OnlyFans account. His OnlyFans can be subscribed to for up to $34.94 monthly. How tall is Michael Bolwaire? Michael Bolwaire's height is 6 feet. The actor weighs about 176 pounds. Is Michael Bolwaire married? The dancer revealed that he got married in 2022. He shared a photo of his wife’s hand, wearing a wedding ring, on Instagram. Who is Michael Bolwaire's wife? He is yet to share his wife’s identity online. The model is known to keep his romantic life private.

Michael Bolwaire is an actor, dancer, model and entrepreneur. He started his public career by posting dance and workout videos on YouTube. However, he has since become an exotic dancer, performing at exclusive events, including celebrities’ bachelorette parties.

