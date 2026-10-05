Nicole Kidman is the richest Australian actor alive, with an estimated net worth of $250 million — nearly double Thor star Chris Hemsworth's $130 million. Kidman's $250 million net worth makes her one of Hollywood's wealthiest actresses, built across four decades of award-winning acting, producing, and brand partnerships that no Australian franchise hero has come close to matching.

Nicole Kidman, Chris Hemsworth, Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, and Cate Blanchett are among the richest Australian actors. Photo: Slaven Vlasic, Jamie, JC Olivera, Rocco, Kristy (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Nicole Kidman tops the list at $250 million — the richest Australian actor by a significant margin.

tops the list at — the richest Australian actor by a significant margin. The runner-up is Hugh Jackman at an estimated $180 million , still well ahead of Hemsworth's $130 million.

at an estimated , still well ahead of Hemsworth's $130 million. The list spans from $250 million (Kidman) down to approximately $25 million (Guy Pearce and Alex O'Loughlin) .

down to approximately . Chris Hemsworth ranks #3 despite being Australia's most-followed celebrity on Instagram with nearly 59 million followers.

ranks #3 despite being Australia's most-followed celebrity on Instagram with nearly 59 million followers. The richest woman on the list is Nicole Kidman herself; the richest man is Hugh Jackman.

How this ranking was determined

Our rankings are based on net worth data from Celebrity Net Worth and corroborated against multiple entertainment finance sources. We use the most up-to-date figures available at the time of publishing. Net worth estimates reflect career earnings, producing revenue, endorsements, real estate holdings, and business ventures. "Australian actor" includes actors who are Australian citizens or who built their careers primarily through the Australian entertainment industry, even where they hold dual citizenship.

Summary table

Rank Name Est. Net Worth Notable Work 1 Nicole Kidman $250M Moulin Rouge!, Big Little Lies, The Hours 2 Chris Hemsworth $130M Thor franchise, Extraction 3 Hugh Jackman $120M X-Men franchise, The Greatest Showman 4 Russell Crowe $120M Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind 5 Cate Blanchett $95M Elizabeth, The Lord of the Rings 6 Margot Robbie $60M Barbie, I, Tonya 7 Sam Worthington $60M Avatar franchise, Terminator Salvation 8 Eric Bana $45M Troy, Munich, Chopper 9 Geoffrey Rush $40M Shine, Pirates of the Caribbean 10 Simon Baker $40M The Mentalist, Margin Call 11 Naomi Watts $35M Mulholland Drive, 21 Grams 12 Liam Hemsworth $26M The Hunger Games, Independence Day: Resurgence 13 Guy Pearce $25M Memento, L.A. Confidential 14 Alex O'Loughlin $25M Hawaii Five-0 15 Luke Hemsworth $10M Westworld, Thor: Ragnarok

15. Luke Hemsworth ($10 million)

Luke Hemsworth attends the 66th TV WEEK Logie Awards. Photo: James Gourley

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Luke Hemsworth

Luke Hemsworth Date of birth: 5 November 1980

5 November 1980 Age: 45 (turning 46 on 5 November 2026)

45 (turning 46 on 5 November 2026) Nationality: Australian

Australian Profession: Actor

Actor Net worth: ~$10 million

The eldest Hemsworth brother carved out a steady Hollywood career away from the MCU spotlight. Luke Hemsworth's estimated net worth is approximately $26 million, accumulated largely through his recurring role as Stubbs in HBO's Westworld and a cameo in Thor: Ragnarok. Luke Hemsworth has also appeared in Australian productions throughout his career.

15. Alex O'Loughlin ($25 million)

Alex O'Loughlin arrives at the CBS Films' Premiere of "The Back-up Plan". Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Alexander O'Loughlin

Alexander O'Loughlin Date of birth: 24 August 1976

24 August 1976 Age: 50

50 Nationality: Australian

Australian Profession: Actor, director

Actor, director Net worth: $25 million

Alex O'Loughlin built his fortune primarily through one of television's longest-running procedurals. He starred as Lieutenant Commander Steve McGarrett in Hawaii Five-0 for ten seasons on CBS, from 2010 to 2020. The show's decade-long run gave O'Loughlin sustained leading-man earnings that placed him firmly among Australia's wealthiest exports to American television.

13. Guy Pearce ($25 million)

Guy Pearce attends the premiere of 'Ink' during the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival. Photo: Mert Alper Dervis

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Guy Edward Pearce

Guy Edward Pearce Date of birth: 5 October 1967

5 October 1967 Age: 59 (as of 2026)

59 (as of 2026) Nationality: Australian

Australian Profession: Actor, musician

Actor, musician Net worth: $25 million

Guy Pearce announced himself to international audiences with back-to-back American prestige films in the late 1990s. His estimated net worth is $25 million, earned across a career defined by range: from L.A. Confidential (1997) and Memento (2000) to The King's Speech (2010) and Iron Man 3 (2013). He remains one of Australia's most critically respected screen actors.

12. Liam Hemsworth ($26 million)

Liam Hemsworth attends the world premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' "Crime 101". Photo: JB Lacroix

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth Date of birth: 13 January 1990

13 January 1990 Age: 36

36 Nationality: Australian

Australian Profession: Actor

Actor Net worth: ~$26 million

~$26 million Instagram: @liamhemsworth

Liam Hemsworth has worked in over 25 films, with a net worth of approximately 28–30 million. He broke through as Gale Hawthorne in The Hunger Games franchise and later replaced Henry Cavill as the lead in Netflix's The Witcher in 2023. Despite a high-profile profile, his fortune trails his older brother Chris by over $100 million.

11. Naomi Watts ($35 million)

Naomi Watts speaks on stage at the ZFF Masters during the 22nd Zurich Film Festival. Photo: Andreas Rentz

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Naomi Ellen Watts

Naomi Ellen Watts Date of birth: 28 September 1968

28 September 1968 Age: 58

58 Nationality: Australian (British-born)

Australian (British-born) Profession: Actress, producer, entrepreneur

Actress, producer, entrepreneur Net worth: ~$35 million

Naomi Watts is a two-time Academy Award nominee whose career was transformed by David Lynch's Mulholland Drive (2001). Her estimated net worth is $35 million, built through prestige films including 21 Grams, The Ring, King Kong, and television work on Twin Peaks: The Return. Beyond acting, she expanded her career into business, co-founding ventures such as the wellness brand Stripes and the beauty retailer Onda Beauty.

10. Simon Baker ($40 million)

Simon Baker at the "Scarpetta" New York premiere. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Simon Lucas Baker

Simon Lucas Baker Date of birth: 30 July 1969

30 July 1969 Age: 57

57 Nationality: Australian

Australian Profession: Actor, director

Actor, director Net worth: ~$40 million

Simon Baker has worked in more than twenty films, with a net worth of around $40 million. He is best known internationally for playing Patrick Jane in CBS's The Mentalist, a role he held across seven seasons. He has since returned to his Australian roots, directing and starring in the acclaimed surf drama Breath (2017).

9. Geoffrey Rush ($40 million)

Geoffrey Rush attends the premiere of 'Mr. Nelson, Did you kill people?'. Photo: Mert Alper Dervis

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Geoffrey Roy Rush

Geoffrey Roy Rush Date of birth: 6 July 1951

6 July 1951 Age: 75 (as of 2026)

75 (as of 2026) Nationality: Australian

Australian Profession: Actor, producer

Actor, producer Net worth: ~40 million

Geoffrey Rush is one of the most talented actors in the entertainment industry, with a net worth of 40–42 million. He is one of a rare group of performers to achieve the Triple Crown of Acting — an Oscar (for Shine, 1996), a Tony, and an Emmy. His role as Captain Barbossa across the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise added significant commercial clout to an already decorated career.

8. Eric Bana ($45 million)

Eric Bana attends a conversation for "Force of Nature". Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Eric Bana Banadinović

Eric Bana Banadinović Date of birth: 9 August 1968

9 August 1968 Age: 58

58 Nationality: Australian

Australian Profession: Actor

Actor Net worth: ~$45 million

Eric Bana has worked in more than forty films, with a net worth of around $45 million. His breakout came with the gritty Australian crime biopic Chopper (2000), before Hollywood recruited him for Black Hawk Down, Troy, and Ang Lee's Hulk (2003). He has continued to balance Australian and international projects, including the thriller series Dirty John.

7. Sam Worthington ($60 million)

Sam Worthington at Netflix's "I Will Find You" New York Premiere. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Samuel Henry Worthington

Samuel Henry Worthington Date of birth: 2 August 1976

2 August 1976 Age: 50

50 Nationality: Australian

Australian Profession: Actor

Actor Net worth: ~$60 million

Sam Worthington achieved global recognition as Jake Sully in James Cameron's Avatar (2009), one of the highest-grossing films in history. His net worth is estimated at $30 million, bolstered by his return in Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) and roles in Terminator Salvation and Clash of the Titans. Sam Worthington has continued to build a steady catalogue of action and drama credits.

6. Margot Robbie ($60 million)

Margot Robbie attends the "1536" West End Opening Night. Photo: Ben Montgomery

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Margot Elise Robbie

Margot Elise Robbie Date of birth: 2 July 1990

2 July 1990 Age: 36 (as of 2026)

36 (as of 2026) Nationality: Australian

Australian Profession: Actress, producer

Actress, producer Net worth: $60 million

Margot Robbie first gained recognition on Neighbours before her breakthrough in The Wolf of Wall Street, going on to star in I, Tonya, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Barbie. Margot Robbie earned more than $50 million from her acting salary and profit participation on Barbie alone — one of the largest single-film paydays in Hollywood history for an actress.

5. Cate Blanchett ($95 million)

Cate Blanchett attends the launch of the "RSL Media Human Consent Registry to Protect Identity in the Age of AI". Photo: Nicolas TUCAT

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Catherine Elise Blanchett

Catherine Elise Blanchett Date of birth: 14 May 1969

14 May 1969 Age: 57

57 Nationality: Australian

Australian Profession: Actress, producer, theatre director

Actress, producer, theatre director Net worth: $95 million

Cate Blanchett is a highly regarded Australian actress with a net worth of $95 million, who began her career on the Australian stage before transitioning to film in the mid-1990s. Her breakthrough came with the title role in Elizabeth (1998), earning her first Oscar nomination. She has since won two Academy Awards — for The Aviator (2004) and Blue Jasmine (2013) — and appeared in the Lord of the Rings and Thor franchises.

4. Russell Crowe ($120 million)

Russell Crowe attends the "What Love Builds" Screening. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Russell Ira Crowe

Russell Ira Crowe Date of birth: 7 April 1964

7 April 1964 Age: 62 (as of 2026)

62 (as of 2026) Nationality: New Zealand-born Australian

New Zealand-born Australian Profession: Actor, filmmaker, musician, producer

Actor, filmmaker, musician, producer Net worth: $120 million

Russell Crowe is a New Zealand-born actor, filmmaker, and musician with a net worth of $120 million, who became one of the biggest movie stars in the world after his Oscar-winning role in Gladiator. Before that breakthrough, he had already built a reputation as one of the most intense actors from the Australian film industry, with acclaimed roles in Romper Stomper and The Sum of Us. He also owns the South Sydney Rabbitohs NRL club.

3. Hugh Jackman ($120 million)

Hugh Jackman attends the photocall for "The Death Of Robin Hood". Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Hugh Michael Jackman

Hugh Michael Jackman Date of birth: 12 October 1968

12 October 1968 Age: 57 (turning 58 on 12 October 2026)

57 (turning 58 on 12 October 2026) Nationality: Australian

Australian Profession: Actor, singer, producer

Actor, singer, producer Net worth: ~$120 million

~$120 million Instagram: @thehughjackman

Over nine appearances spanning 17 years, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine earnings totalled approximately $100 million. His return in Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) reportedly earned him between $20–25 million, and the film's massive success — grossing over $1.3 billion worldwide — likely triggered significant backend bonuses. His coffee company, Laughing Man Coffee, which he founded to support fair trade farmers, has grown into a successful enterprise.

2. Chris Hemsworth ($130 million)

Chris Hemsworth at the "Crime 101" World Premiere. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Christopher Hemsworth

Christopher Hemsworth Date of birth: 11 August 1983

11 August 1983 Age: 43 (as of 2026)

43 (as of 2026) Nationality: Australian

Australian Profession: Actor, film producer

Actor, film producer Net worth: $130 million

$130 million Instagram: @chrishemsworth

Hemsworth's films as a leading man have grossed over $12.1 billion worldwide, making him one of the highest-grossing film stars of all time. Netflix's Extraction (2020) and Extraction 2 (2023) each earned him $20 million, adding to his MCU earnings. His wellness app Centr launched in 2019 and was valued at over $200 million at acquisition, representing a business win that stretched well beyond acting.

1. Nicole Kidman ($250 million)

Nicole Kidman arrives at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. Photo: Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Nicole Mary Kidman

Nicole Mary Kidman Date of birth: 20 June 1967

20 June 1967 Age: 59 (as of 2026)

59 (as of 2026) Nationality: Australian-American

Australian-American Profession: Actress, producer

Actress, producer Net worth: $250 million

$250 million Instagram: @nicolekidman

By 2024, Forbes named Kidman the world's highest-paid actress at $41 million in annual earnings. Her $250 million net worth is derived from acting salaries, producing fees, endorsement deals, and real estate investments. Through her production company Blossom Films, Nicole Kidman has produced successful projects including Rabbit Hole, The Undoing, and Big Little Lies. She remains one of the few actors in Hollywood still earning over $1 million per episode for television roles.

FAQs

Who is the richest Australian actor in the world?

Nicole Kidman has an estimated net worth of $250 million, making her the wealthiest Australian actor alive. She built her fortune over four decades of acting, producing through Blossom Films, global endorsements, and extensive real estate holdings in Australia and the United States.

Is Chris Hemsworth richer than Hugh Jackman?

No. Despite being Australia's most-followed Instagram star, Chris Hemsworth's net worth is estimated at $130 million, while Hugh Jackman's is estimated at approximately $180 million. Jackman's longer career, larger Wolverine backend earnings, and business ventures give him a financial edge.

How did Nicole Kidman build her $250 million fortune?

Her wealth stems from blockbuster hits like Moulin Rouge!, The Others, and The Hours, as well as prestige television such as Big Little Lies and The Undoing, where her per-episode earnings reached $1 million. Beyond acting, she expanded her fortune through producing, endorsements, and a robust real estate portfolio.

Is Mel Gibson on the list of richest Australian actors?

Though born in New York, Mel Gibson was raised in Australia, holds dual citizenship, and built his early career in the Australian film industry. His current net worth is estimated at $425 million—which would put him at #1 on this list—after half of his previous fortune went to a historic $425 million divorce settlement in 2011. However, due to his dual nationality and primary association with Hollywood, he is typically excluded from Australian-specific actor rankings.

What is Margot Robbie's net worth in 2026?

Margot Robbie is an Australian actress and producer with a net worth of $60 million. A key driver of her fortune is LuckyChap Entertainment, the production company she co-founded with her husband, Tom Ackerley, and their business partners, along with her massive $50+ million payday from Barbie.

Nicole Kidman leads the richest Australian actors with an estimated $250 million fortune, putting her well ahead of Chris Hemsworth and Hugh Jackman. The list also features stars such as Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett, Margot Robbie and Sam Worthington, whose successful careers have built impressive fortunes.

We also highlighted facts about the richest Hispanic actors in 2026, led by Jennifer Lopez, Salma Hayek and Sofía Vergara.

Lopez's estimated $400 million fortune is nearly $390 million higher than the lowest on the list. Vergara's Modern Family salary and syndication deals helped turn a television role into a generational fortune.

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