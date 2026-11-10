The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction explained how NERSI beneficiaries will be contacted after selection

The ministry explained that authorised digital financial service providers will play a key role in reaching successful applicants

Many Nigerians are hoping the federal government's N50,000 intervention will offer some financial relief amid the rising cost of living

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction has told Nigerians how they will know if they have been chosen to receive support under the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI).

Legit.ng reports that NERSI is a Federal Government programme set up to ease the financial burden on vulnerable households struggling with the rising cost of living in Nigeria. Persistent insecurity in the North West and North Central geopolitical zones has disrupted harvests and raised the cost of moving food to southern markets.

Vulnerable Nigerians are beginning to receive N50,000 monthly from the Federal Government under a new cash relief initiative. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

According to a recent official statement from the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, those who qualify for the intervention will be contacted through their mobile phones.

The ministry said:

"Selected beneficiaries will receive an SMS notification from one of the authorised digital financial service providers."

How NERSI notification process works

The ministry's statement makes clear that the notification process will run through authorised digital financial service providers, not through government offices or third-party agents. This means beneficiaries should expect to hear directly via SMS once their selection has been confirmed.

The clarification is meant to cut through confusion and reduce the risk of Nigerians being misled about how the programme works.

The NERSI programme provides financial assistance to poor and vulnerable households to cushion the impact of rising living costs and inflation. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

FG warns against falling for fraud

Furthermore, the ministry used the announcement to caution Nigerians against scammers looking to exploit the relief programme. Those expecting to benefit should be wary of unsolicited messages and should not pay anyone who claims to be able to secure access to the intervention on their behalf. No payment is required to receive the NERSI relief.

Legit.ng understands that SMS notifications have begun going out to selected households.

Read the full statement by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction in the X post below:

Read more on Bola Tinubu's presidency

Hope as BOI launches loans

In related development, Legit.ng reported that the Bank of Industry (BOI) launched the Guaranteed Loans for Women (GLOW) fund, a N10 billion initiative designed to support women-owned and women-led businesses across Nigeria.

The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government says it hopes to empower more women-owned businesses to create jobs and strengthen their participation in the Nigerian economy.

Authorities explained that GLOW was designed to provide concessionary financing at an interest rate of seven per cent, flexible collateral requirements and capacity-building support. These measures, they noted, were intended to address gender-based financing gaps in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.

DISCLAIMER: This article is for informational purposes only. Legit.ng does not process applications. Do not share your bank details, BVN, NIN, or other personal information in the comments.

Source: Legit.ng