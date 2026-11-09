Joel Jagafa, the immediate past PDP chairman in Gombe State, and former SSG James Pisagih were among the leaders who defected to the APC

The defectors met with Governor Muhammadu Yahaya before formally declaring their decision to leave the PDP

Several other former PDP officials, including ex-state secretary Buba Shanu, also crossed to the ruling party

Several senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) figures in Gombe State have crossed to the All Progressives Congress (APC), in a move that deals a fresh blow to the opposition party in the state.

The defectors include Joel Jagafa, the immediate past PDP state chairman; James Pisagih, a former Secretary to the State Government; Buba Shanu, who served as PDP state secretary; and Sunday Danlele, a former principal officer of the Gombe State House of Assembly. A retired director identified as Mr Williams and several other political stakeholders were also part of the group.

PDP loses prominent members to APC in Gombe Photo Credit: @OfficialPDPNig, @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Premium Times reported that the formal declaration followed a meeting with Governor Muhammadu Yahaya, facilitated by Ali Isa, during which the former PDP chieftains announced their intention to join the ruling party and pledged loyalty to the governor.

Why the defectors left PDP

The former PDP leaders said their move was motivated by confidence in Governor Yahaya's leadership and satisfaction with the performance of his administration. They also committed to deploying their political experience, grassroots connections and networks to reinforce the APC's structures and mobilise broader support across Gombe State.

Governor Yahaya welcomes new members

Receiving the defectors, Governor Yahaya described their arrival as a welcome development that would widen the party's membership base and deepen its political reach across the state. He assured the new members that the APC was an inclusive party and that they would have equal opportunities within its ranks. The governor added that he expected their combined experience to support the party's activities and help consolidate its structures ahead of future electoral contests.

APC received fresh defectors from Gombe state Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

APC faults online polls on 2027 elections

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC urged party supporters to disregard a recent online opinion poll on the 2027 elections.

The APC said it recognises the place of online opinion polls in the democratic process but described them as "largely elitist exercises that do not necessarily reflect realities at the grassroots".

Source: Legit.ng