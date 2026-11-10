Super Eagles players have begun arriving in Uyo for the November international break, with 10 players already in camp ahead of a double-header against Tanzania

Alex Iwobi and Moses Simon, the centurions, are among those who have checked in, joining players from leagues across England, France, Italy, South Africa and the United States

Semi Ajayi travelled to camp after being substituted off during Hull City's weekend defeat, raising early fitness concerns ahead of the Tanzania clashes

Nigeria's Super Eagles have opened camp in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, as the team prepares for back-to-back AFCON 2027 qualifying matches against Tanzania during the November international break.

Head coach Eric Chelle and his technical crew touched down on Monday ahead of the players, who have been trickling into the state through Victor Attah International Airport.

Super Eagles camp open in Uyo ahead of Tanzania clash. Photo from @CalvinBassey.

Source: Twitter

The squad is based at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Ikot-Ekpene, their regular home-match base, with the 25 players Chelle invited expected to report, as noted by NFF.

10 players in Super Eagles camp

As of the time of this report, 10 players had already reported, with more arrivals expected before the first training session on Wednesday morning, as noted by Football Temple.

Among the 10 players who had arrived by Monday, six are based in England: goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo, defender Calvin Bassey, midfielder Alex Iwobi, centre-back Semi Ajayi, fullback Ola Aina and forward Benjamin Fredrick.

Striker Akor Adams flew in from Italy, while Alhassan Yusuf, who missed the previous international break, made the trip from the United States. Moses Simon, who plays for Paris FC, joined from France, and Stanley Nwabali arrived from South Africa.

Ajayi's presence is a minor relief for the technical staff. The Hull City defender was substituted in the 69th minute of his club's 1-0 loss to Arsenal on Saturday, raising concern about his fitness. He nonetheless travelled to Uyo and reported for duty.

Iwobi and Simon, both capped over 100 times for Nigeria, bring considerable experience to the camp as the team looks to build momentum in the qualifying campaign.

Nigeria will host Tanzania, one of the three co-hosts of AFCON 2027, on matchday three of the qualifying series. The first leg is scheduled for Friday, November 13, at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, followed by the return fixture in Tanzania four days later.

The Super Eagles must win both games after their disappointing defeat to Guinea-Bissau. Tanzania has already qualified as co-host, and only one team will join them in Group L.

Super Eagles stars' performance at their clubs

Legit.ng previously reported how Super Eagles stars performed for their clubs in their final matches before the November international break.

The players had contrasting performances. Some were unused substitutes, while others helped their team to victory, including goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

Source: Legit.ng