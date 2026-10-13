Yoko Ono's net worth is rooted in high-end Dakota real estate and decades of Beatles master rights
Yoko Ono's net worth is one of the most scrutinised fortunes in music history. Yoko Ono is a Japanese artist, musician, filmmaker, author, and peace activist with an estimated net worth of $700 million. That figure rests on two foundations: the Dakota apartments on Manhattan's Upper West Side and a steady river of royalties from John Lennon's Beatles and solo catalogue.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Yoko Ono's profile summary
- What is Yoko Ono's net worth in 2026?
- Where is Yoko Ono living now?
- Yoko Ono now: health and legacy
- What is Yoko Ono's daughter's net worth?
- Latest news
- FAQs
- Quick facts
Key takeaways
- Yoko Ono's net worth is estimated at $700 million in 2026.
- At the time of his death, Lennon's estate was valued at $250 million, equivalent to nearly $1 billion in 2026.
- Ono expanded her Dakota foothold over decades, acquiring additional units to create 6,000 sq ft of living space.
- Her son Sean Ono Lennon now leads day-to-day stewardship of the estate.
- Daughter Kyoko Chan Cox has a net worth between $1 million and $5 million.
Yoko Ono's profile summary
Field
Details
Full name
Yoko Ono
Date of birth
18 February 1933
Age
93
Birthplace
Tokyo, Japan
Nationality
Japanese
Occupations
Artist, musician, filmmaker, peace activist
Spouses
Toshi Ichiyanagi (1956–1963); Anthony Cox (1963–1969); John Lennon (1969–1980)
Children
Kyoko Chan Cox; Sean Ono Lennon
Net worth (2026)
$700 million
Official website
What is Yoko Ono's net worth in 2026?
Yoko Ono's net worth in 2026 sits in a range that reflects decades of strategic wealth management. Beyond John's estate, Ono has amassed a significant personal fortune of $700 million in 2026. She appeared on the very first Forbes 400 in 1982 with an estimated $150 million, largely from Lennon's royalties.
Over the decades, she expanded that wealth through licensing deals, her own multimedia art career, and careful investments. Sources differ slightly on the precise figure. Widely cited estimates place Yoko Ono's net worth between $600 million and $800 million. The most commonly reported figure from Celebrity Net Worth is $700 million.
Sources of income
Ono has earned money from her recording career and art sales, but most of her wealth comes from royalties from John Lennon's Beatles career and his solo career. Her income streams include:
- Beatles and Lennon solo catalogue royalties
- Licensing deals and merchandise
- Sales of visual art and multimedia works
- Real estate holdings at The Dakota
- Music publishing income
Ono receives all of John's royalties from Beatles songs co-written with Paul McCartney and from songs he wrote during his solo career. She receives these royalties directly from Sony Music Publishing, which controls both the Lennon-McCartney Beatles songs and the songs John Lennon wrote alone.
How much money did John Lennon leave Yoko Ono?
Lennon's 1979 will left the majority of his estate to Yoko Ono and their son Sean through a living trust.
A Manhattan probate filing valued the portion of Lennon's estate being administered in New York at $30 million, and British filings disclosed another $5.5 million in England and Wales. Contemporary estimates placed Lennon's total wealth between $150 million and $250 million, so Celebrity Net Worth estimates his net worth at death at $200 million.
Ono inherited John's entire estate and earned hundreds of millions of dollars from licensing deals, royalties, merchandise, and more.
Crucially, Lennon had already been writing co-credit history into the record. In a 1980 BBC interview, Lennon said Imagine "should be credited as a Lennon-Ono song because a lot of it — the lyric and the concept — came from Yoko." Years later, that acknowledgement became official. Adding Ono to Imagine will extend the song's copyright by 70 years past her death.
Yoko Ono's net worth before John Lennon
Ono was not starting from nothing. Born on 18 February 1933 in Tokyo, Japan, she came from a prestigious, wealthy Japanese family—her mother was the granddaughter of the founder of Japan's Yasuda banking conglomerate.
Celebrity Net Worth reports that she took piano lessons at Japan's exclusive Gakushuin school, then moved to New York City and attended Sarah Lawrence College before diving into the art world. Ono gained significant attention in the New York art scene during the 1960s, where her works often engaged audience participation and challenged conventional norms, as seen in her performance piece "Cut Piece."
The Dakota: Yoko Ono's real estate empire
The Dakota is the centrepiece of Yoko Ono's real estate wealth. Ono and John Lennon originally purchased the apartment in 1973 for an estimated $150,000 to $200,000; today it is valued at around $20 million.
Ono moved into the NYC building with Lennon in 1970. She lived at The Dakota for the next several decades, buying additional units to create 6,000 square feet of living space. Her monthly HOA fee is currently over $20,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Indeed, Ono is on track to become the Dakota's longest-serving homeowner once an apartment at the building's top sells. She moved into the storied Upper West Side property — the first luxury apartment building in America — with her late husband John Lennon 53 years ago.
Where is Yoko Ono living now?
Although Ono still owns her apartment in The Dakota, she spends most of her time at a farm in Franklin, New York. Although Ono spends little time at the Dakota these days, she has no immediate plans to sell the property, keeping her status as the building's longest-serving homeowner.
Yoko Ono now: health and legacy
Now aged 93, Ono has largely retired from public life because of health and mobility challenges and lives full-time — when in the city — at The Dakota in New York City, where she and Lennon once lived.
Ono was right by her husband's side when he was murdered outside their New York apartment building in 1980. She never remarried and dedicated her life to honouring and preserving his legacy. Sean Lennon says that his mother "never moved on from that relationship."
In 2020, her son Sean Ono Lennon formally assumed responsibility for the Lennon estate's creative and business operations, working closely with Universal Music Group and Sony Music Publishing on archival releases.
Sean confirmed his expanded role in a CBS News interview:
My parents gave me so much that I think it's the least I can do to try and support their legacy in my lifetime. I feel like I just owe it to them. It's a personal thing.
What is Yoko Ono's daughter's net worth?
Kyoko Chan Cox has an estimated net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. She was born in 1963 to Yoko Ono and her second husband, Anthony Cox. Yoko lost custody of her daughter when she was just eight years old, and Kyoko vanished with her father to join a cult called the Church of the Living Word. Yoko and her daughter were not reunited until 1994, when Kyoko was 31.
Kyoko is reportedly married to a lawyer and works as a teacher. She lives a deliberately private life—a striking contrast to her mother's nine-decade public career.
Latest news
Yoko Ono: Music of the Mind at The Broad, Los Angeles (2026)
The Broad is celebrating Yoko Ono with Yoko Ono: Music of the Mind, the artist's first solo museum exhibition in Southern California, organised in collaboration with Tate Modern, London. In spring 2026, visitors were invited to directly participate in many of Ono's works that transform simple acts into expressions of peace and connection.
The exhibition ran from 23 May through 11 October 2026. In August, the Broad hosted "Yoko Only" — a star-studded tribute concert featuring Rufus Wainwright, Kathleen Hanna, and Yo La Tengo. Ono, 93, did not attend, but the event was a varied, star-studded tribute to her work.
Peace Column lighting, Reykjavík (October 2026)
Yoko Ono's Peace Column in Viðey, Iceland, was lit for the 20th time on 9 October 2026. The Reykjavík City event included a peaceful ceremony, music, a mayoral address, and organised walks. Ono created the Peace Column and erected it in Viðey in 2007. She dedicated the work to John Lennon; it is illuminated from his birthday on 9 October until the anniversary of his death on 8 December.
FAQs
- What is Yoko Ono's net worth in 2026? Ono's fortune is estimated at $700–$800 million in 2026, drawn from Lennon royalties, real estate, and her own art career.
- How much money did John Lennon leave Yoko Ono? Contemporary estimates placed Lennon's total wealth between $150 million and $250 million at the time of his death in 1980.
- Did Yoko Ono have money before John Lennon? Yes — Ono was born into a wealthy Japanese family in Tokyo; her mother was the granddaughter of the founder of Japan's Yasuda banking conglomerate.
- Where is Yoko Ono living now? She spends the majority of her time at a farm in Franklin, New York, though she still owns her apartment at The Dakota.
- What is Yoko Ono's daughter's net worth? Kyoko Chan Cox has an estimated net worth of between $1 million and $5 million.
- Who manages the John Lennon estate today? Sean Ono Lennon gradually became more involved and eventually took over much of the day-to-day stewardship of his father's creative legacy. He has overseen major remixes and deluxe editions of John's albums and represents the Lennon family on significant Beatles projects.
- Did Yoko Ono receive co-writing credit for Imagine? Yes — adding Ono to Imagine extends the song's copyright by 70 years past her death. Ono is already a beneficiary of Lennon's estate, so royalty distribution likely will not change significantly.
- What is Sean Lennon's net worth? Sean Lennon is an American musician, composer, producer, and songwriter with an estimated net worth of $200 million.
Quick facts
- Ono first appeared on the Forbes 400 in 1982 with an estimated $150 million.
- She is the longest-tenured homeowner at the Dakota building in New York City.
- Her Music of the Mind retrospective toured Tate Modern, MCA Chicago, and The Broad LA in 2025–2026.
- She co-founded Artists Against Fracking in 2012.
- Her Peace Column in Reykjavík has been lit annually on John Lennon's birthday since 2007.
Yoko Ono's net worth reflects decades of artistic work, music royalties and the legacy she shares with John Lennon. Her fortune is estimated at $700 million, supported by income from Lennon's catalogue, licensing deals, art and real estate. Through her son Sean's stewardship of the Lennon estate and her enduring influence on contemporary art, Ono's legacy continues to reach new generations.
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Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.