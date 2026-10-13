Yoko Ono's net worth is one of the most scrutinised fortunes in music history. Yoko Ono is a Japanese artist, musician, filmmaker, author, and peace activist with an estimated net worth of $700 million. That figure rests on two foundations: the Dakota apartments on Manhattan's Upper West Side and a steady river of royalties from John Lennon's Beatles and solo catalogue.

Yoko Ono attends the unveiling of the Project 120 Skylanding art installation. Photo: Daniel Boczarski

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Yoko Ono's net worth is estimated at $700 million in 2026.

is estimated at in 2026. At the time of his death, Lennon's estate was valued at $250 million , equivalent to nearly $1 billion in 2026.

, equivalent to nearly in 2026. Ono expanded her Dakota foothold over decades, acquiring additional units to create 6,000 sq ft of living space.

of living space. Her son Sean Ono Lennon now leads day-to-day stewardship of the estate.

now leads day-to-day stewardship of the estate. Daughter Kyoko Chan Cox has a net worth between $1 million and $5 million.

Yoko Ono's profile summary

Field Details Full name Yoko Ono Date of birth 18 February 1933 Age 93 Birthplace Tokyo, Japan Nationality Japanese Occupations Artist, musician, filmmaker, peace activist Spouses Toshi Ichiyanagi (1956–1963); Anthony Cox (1963–1969); John Lennon (1969–1980) Children Kyoko Chan Cox; Sean Ono Lennon Net worth (2026) $700 million Official website imaginepeace.com

What is Yoko Ono's net worth in 2026?

Yoko Ono's net worth in 2026 sits in a range that reflects decades of strategic wealth management. Beyond John's estate, Ono has amassed a significant personal fortune of $700 million in 2026. She appeared on the very first Forbes 400 in 1982 with an estimated $150 million, largely from Lennon's royalties.

Over the decades, she expanded that wealth through licensing deals, her own multimedia art career, and careful investments. Sources differ slightly on the precise figure. Widely cited estimates place Yoko Ono's net worth between $600 million and $800 million. The most commonly reported figure from Celebrity Net Worth is $700 million.

Sources of income

Ono has earned money from her recording career and art sales, but most of her wealth comes from royalties from John Lennon's Beatles career and his solo career. Her income streams include:

Beatles and Lennon solo catalogue royalties

Licensing deals and merchandise

Sales of visual art and multimedia works

Real estate holdings at The Dakota

Music publishing income

Ono receives all of John's royalties from Beatles songs co-written with Paul McCartney and from songs he wrote during his solo career. She receives these royalties directly from Sony Music Publishing, which controls both the Lennon-McCartney Beatles songs and the songs John Lennon wrote alone.

Top five fast facts about Yoko Ono. Photo: JB Lacroix (modified by author)

Source: Original

How much money did John Lennon leave Yoko Ono?

Lennon's 1979 will left the majority of his estate to Yoko Ono and their son Sean through a living trust.

A Manhattan probate filing valued the portion of Lennon's estate being administered in New York at $30 million, and British filings disclosed another $5.5 million in England and Wales. Contemporary estimates placed Lennon's total wealth between $150 million and $250 million, so Celebrity Net Worth estimates his net worth at death at $200 million.

Ono inherited John's entire estate and earned hundreds of millions of dollars from licensing deals, royalties, merchandise, and more.

Crucially, Lennon had already been writing co-credit history into the record. In a 1980 BBC interview, Lennon said Imagine "should be credited as a Lennon-Ono song because a lot of it — the lyric and the concept — came from Yoko." Years later, that acknowledgement became official. Adding Ono to Imagine will extend the song's copyright by 70 years past her death.

Yoko Ono's net worth before John Lennon

Ono was not starting from nothing. Born on 18 February 1933 in Tokyo, Japan, she came from a prestigious, wealthy Japanese family—her mother was the granddaughter of the founder of Japan's Yasuda banking conglomerate.

Celebrity Net Worth reports that she took piano lessons at Japan's exclusive Gakushuin school, then moved to New York City and attended Sarah Lawrence College before diving into the art world. Ono gained significant attention in the New York art scene during the 1960s, where her works often engaged audience participation and challenged conventional norms, as seen in her performance piece "Cut Piece."

The late John Lennon and his wife, Yoko Ono, outside the Times Square recording studio. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante

Source: Getty Images

The Dakota: Yoko Ono's real estate empire

The Dakota is the centrepiece of Yoko Ono's real estate wealth. Ono and John Lennon originally purchased the apartment in 1973 for an estimated $150,000 to $200,000; today it is valued at around $20 million.

Ono moved into the NYC building with Lennon in 1970. She lived at The Dakota for the next several decades, buying additional units to create 6,000 square feet of living space. Her monthly HOA fee is currently over $20,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Indeed, Ono is on track to become the Dakota's longest-serving homeowner once an apartment at the building's top sells. She moved into the storied Upper West Side property — the first luxury apartment building in America — with her late husband John Lennon 53 years ago.

Where is Yoko Ono living now?

Although Ono still owns her apartment in The Dakota, she spends most of her time at a farm in Franklin, New York. Although Ono spends little time at the Dakota these days, she has no immediate plans to sell the property, keeping her status as the building's longest-serving homeowner.

Yoko Ono now: health and legacy

Now aged 93, Ono has largely retired from public life because of health and mobility challenges and lives full-time — when in the city — at The Dakota in New York City, where she and Lennon once lived.

Ono was right by her husband's side when he was murdered outside their New York apartment building in 1980. She never remarried and dedicated her life to honouring and preserving his legacy. Sean Lennon says that his mother "never moved on from that relationship."

In 2020, her son Sean Ono Lennon formally assumed responsibility for the Lennon estate's creative and business operations, working closely with Universal Music Group and Sony Music Publishing on archival releases.

Sean confirmed his expanded role in a CBS News interview:

My parents gave me so much that I think it's the least I can do to try and support their legacy in my lifetime. I feel like I just owe it to them. It's a personal thing.

Yoko Ono, at home during a John Lennon interview, Tittenhurst Park, in July 1971. Photo: Michael Putland

Source: Getty Images

What is Yoko Ono's daughter's net worth?

Kyoko Chan Cox has an estimated net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. She was born in 1963 to Yoko Ono and her second husband, Anthony Cox. Yoko lost custody of her daughter when she was just eight years old, and Kyoko vanished with her father to join a cult called the Church of the Living Word. Yoko and her daughter were not reunited until 1994, when Kyoko was 31.

Kyoko is reportedly married to a lawyer and works as a teacher. She lives a deliberately private life—a striking contrast to her mother's nine-decade public career.

Latest news

Yoko Ono: Music of the Mind at The Broad, Los Angeles (2026)

The Broad is celebrating Yoko Ono with Yoko Ono: Music of the Mind, the artist's first solo museum exhibition in Southern California, organised in collaboration with Tate Modern, London. In spring 2026, visitors were invited to directly participate in many of Ono's works that transform simple acts into expressions of peace and connection.

The exhibition ran from 23 May through 11 October 2026. In August, the Broad hosted "Yoko Only" — a star-studded tribute concert featuring Rufus Wainwright, Kathleen Hanna, and Yo La Tengo. Ono, 93, did not attend, but the event was a varied, star-studded tribute to her work.

Recording artist Sean Lennon (L) and artist Yoko Ono attend the 56th Grammy Awards. Photo: Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

Peace Column lighting, Reykjavík (October 2026)

Yoko Ono's Peace Column in Viðey, Iceland, was lit for the 20th time on 9 October 2026. The Reykjavík City event included a peaceful ceremony, music, a mayoral address, and organised walks. Ono created the Peace Column and erected it in Viðey in 2007. She dedicated the work to John Lennon; it is illuminated from his birthday on 9 October until the anniversary of his death on 8 December.

FAQs

What is Yoko Ono's net worth in 2026? Ono's fortune is estimated at $700–$800 million in 2026, drawn from Lennon royalties, real estate, and her own art career. How much money did John Lennon leave Yoko Ono? Contemporary estimates placed Lennon's total wealth between $150 million and $250 million at the time of his death in 1980. Did Yoko Ono have money before John Lennon? Yes — Ono was born into a wealthy Japanese family in Tokyo; her mother was the granddaughter of the founder of Japan's Yasuda banking conglomerate. Where is Yoko Ono living now? She spends the majority of her time at a farm in Franklin, New York, though she still owns her apartment at The Dakota. What is Yoko Ono's daughter's net worth? Kyoko Chan Cox has an estimated net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. Who manages the John Lennon estate today? Sean Ono Lennon gradually became more involved and eventually took over much of the day-to-day stewardship of his father's creative legacy. He has overseen major remixes and deluxe editions of John's albums and represents the Lennon family on significant Beatles projects. Did Yoko Ono receive co-writing credit for Imagine? Yes — adding Ono to Imagine extends the song's copyright by 70 years past her death. Ono is already a beneficiary of Lennon's estate, so royalty distribution likely will not change significantly. What is Sean Lennon's net worth? Sean Lennon is an American musician, composer, producer, and songwriter with an estimated net worth of $200 million.

Quick facts

Ono first appeared on the Forbes 400 in 1982 with an estimated $150 million.

in 1982 with an estimated $150 million. She is the longest-tenured homeowner at the Dakota building in New York City.

Her Music of the Mind retrospective toured Tate Modern, MCA Chicago, and The Broad LA in 2025–2026.

retrospective toured Tate Modern, MCA Chicago, and The Broad LA in 2025–2026. She co-founded Artists Against Fracking in 2012.

Her Peace Column in Reykjavík has been lit annually on John Lennon's birthday since 2007.

Yoko Ono's net worth reflects decades of artistic work, music royalties and the legacy she shares with John Lennon. Her fortune is estimated at $700 million, supported by income from Lennon's catalogue, licensing deals, art and real estate. Through her son Sean's stewardship of the Lennon estate and her enduring influence on contemporary art, Ono's legacy continues to reach new generations.

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Source: Legit.ng