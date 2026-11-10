Indonesia's immigration authority published details of five special residency visa categories open to eligible foreign nationals

The visas cover a range of applicants, from government-invited experts to retirees aged 55 and above seeking long-term stays

Each visa category carries different sponsorship conditions and allows holders to remain in Indonesia for up to 10 years in total

Indonesia has outlined five distinct categories of special residency visas available to foreign nationals, with each visa designed for a specific type of applicant depending on their background, age, or relationship with the Indonesian government.

The country's Directorate General of Immigration published the details through its official portal, covering what each visa index covers and who qualifies.

Indonesia lists 5 types of special residency visas available to foreigners. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Indonesia's five special residency visa types

1. The first category, Visa Index E33, is a general special residency visa aimed at foreign nationals who want to live and settle in Indonesia without needing an individual or corporate sponsor, provided they satisfy the Immigration Guarantee requirement.

2. The second, E33A, is reserved for foreign nationals specifically invited by the Indonesian government because of their area of expertise, with the Central Government serving as their sponsor.

3. Third is the E33B, another expert-focused visa. Like the E33A, it targets foreigners invited by the government for their expertise, but unlike the E33A, it does not require a sponsor. Applicants under this category must instead meet the Immigration Guarantee condition.

4. The fourth category, E33C, is described as the Eminent Person Special Residency Visa. It applies to foreign nationals invited by the government on the basis of their distinguished standing, with sponsorship provided by the Central Government of Indonesia.

Retiree Visa for Those Aged 55 and Above

5. The fifth and final category, E33E, is specifically for retirees. Foreign nationals aged 55 or older who wish to live in Indonesia without a sponsor are eligible for this five-year temporary stay visa, subject to meeting the Immigration Guarantee requirement.

The E33E allows holders to remain in Indonesia for up to five years, with the possibility of extending that stay, provided the total period does not exceed 10 years. The permit can also be converted to a different type of stay permit under applicable conditions.

The same 10-year maximum and conversion flexibility apply to the E33, E33A, E33B, and E33C visa categories. Holders of those visas are permitted to enter and exit Indonesia within their specified stay period, and extensions are available as long as the cumulative duration of stay in the country remains within the decade-long cap.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Who Indonesia Golden Visa is designed for

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Indonesia's immigration authority described the Golden Visa as a pathway built for talented individuals who meet defined criteria.

Specific eligibility requirements and application resources are available through Indonesia's official immigration portal, where interested applicants can review which visa type fits their profile before submitting online.

Source: Legit.ng