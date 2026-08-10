Jose Mourinho disclosed for the first time a secret chapter in his managerial career involving Manchester United

The revelation came in a snippet from Mourinho's upcoming Netflix documentary about his life in football

Sir Alex Ferguson also spoke in the documentary and confirmed what Mourinho had said about their conversation

Jose Mourinho has disclosed that he came close to becoming Manchester United manager in 2013 before ultimately returning to Chelsea, a detail he described as something nobody had previously known.

His managerial career first captured global attention when he led FC Porto to the UEFA Champions League title in 2004, a feat that earned him a move to Chelsea shortly afterwards.

Jose Mourinho reveals how he almost replaced Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013. Photo by John Peters.

Source: Getty Images

Mourinho almost joined Man Utd in 2013

Mourinho, who has coached Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Chelsea and Manchester United at various points, said the opportunity arose when Sir Alex Ferguson was stepping down after 27 years at Old Trafford.

The revelation emerged in a preview clip from an upcoming Netflix documentary about the Portuguese manager's career, which is set to air on August 11.

“I went to Chelsea in 2013, but in that period there is something nobody knows… When I left Real Madrid, I signed to go to Manchester United after Sir Alex,” he said in the documentary.

Mourinho's loyalty to Chelsea

Despite acknowledging the enormous draw of United, Mourinho said his emotional connection to Chelsea ultimately proved decisive. He described his respect for both clubs but explained that he needed to feel wanted at a personal level after his time at Real Madrid.

“I was, of course, very flattered, because Manchester United has an incredible appeal. When I say Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world, I have to say that Manchester United is very, very close,” he added.

“But one thing is love for football, and another thing is love for a certain club. I think this is more powerful than love for football and, fundamentally, after Real Madrid, I needed to feel that I'm loved."

Ferguson corroborated the account, recalling a phone call in which a visibly emotional Mourinho told him he could not go back on a commitment he had already made to Chelsea.

“Early evening, he phoned me, and he was crying, and he says: 'Alex, I can't take it – I've given my word to Chelsea, and I'm not going to break my word.' The reason he gave to me I could understand, but I was disappointed,” Ferguson said in the documentary.

As noted by The Guardian, Mourinho's path to United eventually came three years later than that conversation. After leaving Chelsea for the second time in 2015, he was appointed United manager in 2016.

During his two years at Old Trafford before his departure in 2018, he guided the club to the FA Cup, the League Cup and the UEFA Europa League.

Mourinho blocks Vinicius sale to Arsenal

Legit.ng previously reported that Jose Mourinho blocked the sale of Vinicius Jr to Arsenal when the Brazilian was at a standoff with Real Madrid.

Arsenal wanted to take advantage to sign one of the biggest stars in the world, but he made a U-turn and extended his contract for another six years.

Source: Legit.ng