The UK government confirmed Monday, August 31, 2026, as the official summer bank holiday for England, Wales and Northern Ireland

Children aged 5 to 15 in England can travel free on local buses throughout August as part of a government summer scheme

A wider summer savings programme with reduced VAT on children's meals and days out runs until September 1, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering international affairs.

London, United Kingdom - The United Kingdom (UK) government has confirmed that Monday, August 31, 2026, is the official summer bank holiday for residents in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, giving millions of families an extra day off before the season draws to a close.

Legit.ng reports that the UK is widely recognised as a highly developed, influential nation with an advanced economy.

Andy Burnham-led UK government confirms Monday, August 31, 2026, as the summer bank holiday for England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The date for the summer bank holiday is formally listed on the government's public holiday calendar for all three nations. Scotland, which operates under a separate public holiday schedule, is not included in this arrangement.

Free bus travel for children in England

To help families make the most of the summer break, the government on Monday, August 10, 2026, announced free local bus travel for children aged 5 to 15 across England for the whole of August. The initiative is designed to cut the cost of getting around during the school holidays and encourage more families to explore their local areas without the added expense of transport fares.

Summer savings scheme running until September

Beyond free bus travel, a broader summer savings scheme is in place until September 1, 2026. Under the programme, VAT has been reduced on eligible children's meals and days out across the UK, offering additional relief to households looking to manage costs during what is traditionally one of the more expensive periods of the year for families.

Check out a statistic on X below highlighting the importance of bus services to poorer people and many Black and ethnic minority people, based on earlier London TravelWatch research:

The bank holiday on August 31 marks the end of the summer season for many families, with schools in most parts of England and Wales due to resume shortly afterwards. The combination of the public holiday, free transport, and the VAT reduction scheme gives families across England, Wales and Northern Ireland several overlapping opportunities to plan affordable outings before the new term begins.

Read the UK government's full post on X highlighting five things to know about August 2026 below:

Read more on public holidays

Borno state declares public holiday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Babagana Zulum-led Borno administration announced an official public holiday to mark the Islamic Hijri New Year (1448 AH).

The Islamic Hijri New Year marks the first day of Muharram, the opening month on the Islamic lunar calendar.

In a statement, Usman Tar, the commissioner for information and internal security, urged residents of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led state to use the period to rededicate themselves to peaceful coexistence and service to humanity and development.

Source: Legit.ng