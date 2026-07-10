Mariska Hargitay's 20+ years of marital bliss: Her life before and after marriage
Mariska Hargitay's love life took a lasting turn when she married fellow actor Peter Hermann. Before their more than 20-year marriage, the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star was linked to Richard Anthony Crenna, Grant Show, and Hollywood producer Steven Reuther.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Mariska Hargitay's romance with Peter Hermann blossomed quickly after they met on SVU in 2002.
- Prior to Hermann, Mariska dated notable personalities like Richard Anthony Crenna and Grant Show.
- Hargitay and Hermann celebrated their love with three children, marking nearly 22 years of marriage in 2026.
Profile summary
Full name
Mariska Magdolna Hargitay
Gender
Female
Date of birth
23 January 1964
Age
62 years old (as of 2026)
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Place of birth
Santa Monica, California, United States
Current residence
New York City, New York, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
5'7"
Height in centimetres
170
Weight in pounds
141
Weight in kilograms
64
Hair colour
Dark brown
Eye colour
Brown
Mother
Jayne Mansfield
Father
Mickey Hargitay
Siblings
5
Marital status
Married
Spouse
Peter Hermann
Children
3
High School
Marymount High School
University
University of California
Profession
Actress, director, producer, philanthropist
Before and after the ring: Mariska Hargitay's dating history and marriage
Before marrying the American actor Peter Hermann in August 2004, SVU star Mariska Hargitay navigated a quiet, low-key dating life while building her legendary Hollywood career. Here's a look at the men who came before her marriage, and a glimpse into over two decades of marital bliss that followed.
Richard Anthony Crenna (Late 1980s)
In the late 1980s, before her breakthrough on Law & Order: SVU, Hargitay dated actor Richard Anthony Crenna, the son of Emmy-winning actor Richard Crenna. The pair dated from about 1986 to 1988 and were regulars on the Hollywood social scene.
Richard and Hargitay attended several high-profile events together, including Chad McQueen's wedding in May 1987, the February 1988 premiere of Shoot to Kill in Westwood, and the May 1988 Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony honouring Richard Crenna.
Grant Show (1993)
In 1993, Hargitay briefly dated actor Grant Show, who was at the height of his fame as Jake Hanson on Melrose Place. The pair met through the close-knit television industry and made a public appearance together at the 19th Annual People's Choice Awards in March 1993. Although their relationship was short-lived, they parted on good terms.
Steven Reuther (Mid-1990s)
After divorcing Natalie Zimmerman in 1993, Steven Reuther began dating Mariska Hargitay in the mid-1990s. He frequently accompanied her to industry events, including the 1994 premiere of Forrest Gump. Although the couple split later in the decade, they remained supportive of each other's careers.
Steven Reuther was a prominent Hollywood producer and studio executive who served as president and CEO of Douglas/Reuther Productions before later leading Bel-Air Entertainment. He produced several major 1990s box-office hits, including Pretty Woman, Under Siege, The Ghost and the Darkness, and Face/Off. Reuther died of cancer in June 2010 at the age of 58.
Maria Bello (1997 – rumours)
Beginning in 1997, Hargitay and actress and film producer Maria Bello sparked romance rumours after forming a close bond while working on ER. Their frequent red carpet appearances together fueled speculation in tabloids and early internet forums.
Both actresses have consistently maintained that their relationship is purely platonic, and they have remained lifelong friends. During a December 2010 promotional interview for Law & Order: SVU, Bello reflected on their 13-year relationship and Hargitay's lasting influence on her life, saying:
Mariska and I have known each other for 13 years. Our first—my first TV series ever, ER, we met on that. Mariska introduced me to my baby's father, so she's kind of responsible for my baby, and I'm so happy to be with her 13 years later working on this show.
Peter Hermann (2002–present)
The defining moment in Hargitay's personal life came in 2002 when actor Peter Hermann guest-starred on Law & Order: SVU during its third season. The pair quickly connected, and their on-set chemistry soon blossomed into a lasting romance.
After filming wrapped, Hermann invited Hargitay to a church service for their first official date. Looking back on that memorable day, Hargitay told InStyle, as reported by Hello! magazine, that it was the moment she realised he was the one:
He asked me to go to church with him. And I was moving, and I said, 'Peter, I would love to but not today. And he goes, 'Oh come on, it's an hour. It's an hour.' It was so funny; I just couldn't resist, so I went to church, and I am crying, and he thinks I am so moved by the sermon, and I am crying because I am like, 'I know I am going to marry him. I found my husband. I love him.'
In a June 2019 interview with People, Mariska Hargitay's husband shared the heartfelt moment he knew he wanted to marry Hargitay. It happened during her 40th birthday celebration in January 2004, when he saw her surrounded by loved ones and felt he wanted to be part of that world. He said:
It was Mariska’s birthday, 40th birthday. And I actually saw Mariska with all of the people that she loved around her. It was like seeing this person who was now in the soil, that she was just dying to be planted in it. Right? Which was this abundance of people and this abundance of love and I thought, ‘I want to be part of that soil.’
The couple exchanged vows on 28 August 2004, in Santa Barbara, California, United States. They later grew their family with three children, welcoming their biological son, August, in 2006, before adopting their daughter, Amaya, and son, Andrew, in 2011.
Reflecting on their continuous bond decades later, Hargitay praised her husband's nature in an exclusive interview with E! News at the Law & Order 25th anniversary celebration in January 2024:
Peter is such a deep and soulful human. I just love getting to know him on a deeper level. And so there's always more.
Reflecting on the natural evolution of their relationship, Hargitay shared insight into their longevity during an appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in January 2024, saying:
I'm at a point in my life where it just keeps getting better with him. And marriage is not always like this. Or any relationship that is deep and matters. But, you know, I have learned so much.
Hargitay's playful sense of humour was on full display in June 2026 after she went viral for her reaction to the New York Knicks' Game 4 NBA Finals victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she made a lighthearted joke about her marriage:
I love my husband, and our wedding night was great and all, but I think it might have been the greatest night of my life.
FAQs
- Who has Mariska Hargitay dated? Mariska has been in a few notable relationships prior to her marriage, including Steven Reuther, Richard Anthony Crenna, and Grant Show.
- How old is Mariska Hargitay? Hargitay is 62 years old. She was born on 23 January 1964.
- Who is Mariska Hargitay married to in real life? She is married to actor Peter Hermann.
- Who was Mariska Hargitay's first husband? Peter Hermann is Mariska's first and only husband.
- How long did Mariska Hargitay date her husband before marrying? Mariska and Peter dated for about two years before tying the knot on 28 August 2004.
- How long has Mariska Hargitay been married? As of this writing, the American actress has been married to Peter Hermann for nearly 22 years.
- Who are Mariska Hargitay's children? She is the mother of three children: a biological son, August, and two adopted children, Amaya and Andrew.
Mariska Hargitay's history of relationships is quite low-key, as she was briefly linked to men such as Richard Anthony Crenna and Grant Show before finding her true partner. Today, she celebrates over two decades of love and commitment with her husband, Peter Hermann, with whom she shares three children.
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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.