Mariska Hargitay's love life took a lasting turn when she married fellow actor Peter Hermann. Before their more than 20-year marriage, the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star was linked to Richard Anthony Crenna, Grant Show, and Hollywood producer Steven Reuther.

Mariska Hargitay attends "The Gymnasts Of Fisherman Colony" Premiere (L) and attends the opening night of "Every Brilliant Thing" (R). Photo: Dia Dipasupil, Rob Kim (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Mariska Hargitay's romance with Peter Hermann blossomed quickly after they met on SVU in 2002 .

blossomed quickly after they met on . Prior to Hermann, Mariska dated notable personalities like Richard Anthony Crenna and Grant Show .

and . Hargitay and Hermann celebrated their love with three children, marking nearly 22 years of marriage in 2026.

Profile summary

Full name Mariska Magdolna Hargitay Gender Female Date of birth 23 January 1964 Age 62 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Santa Monica, California, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Jayne Mansfield Father Mickey Hargitay Siblings 5 Marital status Married Spouse Peter Hermann Children 3 High School Marymount High School University University of California Profession Actress, director, producer, philanthropist Instagram @therealmariskahargitay Facebook @Mariska-Hargitay

Before and after the ring: Mariska Hargitay's dating history and marriage

Before marrying the American actor Peter Hermann in August 2004, SVU star Mariska Hargitay navigated a quiet, low-key dating life while building her legendary Hollywood career. Here's a look at the men who came before her marriage, and a glimpse into over two decades of marital bliss that followed.

Richard Anthony Crenna (Late 1980s)

Mariska Hargitay and actor Richard Anthony Crenna attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Honouring Richard Crenna. Photo: Ron Galella (modified by author)

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In the late 1980s, before her breakthrough on Law & Order: SVU, Hargitay dated actor Richard Anthony Crenna, the son of Emmy-winning actor Richard Crenna. The pair dated from about 1986 to 1988 and were regulars on the Hollywood social scene.

Richard and Hargitay attended several high-profile events together, including Chad McQueen's wedding in May 1987, the February 1988 premiere of Shoot to Kill in Westwood, and the May 1988 Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony honouring Richard Crenna.

Grant Show (1993)

Grant Show attends The Hollywood Reporter's Nominees Night. Photo: Leon Bennet

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In 1993, Hargitay briefly dated actor Grant Show, who was at the height of his fame as Jake Hanson on Melrose Place. The pair met through the close-knit television industry and made a public appearance together at the 19th Annual People's Choice Awards in March 1993. Although their relationship was short-lived, they parted on good terms.

Steven Reuther (Mid-1990s)

Steven Reuther at Napa after the premiere of "Collateral Damage". Photo: Kevin Winter (modified by author)

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After divorcing Natalie Zimmerman in 1993, Steven Reuther began dating Mariska Hargitay in the mid-1990s. He frequently accompanied her to industry events, including the 1994 premiere of Forrest Gump. Although the couple split later in the decade, they remained supportive of each other's careers.

Steven Reuther was a prominent Hollywood producer and studio executive who served as president and CEO of Douglas/Reuther Productions before later leading Bel-Air Entertainment. He produced several major 1990s box-office hits, including Pretty Woman, Under Siege, The Ghost and the Darkness, and Face/Off. Reuther died of cancer in June 2010 at the age of 58.

Maria Bello (1997 – rumours)

Mariska Hargitay and Maria Bello attend The Joyful Heart Foundation Presents: JoyROCKS. Photo: Charley Gallay (modified by author)

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Beginning in 1997, Hargitay and actress and film producer Maria Bello sparked romance rumours after forming a close bond while working on ER. Their frequent red carpet appearances together fueled speculation in tabloids and early internet forums.

Both actresses have consistently maintained that their relationship is purely platonic, and they have remained lifelong friends. During a December 2010 promotional interview for Law & Order: SVU, Bello reflected on their 13-year relationship and Hargitay's lasting influence on her life, saying:

Mariska and I have known each other for 13 years. Our first—my first TV series ever, ER, we met on that. Mariska introduced me to my baby's father, so she's kind of responsible for my baby, and I'm so happy to be with her 13 years later working on this show.

Peter Hermann (2002–present)

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann at the "Billy Joel: And So It Goes" world premiere. Photo: John Nacion (modified by author)

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The defining moment in Hargitay's personal life came in 2002 when actor Peter Hermann guest-starred on Law & Order: SVU during its third season. The pair quickly connected, and their on-set chemistry soon blossomed into a lasting romance.

After filming wrapped, Hermann invited Hargitay to a church service for their first official date. Looking back on that memorable day, Hargitay told InStyle, as reported by Hello! magazine, that it was the moment she realised he was the one:

He asked me to go to church with him. And I was moving, and I said, 'Peter, I would love to but not today. And he goes, 'Oh come on, it's an hour. It's an hour.' It was so funny; I just couldn't resist, so I went to church, and I am crying, and he thinks I am so moved by the sermon, and I am crying because I am like, 'I know I am going to marry him. I found my husband. I love him.'

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann attend the 18th Annual Tribeca Artists Dinner hosted by Chanel. Photo: John Nacion (modified by author)

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In a June 2019 interview with People, Mariska Hargitay's husband shared the heartfelt moment he knew he wanted to marry Hargitay. It happened during her 40th birthday celebration in January 2004, when he saw her surrounded by loved ones and felt he wanted to be part of that world. He said:

It was Mariska’s birthday, 40th birthday. And I actually saw Mariska with all of the people that she loved around her. It was like seeing this person who was now in the soil, that she was just dying to be planted in it. Right? Which was this abundance of people and this abundance of love and I thought, ‘I want to be part of that soil.’

The couple exchanged vows on 28 August 2004, in Santa Barbara, California, United States. They later grew their family with three children, welcoming their biological son, August, in 2006, before adopting their daughter, Amaya, and son, Andrew, in 2011.

Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay attend the amfAR Gala Cannes 2025. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain (modified by author)

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Reflecting on their continuous bond decades later, Hargitay praised her husband's nature in an exclusive interview with E! News at the Law & Order 25th anniversary celebration in January 2024:

Peter is such a deep and soulful human. I just love getting to know him on a deeper level. And so there's always more.

Reflecting on the natural evolution of their relationship, Hargitay shared insight into their longevity during an appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in January 2024, saying:

I'm at a point in my life where it just keeps getting better with him. And marriage is not always like this. Or any relationship that is deep and matters. But, you know, I have learned so much.

Hargitay's playful sense of humour was on full display in June 2026 after she went viral for her reaction to the New York Knicks' Game 4 NBA Finals victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she made a lighthearted joke about her marriage:

I love my husband, and our wedding night was great and all, but I think it might have been the greatest night of my life.

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann attend the 2024 Gotham TV Awards. Photo: Cindy Ord

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FAQs

Who has Mariska Hargitay dated? Mariska has been in a few notable relationships prior to her marriage, including Steven Reuther, Richard Anthony Crenna, and Grant Show. How old is Mariska Hargitay? Hargitay is 62 years old. She was born on 23 January 1964. Who is Mariska Hargitay married to in real life? She is married to actor Peter Hermann. Who was Mariska Hargitay's first husband? Peter Hermann is Mariska's first and only husband. How long did Mariska Hargitay date her husband before marrying? Mariska and Peter dated for about two years before tying the knot on 28 August 2004. How long has Mariska Hargitay been married? As of this writing, the American actress has been married to Peter Hermann for nearly 22 years. Who are Mariska Hargitay's children? She is the mother of three children: a biological son, August, and two adopted children, Amaya and Andrew.

Mariska Hargitay's history of relationships is quite low-key, as she was briefly linked to men such as Richard Anthony Crenna and Grant Show before finding her true partner. Today, she celebrates over two decades of love and commitment with her husband, Peter Hermann, with whom she shares three children.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng