The Netherlands launched an official jobs website where foreigners can search for roles that match their qualifications and skills

People who secure employment through the platform could relocate to the Netherlands and earn in euros

The development follows similar job portals launched by Germany, Sweden, and other countries targeting foreign workers

The Netherlands has launched an official jobs website designed to help foreigners find employment opportunities in the country, potentially opening the door to relocation and earning in euros.

The platform, available at werk.nl, allows job seekers from outside the country to search for roles that align with their qualifications and skills. For Nigerians and other Africans exploring options to work abroad, the website presents a structured starting point for identifying opportunities that could lead to a move to Western Europe.

Netherlands opens job website for foreigners to search for work and relocate. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/picture alliance/funky-data

Source: Getty Images

How the Netherlands jobs website works

Users can visit the portal (https://www.werk.nl/nl) and filter available positions based on their professional background and competencies. Those who successfully land a job through the site would potentially be eligible to relocate to the Netherlands for work, allowing them to earn in the European currency.

The launch is part of a broader trend among European nations seeking to attract skilled foreign workers to address labour shortages across various sectors.

Other European countries with similar portals

The Netherlands joins a growing number of European countries that have taken active steps to recruit international talent through dedicated online platforms. Germany, Sweden, and several other nations have previously rolled out similar job-search websites aimed specifically at foreigners looking to build careers abroad.

For those considering the japa route, these platforms offer a more direct pathway compared to navigating traditional recruitment channels, as they are government-backed and tailored to support foreign applicants from the early stages of their job search.

Luxembourg launches job website for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Luxembourg launched an official government jobs portal where foreigners can search for employment opportunities that match their skills.

The platform allows international job seekers to apply for vacancies and secure jobs before relocating to Luxembourg.

Source: Legit.ng