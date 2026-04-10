The performing roots behind John Travolta’s parents and siblings

John Travolta’s parents, Salvatore “Sam” Travolta and Helen Cecilia Burke, played a key role in nurturing his love for performing. With a mother who was a professional actress, his five siblings, Joey, Ellen, Ann, Margaret, and Sam Jr., also followed her lead, appearing in film and television and helping lay the foundation for John’s future stardom.

John Travolta and parents Helen and Salvatore Travolta on 1 August 1976 at the Westchester Playhouse in Yonkers, New York. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

John Travolta was born to Salvatore "Sam" Travolta and Helen Cecilia Travolta.

His father was a semi-professional football player turned tyre salesman , while his mother was an actress, singer, and high school drama teacher.

turned , while his mother was an and The actor has five older siblings: sisters Ellen, Ann, and Margaret, and brothers Samuel and Joey Travolta.

Profile summary

Full name John Joseph Travolta Gender Male Date of birth 18 February 1954 Age 72 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Englewood, New Jersey, United States Current residence Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Scientology Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6'2'' Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 213 Weight in kilograms 97 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Father Salvatore “Sam” Travolta Mother Helen Cecilia Travolta Siblings Joey, Ellen, Ann, Margaret, Sam Travolta Relationship status Widowed Wife Kelly Preston Children Jett (late), Ella Bleu, Benjamin Profession Actor, singer, producer, dancer Net worth $250 million Social media Instagram, Facebook

A closer look at John Travolta’s parents

John Travolta was born to Salvatore Travolta and Helen Cecilia Travolta. Growing up in a household where performance was a family trade, John Travolta has always maintained a grounded perspective on his Hollywood journey. In July 2013, he told The Guardian:

You have to understand my origins. I'm from a working-class family. We didn't have a lot, but we had the arts. You're talking to a guy who is making a living at doing what he loves doing – acting, singing and dancing. So any career ups and downs were not that significant to me

John also told Youth Time Magazine in 2014:

I grew up in a family of actors. I remember we always challenged ourselves to be different characters in different scenarios as kids,

Explore more details about John Tavolta's parents below:

Salvatore "Sam" Travolta

John Travolta with his father, Salvatore Travolta, and his mother, Helen Travolta, c. 1976. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Salvatore Joseph Travolta

: Salvatore Joseph Travolta Date of birth : 8 November 1912

: 8 November 1912 Date of death : 29 May 1995

: 29 May 1995 Age at death : 82

: 82 Place of birth: Hillsdale, New Jersey

John Travolta’s father was a second-generation Italian-American with ancestral roots in Godrano, Sicily. Sam was the son of Salvatore Samuel Travolta and Giuseppina Josephine Marsala, both of whom had immigrated to the United States from Sicily, Italy.

He co-owned and operated Travolta Tire Exchange in Hillsdale, New Jersey. Before entering the tyre business, he was a semi-professional American football player. Salvatore married Helen Cecilia Burke in 1936, and together, they raised six children. He passed away on 29 May 1995, at the age of 82, in Santa Barbara, California.

John Travolta has always credited his grounded nature to the steady influence of his father, Salvatore. On Father’s Day, 15 June 2025, he shared a heartfelt Facebook tribute reflecting on the life lessons he still carries:

My father was an extraordinary man, patient, tolerant and super intelligent. An excellent athlete, and most importantly, he was a wonderful father who had very sound and logical advice that I still use to this day! Happy Father’s Day to my father. I love you very much, and happy Father’s Day to everyone who loves being a father!

Helen Cecilia Travolta

John Travolta with his father Salvatore and mother Helen in September 1991 in Paris, France. Photo: Arnal

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Helen Cecilia Burke

: Helen Cecilia Burke Date of birth : 18 January 1912

: 18 January 1912 Date of death : 3 December 1978

: 3 December 1978 Age at death : 66

: 66 Place of birth: Englewood, New Jersey

John Travolta’s mother was the daughter of Charles Frederick Burke (1878–1932) and Mary Ellen Murphy (1878–1952). Helen grew up in a large family with several siblings, including James, Vincent, Margaret, and Thomas Burke.

She attended St. Cecilia’s School in Englewood. Later in life, she transitioned into education, becoming a high school drama and English teacher. In her youth, she found success as a professional singer and actress, most famously as a member of the radio vocal group The Sunshine Sisters.

In the 1930s, she was a founding member of local arts organisations like the Bergen County Players and the Bergen County Cine Club. Helen directed drama programs at both St. Cecilia and Dwight Morrow High Schools. She also ran a local drama program where her children received their first exposure to the stage.

John Travolta with his brother-in-law Craig Respol and sister, Anna, mom and father at the Circle in the Square Theatre. Photo: Charles Ruppmann

Source: Getty Images

John Travolta’s mother passed away from cancer on 3 December 1978, at the age of 66. She is buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills. During a 1995 interview with Interview Magazine, John reflected on how his drive evolved after his mother’s passing:

When my mother died, it sort of put a damper on things. My career didn’t have the same significance or excitement. It had always been about doing well for my family—my brothers, sisters, father, and mother.

He added:

Then something interesting and important happened—I started doing things for myself. And you know what? It’s easier to be responsible for the decisions that you’ve made yourself than for the ones that other people have made for you.

Who are John Travolta’s siblings?

The American actor grew up alongside five older siblings, three sisters and two brothers in Englewood, New Jersey, in a theatrical household led by her mother, who inspired them to pursue careers in entertainment. Below are more details about them:

Ellen Travolta

Ellen Travolta at Radio City Music Hall on 20 October 2022 in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

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Full name : Ellen Travolta

: Ellen Travolta Date of birth : 6 October 1939

: 6 October 1939 Age : 86 years old (as of 2026)

: 86 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Actress

Ellen is John Travolta’s oldest sibling. She was born on 6 October 1939, making her 86 years old in 2026. Ellen attended Dwight Morrow High School in Englewood, New Jersey, and later studied at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She is an actress best known for her roles in Happy Days, Joanie Loves Chachi, and Charles in Charge.

The actress was married to actor Jack Bannon from 1983 until he died in 2017. Today, she lives in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, where she continues to support and perform with the local Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre.

Sam Travolta

John Travolta with his sister Ellen Travolta, and his brother, Sam Travolta at the Westwood Playhouse in Hollywood, California, in July 1981. Photo: Frank Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Samuel Travolta

: Samuel Travolta Date of birth : 10 October 1944

: 10 October 1944 Age : 81 years old (as of 2026)

: 81 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Actor, producer

Sam Travolta is an American actor and the second-oldest sibling of John Travolta. He was born on 10 October 1944 and is 81 years old as of 2026. While less famous than his younger brother, Sam has built a multi-decade career in Hollywood as an actor and producer.

He has appeared in movies such as Wild Hogs, Old Dogs, Swordfish, and A Civil Action. He has worked in production roles, including as a prop master on TV projects and as an assistant on films connected to John’s career, such as Broken Arrow and Look Who's Talking Now.

Besides his career, Sam has been married to Michele C. Howe since 1984, and they have one daughter, actress Nicole Travolta.

Margaret Travolta

Ellen Travolta, John Travolta, Ella Bleu Travolta, and Margaret Travolta. Photo: @johntravolta on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Margaret Travolta

: Margaret Travolta Date of birth : 31 December 1946

: 31 December 1946 Age : 79 years old (as of 2026)

: 79 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Actress

Margaret is also an actress and has appeared in numerous notable films, often playing professional characters such as nurses, doctors, or judges.

Her credits include roles in Catch Me If You Can, High Fidelity, Ocean's Thirteen, Enchanted, and While You Were Sleeping. Margaret has also shared the screen with her brother in several movies, including Wild Hogs, Old Dogs, Swordfish, Michael, and Basic. She has had recurring roles on popular shows like NYPD Blue and Days of Our Lives.

John Travolta's sister is also known as one of Chicago’s top voice-over talents, lending her voice to commercial campaigns for major brands like Disney, McDonald's, and United Airlines. She has been married to James David Rau since 1970, and they have two children.

Ann Travolta

Ann Travolta and Ellen Travolta during "Bus Stop" Opening Night Party at Sand Roc in Hastings on Hudson, New York, United States. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Ann Burke Travolta

: Ann Burke Travolta Date of birth : 23 February 1949

: 23 February 1949 Age : 77 years old (as of 2026)

: 77 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Actress, writer, director

Like her family members, Ann Travolta built a career in acting and performed alongside her brother John Travolta in the original Broadway production of Grease from 1974 to 1975. She also appeared with John and her sister Ellen in the 1976 stage production of Bus Stop.

Ann has also featured in several of John’s well-known films, including Saturday Night Fever, Swordfish, The Taking of Pelham 123, and Urban Cowboy. She has also appeared on television shows such as General Hospital, Welcome Back, Kotter, and Joanie Loves Chachi.

The famous actress remains active in regional theatre, with productions like The Wizard of Oz and Cinderella. Regarding her personal life, she has been married to Craig Respol since 1977. They have one child.

Joey Travolta

Joey Travolta at San Diego International Film Festival at Balboa Theatre on 15 October 2019 in San Diego, California. Photo: Andrew Toth

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Joseph Allen Travolta

: Joseph Allen Travolta Date of birth : 14 October 1950

: 14 October 1950 Age : 75 years old (as of 2026)

: 75 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Actor, director, producer, singer, and educator

Joey Travolta is the second-youngest of the Travolta siblings. Like his siblings, Joey attended Dwight Morrow High School in Englewood, New Jersey and later graduated from William Paterson University in 1974 with a degree in special education.

Over the years, Joey has worked as a singer, actor, and filmmaker, appearing in projects such as Beverly Hills Cop III, Oscar, and the TV sitcom Movie Stars. In 2007, he founded Inclusion Films, a production company and training program that teaches neurodiverse individuals skills like acting, editing, directing, and camera work.

Joey has been married to Wendy Shawn since 1980 and has one daughter. In a June 2023 interview with Four Special Kids, Joey Travolta shared how his family's core values of equality and kindness shaped his lifelong mission:

My father raised us in an environment of inclusivity. Family was important. Kindness was important. Everyone was equal, and everyone was welcome. That's what first led me to being a special education educator. Partnering that passion for equity with filmmaking has become my life's work.

FAQs

Who is John Travolta? John Travolta is an iconic American actor and singer who rose to fame in the 1970s with starring roles in Welcome Back, Kotter, Saturday Night Fever, and Grease. What ethnicity is John Travolta? He is of Italian descent through his father and Irish descent through his mother. Who was John Travolta's mother? The actor’s mother was Helen Cecilia Burke, a singer and high school drama teacher who inspired her children to pursue the arts. What was John Travolta's childhood like? He grew up as the youngest of six children in a highly creative New Jersey household where his mother staged neighbourhood plays and encouraged performance. Who are John Travolta's siblings? The Hollywood actor’s siblings are Ellen, Sam, Margaret, Ann, and Joey. How many brothers does John Travolta have? He has two brothers, Sam and Joey. Who is John Travolta's older brother? His oldest brother is Sam, followed by Joey, both of whom are older than John. Does John Travolta have a sister? John has three older sisters: Ellen, Margaret, and Ann. What happened to John Travolta's family? John has faced significant personal tragedies, including the loss of his son Jett in 2009 and his wife, Kelly Preston, to breast cancer in 2020.

John Travolta grew up in a family deeply connected to the performing arts. His mother, Helen Cecilia Burke, was an actress and drama teacher, and several of his siblings also pursued careers in entertainment. Their shared passion for entertainment helped shape John’s early love for performing and laid the foundation for his remarkable career.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Conan O'Brien's kids. Conan O’Brien, the American television host, comedian, writer, and producer, has two children with his wife, Liza Powel O’Brien: daughter Neve and son Beckett.

He generally keeps them out of the public spotlight, though he occasionally jokes about them on his shows and podcast. Recently, Conan O’Brien’s kids made a rare public appearance alongside their parents when Conan was honoured with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour in March 2025.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng