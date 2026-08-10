A woman stormed the altar during RCCG's 74th Annual Convention and approached Pastor E.A. Adeboye, demanding to be ordained

The woman claimed she had been at the church the previous day and felt compelled to bring her case directly to the General Overseer

Pastor Adeboye responded to the dramatic interruption in a manner that left the congregation talking

A woman caused a stir at the 74th Annual Convention in Redemption City when she interrupted Pastor Enoch Adeboye mid-service, making her way to the altar to demand ordination from the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Footage of the incident, shared on Instagram, captures the moment the woman approached the altar area as Pastor Adeboye addressed the congregation.

Woman storms pulpit during Pastor Adeboye’s sermon, sparks dramatic scene. Credit: @pastoreaadeboye

Source: Twitter

The scene unfolded inside what appeared to be a large church auditorium bearing "Mountain Movers" signage, with a full congregation in attendance.

RCCG: Woman explains reason for interruption

According to the woman, she attended a church service the previous day because she believed she was scheduled to be ordained there.

However, she returned the following day after concluding that the previous venue was not the right place for her ordination. She insisted that she was meant to receive the ordination at the new venue, in the presence of Pastor Adeboye.

Rather than dismissing her, Adeboye initially allowed her to approach, repeatedly instructing those around him to let her through. He listened to her explanation before stepping in to offer a prayer on her behalf.

Woman causes stir after storming pulpit and interrupting Pastor Adeboye. Credit: @pastoreaadeboye

Source: Facebook

Pastor Adeboye's response to woman trends

After hearing her out, Adeboye prayed for the woman, committing her to God and asking for divine intervention in her affairs.

He then told her plainly that when it comes to matters of ordination, he must first hear from God, and that no letter had been given to him regarding her case.

"Your time will come. Go home," he told her, before asking the congregation to shout "Hallelujah."

Adeboye then used the moment as a teaching point, reminding worshippers that the kingdom of God is taken by force, and encouraging each person to go to God directly, tell Him their problem, and ask for the miracle they still need.

Watch the moment the woman interrupted Pastor Adeboye at the altar:

Adeboye speaks on Trump's administration

Legit.ng also reported that Pastor Adeboye praised US President Donald Trump during the US-Nigeria Faith Heroes Award Gala in Washington on June 23, 2026.

The RCCG leader described Trump as "the best politician I have ever met,” noting his consistency in keeping promises.

Adeboye also urged President Bola Tinubu to strengthen Nigeria-US ties by assuring Trump of Nigeria’s commitment to counter-terrorism.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng