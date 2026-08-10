Award-winning singer Simi shared heartwarming photos from her son's dedication ceremony on Sunday, August 9, 2026

The singer revealed her son's full name for the first time, alongside a deeply personal message about him

Adekunle Gold also responded to the post with a sweet comment that caught the attention of fans

Award-winning singer Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, has given fans a glimpse into one of her family's most precious moments, sharing photos from her son's dedication ceremony alongside a heartfelt message.

The Afrobeats singer, who welcomed her second child with her husband, Adekunle Gold, on March 10, 2026, announced the baby's arrival publicly on April 1, 2026, via Instagram, where she shared maternity photos and expressed gratitude to God for blessing her with a second child.

Simi beams with joy as she celebrates her son Adeifemi at his dedication ceremony. Photo: symplysimi

Source: Instagram

On Sunday, August 9, 2026, Simi took to her Instagram page to share photos from the dedication party they held after the church service, giving followers their first proper look at the celebration.

Simi reveals her son's full name

The mother of two used the occasion to officially unveil her son's name: Adeifemi Oba Ajani Kosoko.

In the caption accompanying the photos, Simi described him as the son of both herself and Adekunle Gold, and the younger sibling to their first child, Adejare.

Her message was deeply spiritual and tender. She wrote:

"ADEIFEMI OBA AJANI KOSOKO Omo Simisola Omo Adekunle Aburo Adejare Jesus Baby Kaabo 🩵

We dedicated you in the name of the Father, The Son, And the Holy Spirit. You abide in the shelter of the Most High and dwell in the shadow of the Almighty. I bless God for you. I speak life, joy, good health, peace into your body, your mind, your spirit, your soul. I commit you into the hands of Jesus Christ. God keep you and cause His face to shine on you. I love you Fresh Prince. My lil Champ. My lil Pop. My baby boy 🩵💚"

Fuji and Afrobeats singer Adekunle Gold added a sweet comment beneath the post, writing "Mama Oba 💙", a Yoruba phrase that translates to "the King's mother."

Check out Simi's post about her newborn son's dedication and name below:

Fans celebrate Simi and her family

Followers flooded the comments section with warm congratulatory messages.

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@kofoworola__:

"Olorun a wo. Olorun a daa si❤️"

@tiwatope_a:

"Our prince 😍😍 you are welcome God bless you 🫶🏾 Congratulations Mummy of 2 💙👸🏾"

@loly_kay:

"O! My soft Queen 😍😍😍 congratulations to your family"

@uchino.amatey:

"Too beautiful😍 congratulations to you, Adeifemi and the rest of your family."

@deejay_2fresh:

"Congratulations to you and your family❤️🎉"

@sayrahchips:

"Big papa!!!! You are covered by the Blood of Jesus little King 🥹💙 Congratulations FamBam 🫂🎉"

@i.y.a.n.u.o.l.u.w.a:

"ADEIFEMI OBA JESUS BABY!! 😍😍❤️❤️"

Simi and her family gather to celebrate Adeifemi during his special dedication ceremony. Photo: symplysimi

Source: Instagram

Adekunle Gold, Simi crush divorce rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adekunle Gold and Simi had reaffirmed their love amid divorce rumours that circulated online a few weeks ago.

The couple was rumoured to have ended their marriage, with a purported divorce certificate trending online, but they later made their first public appearance together when they both sighted the moon before Eid al-Fitr.

Adekunle Gold shared a snippet of their upcoming song, in which they both sang together, with Simi stating that only God can take away what He has given them and that their love is sweet, making her heart full of joy.

Source: Legit.ng