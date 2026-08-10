The Delta State Government suspended Works Commissioner Reuben Izeze indefinitely following allegations that he assaulted a senior aide to the governor

Secretary to the State Government Dr Kingsley Emu announced the suspension on Monday, saying it takes immediate effect

The Delta Government said security agencies will investigate the alleged confrontation at the Petroleum Training Institute in Effurun

The Delta State Government has suspended its Commissioner for Works (Highway and Urban Roads), Reuben Izeze, with immediate effect, following allegations that he assaulted the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Protocol, Mr Simon Mudi, also known as Temple.

Dr Kingsley Emu, the Secretary to the State Government, announced the suspension in an official statement on Monday, August 10.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori suspends commissioner indefinitely for alleged assault of his aide Photo Credit: @RtHonSheriff

Source: Twitter

The government said the decision was taken to allow security agencies to carry out a thorough and unhindered investigation into the alleged incident, which is said to have taken place at the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) in Effurun, Delta State.

Why Delta state moved against Izeze

Authorities said it was necessary to remove Izeze from his post during the probe to prevent any possibility of interference with the process. The government made clear that the suspension is a precautionary administrative measure and does not amount to a finding of guilt against the commissioner.

In the statement, the government stressed that public safety and the upholding of law and order remain central to the priorities of the administration. It added that no public official would be placed above the law, and that the state remained committed to protecting human life and the integrity of its institutions.

No timeline was given for how long the investigation would run, and the government did not indicate whether Izeze would return to his role once the probe is concluded.

Who is Commissioner Reuben Izeze?

Izeze represents the Ughelli South constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly and was appointed to his ministerial role by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

The exact circumstances of the alleged confrontation between Izeze and Mudi at the PTI in Effurun are expected to be fully examined by the security agencies handling the case.

Reactions trail Delta commissioner's suspension

The suspension has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Tutu Iribhogbe wrote:

"A necessary step to allow for a fair and unbiased investigation. Due process must be allowed to take its course."

Okaro John said:

"Is he not the commissioner that refuses to decamp with Mr Governor oh now I know...... please please call PDP national leader oooo."

Classic Tega commented:

"We must learn from this situation and always manage our anger."

Phab Nation reacted:

"Accountability matters. Indefinitely suspending the Works Commissioner over the alleged assault is the right step to allow a fair and thorough probe."

You can read more comments on Facebook here:

Delta governor declares permanent 13-month salaries

Legit.ng earlier reported that Delta Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has announced that the civil servants in his state will be getting a permanent 13th-month salary.

The governor's memo to institutionalise the payment was approved by the state executive council in Asaba, the state capital, on Friday, July 3.

The announcement has started generating reactions from Nigerians, who commended Governor Oborevwori for the gesture.

Source: Legit.ng