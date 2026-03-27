Rory McPhee before the spotlight and how he became Mel B's husband
Rory McPhee and Mel B are long-time friends whose bond eventually grew into a romantic relationship. Before stepping into the limelight, Rory McPhee was a celebrity hairstylist. The Spice Girl member got married to McPhee, her longtime friend, partner, and hairstylist, on 5 July 2025, after a three-year engagement.
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Key takeaways
- Rory McPhee is a Leeds-based celebrity hairstylist specialising in curly hair.
- McPhee is the owner and co-founder of Rory James Hair LTD and Rory James Salon.
- Rory McPhee and Melanie 'Mel B' Brown are best-friends-turned life partners, who held their wedding at St. Paul's Cathedral in July 2025.
Profile summary
Full name
Rory McPhee
Gender
Male
Date of birth
31 May 1988
Age
37 years old (as of March 2026)
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Place of birth
United Kingdom
Nationality
Scottish
Residence
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Ethnicity
White
Weight in kilograms
77
Weight in pounds
170
Height in centimetres
178
Height in feet
5'10"
Eye colour
Brown
Hair colour
Light brown
Mother
Susan 'Sue' McPhee
Father
John McPhee
Siblings
10
Marital status
Married
Spouse
Melanie 'Mel B' Janine Brown McPhee
Children
2
Profession
Hairstylist, entrepreneur, artist, educator
Net worth
$2 million
Meet Rory McPhee, Mel B's husband
Rory McPhee was born on 31 May 1988 in the United Kingdom. He is 37 years old as of March 2026 and shares the same zodiac sign with his wife, Melanie 'Mel B' Brown, who was born on 29 May 1975.
His mother is Susan McPhee, an English hairdresser. His father, John and brother, Jordan McPhee, served as his groomsmen during his and Mel B's wedding. At the time of writing, little is known about his childhood and upbringing.
Rory McPhee's long career in hairdressing and beauty
According to his LinkedIn profile, Rory has been a hairdresser and salon owner since 2007 to present and is based in Leeds, West Yorkshire, in the United Kingdom. He is also credited with the birth of several companies, including LAB, Hair Salon Ltd, Dry Dry Ltd, Rory James Beauty Ltd, and Rory James Hair Ltd.
Rophy McPhee has styled A-list entertainers, including his wife, Mel B. McPhee has worked with celebrity hairdresser Lee Stafford since the start of his styling and beauty school, LSE, as an educator.
As per his LSE profile, Rory McPhee is a familiar face in the world of hairstyling, especially on celebrity media such as TV, music videos, photoshoots, and high fashion events. The curly hair and cutting specialist is an ambassador for RedKen. He has worked for the company for about a decade.
An inside look into Rory McPhee's family life
In July 2025, Rory McPhee joined the ranks of famous stylists with celebrity spouses, including Kenna Kennor, Nicky Clarke, and Michael Douglas.
Mel B and Rory met through her cousin, Christian Cooke. In October 2022, Rory McPhee proposed to Mel B at her favourite hotel, Cliveden.
On one knee, he proposed to his 'best friend', who has sworn off marriage after her second divorce. In an interview with Us Weekly, the former Spice Girl shared how their early bond grew after he helped treat her damaged hair.
Rory, a lovely family friend, is a hairdresser, so he was nurturing my curls back. When I left my ex, I cut my hair off and dyed it blonde. I wanted to get rid of anything that made me think of (the relationship). As (he) was nurturing my curls, he was nurturing my belief in love again and trust. Up until two years ago, I was like, 'You can find somebody else. I’m too broken.' Rory goes, 'Melanie, I’m not going anywhere. Because I absolutely love you.'
In 2025, Mel B and Rory McPhee held two wedding ceremonies. Their first ceremony was held at St. Paul's Cathedral in London, which was attended by Emma Bunton. Other Spice Girl members, such as Geri Halliwell-Horner, Victoria Beckham, and Mel C, were not in attendance.
Their second wedding was held in Marrakech, Morocco. While he does not have any biological children of his own, he became the stepfather to Mel B's three children, Phoenix Chi Gulzar, Angel Iris Murphy Brown, and Madison Brown Belafonte.
FAQs
- Who is Rory McPhee? Rory McPhee is a professional celebrity hairstylist and the husband of Spice Girls star Melanie Brown (Mel B).
- How old is Rory McPhee? He is 37 years old as of March 2026.
- Where is Rory McPhee from? He is from Leeds, West Yorkshire, England.
- What is the age difference between Mel B and Rory McPhee? The couple have a two-year age difference, with Mel B being the elder of the two.
- Is Mel B still with Rory McPhee? The couple is still married.
- How did Rory McPhee meet his wife? The pair met through Christian Cooke, Mel B's cousin and Rory McPhee's long-time friend.
- What job does Rory McPhee do? He is a professional hairstylist, entrepreneur, and art director.
- When was Mel B and Rory McPhee's wedding? The couple had two wedding ceremonies on 5 July and 2 August 2025.
- Which celebrities attended Mel B's wedding? The singer's wedding was attended by A-list entertainers like Cara Delevingne, Katherine Ryan, Daisy Lowe, and Emma Bunton.
- Why did Rory McPhee wear a kilt at his wedding? He wore a traditional red tartan kilt to honour his Scottish heritage.
- How many times has Mel B been married? Mel B has been married thrice, to Stephen Belafonte, Jimmy Gulzar, and Rory McPhee.
- Who are Rory McPhee’s children? He is the stepfather to Mel B's three children, Phoenix Gulzar, Angel Brown, and Madison Belafonte.
Rory McPhee is a celebrity hairstylist, specialising in curly hair. Before his 2025 marriage to Mel B, he was a respected professional in the beauty industry, a position he continues to hold. He is a hairdressing educator for Redken International and Lee Stafford Education.
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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Ciku Njuguna (Lifestyle writer) Ciku Njuguna is a journalist with more than four years of experience in writing and content creation while working with Legit.ng, Sports Brief and CyberSchool technologies. She has a BSc in Nutrition and Dietetics (2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Nairobi (2022). Ciku joined Legit.ng in 2024, covering lifestyle content. In 2023, she finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques and participated in the Google News Initiative training program. Email: ciku.njuguna1@gmail.com