Rory McPhee before the spotlight and how he became Mel B's husband

Rory McPhee and Mel B are long-time friends whose bond eventually grew into a romantic relationship. Before stepping into the limelight, Rory McPhee was a celebrity hairstylist. The Spice Girl member got married to McPhee, her longtime friend, partner, and hairstylist, on 5 July 2025, after a three-year engagement.

Rory McPhee pictured during his wedding ceremony (R). Rory McPhee and Mel B pictured during the ceremony on 5 July 2025 (L). Photo: @yourscottishweddingofficial, @MelBOfficial (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Rory McPhee is a Leeds-based celebrity hairstylist specialising in curly hair.

McPhee is the owner and co-founder of Rory James Hair LTD and Rory James Salon .

and . Rory McPhee and Melanie 'Mel B' Brown are best-friends-turned life partners, who held their wedding at St. Paul's Cathedral in July 2025.

Profile summary

Full name Rory McPhee Gender Male Date of birth 31 May 1988 Age 37 years old (as of March 2026) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth United Kingdom Nationality Scottish Residence Leeds, England, United Kingdom Ethnicity White Weight in kilograms 77 Weight in pounds 170 Height in centimetres 178 Height in feet 5'10" Eye colour Brown Hair colour Light brown Mother Susan 'Sue' McPhee Father John McPhee Siblings 10 Marital status Married Spouse Melanie 'Mel B' Janine Brown McPhee Children 2 Profession Hairstylist, entrepreneur, artist, educator Net worth $2 million

Meet Rory McPhee, Mel B's husband

Rory McPhee was born on 31 May 1988 in the United Kingdom. He is 37 years old as of March 2026 and shares the same zodiac sign with his wife, Melanie 'Mel B' Brown, who was born on 29 May 1975.

His mother is Susan McPhee, an English hairdresser. His father, John and brother, Jordan McPhee, served as his groomsmen during his and Mel B's wedding. At the time of writing, little is known about his childhood and upbringing.

Fast five facts about Mel B's husband, Rory McPhee. Photo: @rorymcphee on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Rory McPhee's long career in hairdressing and beauty

According to his LinkedIn profile, Rory has been a hairdresser and salon owner since 2007 to present and is based in Leeds, West Yorkshire, in the United Kingdom. He is also credited with the birth of several companies, including LAB, Hair Salon Ltd, Dry Dry Ltd, Rory James Beauty Ltd, and Rory James Hair Ltd.

Rophy McPhee has styled A-list entertainers, including his wife, Mel B. McPhee has worked with celebrity hairdresser Lee Stafford since the start of his styling and beauty school, LSE, as an educator.

As per his LSE profile, Rory McPhee is a familiar face in the world of hairstyling, especially on celebrity media such as TV, music videos, photoshoots, and high fashion events. The curly hair and cutting specialist is an ambassador for RedKen. He has worked for the company for about a decade.

Rory McPhee pictured during a Redken training event. Photo: @rorymcphee

Source: Instagram

An inside look into Rory McPhee's family life

In July 2025, Rory McPhee joined the ranks of famous stylists with celebrity spouses, including Kenna Kennor, Nicky Clarke, and Michael Douglas.

Mel B and Rory met through her cousin, Christian Cooke. In October 2022, Rory McPhee proposed to Mel B at her favourite hotel, Cliveden.

On one knee, he proposed to his 'best friend', who has sworn off marriage after her second divorce. In an interview with Us Weekly, the former Spice Girl shared how their early bond grew after he helped treat her damaged hair.

Rory, a lovely family friend, is a hairdresser, so he was nurturing my curls back. When I left my ex, I cut my hair off and dyed it blonde. I wanted to get rid of anything that made me think of (the relationship). As (he) was nurturing my curls, he was nurturing my belief in love again and trust. Up until two years ago, I was like, 'You can find somebody else. I’m too broken.' Rory goes, 'Melanie, I’m not going anywhere. Because I absolutely love you.'

Mel B and her husband, Rory McPhee, pictured celebrating their second wedding ceremony at the Selman Marrakech hotel in Morocco. Photo: @MelBOfficial

Source: Facebook

In 2025, Mel B and Rory McPhee held two wedding ceremonies. Their first ceremony was held at St. Paul's Cathedral in London, which was attended by Emma Bunton. Other Spice Girl members, such as Geri Halliwell-Horner, Victoria Beckham, and Mel C, were not in attendance.

Their second wedding was held in Marrakech, Morocco. While he does not have any biological children of his own, he became the stepfather to Mel B's three children, Phoenix Chi Gulzar, Angel Iris Murphy Brown, and Madison Brown Belafonte.

FAQs

Who is Rory McPhee? Rory McPhee is a professional celebrity hairstylist and the husband of Spice Girls star Melanie Brown (Mel B). How old is Rory McPhee? He is 37 years old as of March 2026. Where is Rory McPhee from? He is from Leeds, West Yorkshire, England. What is the age difference between Mel B and Rory McPhee? The couple have a two-year age difference, with Mel B being the elder of the two. Is Mel B still with Rory McPhee? The couple is still married. How did Rory McPhee meet his wife? The pair met through Christian Cooke, Mel B's cousin and Rory McPhee's long-time friend. What job does Rory McPhee do? He is a professional hairstylist, entrepreneur, and art director. When was Mel B and Rory McPhee's wedding? The couple had two wedding ceremonies on 5 July and 2 August 2025. Which celebrities attended Mel B's wedding? The singer's wedding was attended by A-list entertainers like Cara Delevingne, Katherine Ryan, Daisy Lowe, and Emma Bunton. Why did Rory McPhee wear a kilt at his wedding? He wore a traditional red tartan kilt to honour his Scottish heritage. How many times has Mel B been married? Mel B has been married thrice, to Stephen Belafonte, Jimmy Gulzar, and Rory McPhee. Who are Rory McPhee’s children? He is the stepfather to Mel B's three children, Phoenix Gulzar, Angel Brown, and Madison Belafonte.

Rory McPhee is a celebrity hairstylist, specialising in curly hair. Before his 2025 marriage to Mel B, he was a respected professional in the beauty industry, a position he continues to hold. He is a hairdressing educator for Redken International and Lee Stafford Education.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng