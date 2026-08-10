President Bola Tinubu's re-election is threatened as the G100 group said it completed a first round of talks with leaders of six opposition parties, including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso

The consultations followed the group's Open Letter on the Doctrine of Necessary Democratic Opposition, published on August 2, 2026

The G100 announced a Summit of Opposition Parties scheduled for Tuesday, August 18, 2026, in Abuja to push for greater unity

President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) may confront major trouble ahead of the 2027 general elections as a coalition of concerned Nigerians known as the G100 says it has wrapped up a first round of consultations with the leadership of six opposition political parties as it pushes to build a united front ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a statement signed by Salihu Moh. Lukman on Monday, the group said its engagements covered the African Democratic Congress (ADC), led by Atiku Abubakar; the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), where both Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso hold principal positions; and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), linked to Seyi Makinde.

G100 summit to bring Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and other opposition leaders together against President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

According to the group, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) were also part of the consultations.

Vanguard reported that the G100 described talks with national chairmen, presidential candidates and their running mates as frank, constructive and encouraging.

Tinubu vs Atiku: What sparked the consultations

The outreach came after the G100 published an Open Letter on August 2, 2026, addressed to opposition leaders, civil society figures and Nigerians of good conscience. That letter laid out what the group called the Doctrine of Necessary Democratic Opposition, arguing that a credible and competitive opposition is essential to the health of Nigeria's democracy.

The group said its conversations with party leaders revealed a shared awareness that closer collaboration is needed before the 2027 polls. Leaders acknowledged, according to the G100, that achieving a credible opposition would demand sacrifice, compromise and a willingness to put national interest ahead of party or personal ambitions.

2027 Election: August 18 summit

Building on the outcome of those talks, the G100 said it was preparing to host a Summit of Opposition Parties in Abuja on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. The group described the summit as a structured platform where parties would begin working out the practical terms of any opposition alliance.

The coalition said any framework that comes out of the process must protect the legitimate interests of all parties involved while keeping the welfare of Nigerians as the top priority.

The G100 also repeated a warning at the heart of its doctrine: that a fragmented opposition weakens the choices available to Nigerian voters and ultimately serves neither the parties seeking power nor the people they hope to represent.

President Bola Tinubu faces a potential threat as Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, others may work together Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Analyst reacts to Atiku's criticism of Tinubu

Legit.ng reported that a political analyst, Omotayo Yusuf, told Legit.ng that the 2027 presidential race has

Yusuf argued that Atiku Abubakar faces a much harder task this time around because Tinubu holds the power of incumbency.

The analyst said verbal attacks on the president alone will not be enough for Atiku to mount a successful challenge in 2027.

Source: Legit.ng