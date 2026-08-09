Nigeria has two public holidays scheduled for August 2026, covering both religious and cultural observances

Isese Day falls on Thursday, August 20, and four Southwest states are set to observe it as a work-free day

Eid ul-Mawlid comes up later in August, with its date depending on moon sighting and authorities' confirmation

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Nigerians can look forward to two public holidays in August 2026, with both the federal government and select state governments set to declare work-free days for religious and cultural occasions.

Legit.ng reports that the first holiday is Isese Day on Thursday, August 20, which honours Yoruba traditional religion and indigenous culture. The second is Eid ul-Mawlid, tentatively fixed for Wednesday, August 26, marking the birth of Prophet Muhammad. The Eid date remains subject to confirmation based on the sighting of the crescent moon under the Islamic lunar calendar.

Isese Day 2026 is observed in August. Specifically, it falls on August 20th and is celebrated by adherents of the Yoruba traditional religion in Nigeria. Photo credit: @LuckyAiyedatiwa

Source: Twitter

Isese Day: 4 states to observe the holiday

Isese Day is marked annually on August 20 by traditional worshippers through prayers, dances, rituals and cultural activities dedicated to their deities. Four states in Nigeria's Southwest, Oyo, Lagos, Ogun and Osun, are expected to observe the day as a public holiday in 2026.

Osun state has the longest history of recognising the day. Former Governor Rauf Aregbesola declared August 20 a public holiday for traditional worshippers as far back as 2013. Oyo and Lagos followed in 2023, with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo approving the holiday after traditionalists renewed demands for official recognition the previous year. Lagos acted on a request from the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs to the state House of Assembly.

Ogun state joined in July 2023, when its House of Assembly passed a resolution recognising August 20 as Isese Cultural Day. The motion, titled "H.R. No.008/OG/2023: Observation of Isese Day as Work-Free Day in Ogun State," was moved by House Majority Leader Yusuf Sheriff and seconded by Minority Leader Lukmon Adeleye. Lawmakers said the resolution was intended to promote cultural heritage, preserve traditions for future generations and support tourism.

Ondo and Ekiti remain the two Southwest states that have not officially recognised August 20 as a public holiday.

Eid ul-Mawlid 2026: National holiday pending confirmation

Unlike Isese Day, which applies only in specific states, Eid ul-Mawlid is a national religious holiday declared by the federal government. If the government confirms Wednesday, August 26, workers across Nigeria will have another day off the following week.

The two holidays fall within Nigeria's third quarter, which runs from July 1 to September 30. For residents in the four Southwest states observing Isese Day, Thursday, August 20 will be a work-free day, followed by a potential national holiday six days later for Eid ul-Mawlid, provided the federal government issues an official announcement.

Beyond religious observance, the breaks are expected to create opportunities for family gatherings, travel and cultural tourism across the country.

Traditionally, the ministry of interior under Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announces nationwide public holiday days in Nigeria. Photo credit: Ministry of Interior Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Read more on public holidays

Borno declares public holiday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Babagana Zulum-led Borno administration announced an official public holiday to mark the Islamic Hijri New Year (1448 AH).

In a statement, Usman Tar, the commissioner for information and internal security, urged residents of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led state to use the period to rededicate themselves to peaceful coexistence and service to humanity and development.

Source: Legit.ng