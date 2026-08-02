A 2026 UTME candidate who scored 286 in JAMB also sat for the University of Ibadan post-UTME examination and shared the result online

The aspirant is hoping to study Communication and Language Arts at the University of Ibadan with the combined scores

Sharing the result on social media, the candidate expressed faith that the outcome, whatever it may be, remains part of a bigger plan

A 2026 UTME candidate has taken to social media to express gratitude after obtaining a score of 70 in the University of Ibadan post-UTME examination, combining it with a JAMB score of 286 in the hope of securing admission to study Communication and Language Arts at the institution.

The aspirant shared the result publicly, pairing the announcement with a message of faith and quiet determination that resonated with many people who follow the often stressful Nigerian university admissions process.

UTME candidate with 286 posts University of Ibadan post-UTME score online. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/Frédéric Soltan

Source: Getty Images

Candidate hopes for UI admission

Rather than celebrate with certainty, the candidate chose a tone of cautious optimism, acknowledging that the outcome remained out of personal control. In the post, the individual wrote:

"Grateful for 286 in JAMB and 70 in UI post-UTME. Now trusting the process for Communication and Language Arts at UI. If this works out, it's God's doing — if not 🥹, it's still His plan. Either way, the journey continues."

The post shared by @igbasan_b27092 laid out the full picture: a strong JAMB performance followed by a post-UTME sitting at the University of Ibadan, with the dream of studying Communication and Language Arts firmly in view.

What the scores mean for UI admission

The University of Ibadan is widely regarded as one of Nigeria's most competitive universities, and admission into the Faculty of Arts programmes such as Communication and Language Arts typically demands high combined scores across both the UTME and post-UTME stages. A JAMB score of 286 places the candidate well above the national minimum, while the 70 obtained in the UI screening adds a meaningful boost to the overall profile.

Whether the combined performance will be sufficient for admission depends on the cut-off mark set by the university for the specific course in the 2026 admissions cycle, which is yet to be determined. For now, the candidate has made clear that the wait will be approached with faith rather than anxiety.

Read the post the individual posted online below.

University of Ibadan post-UTME result trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man celebrated online after his younger brother scored 88 out of 100 in the University of Ibadan (UI) post-UTME screening.

The proud sibling shared a screenshot of the result on social media and expressed his joy over the outstanding performance.

Source: Legit.ng