A fire broke out at the Federal Mortgage Bank (FMBN) of Nigeria headquarters in Abuja on Saturday, August 1, 2026

The blaze started on the fourth floor of the building located opposite the Central Bank of Nigeria and spread upward

Fire outbreaks are reported almost daily across Nigeria, affecting states nationwide as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

FCT, Abuja - A fire tore through the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria's headquarters in Abuja on Saturday, August 1, with flames engulfing the upper floors of the building before emergency responders arrived at the scene.

Legit.ng reports that the building, which sits directly opposite the Central Bank of Nigeria's headquarters, was reported to be heavily affected on its fourth floor and above. The fire incident ignited concern among bystanders in the area.

Firefighters respond to a blaze at the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria headquarters in Abuja after flames engulfed the building's upper floors.

Source: Original

A social media user, Praises Chukwu, who posted photos of the incident online, wrote:

"Mortgage Bank of Abuja, opposite CBN, currently on fire.

"The fire service team are putting up their best to take it out, but the fire seems to be spreading across the top floor of the building."

Chukwu's Facebook picture post can be viewed in full below:

As of the time of this report, the cause of the fire remained unknown. However, the FMBN confirmed that no injuries were recorded.

Incessant fire incidents in Nigeria

Many fire incidents in Nigeria occur in markets, petrol and gas stations, as well as residential buildings. These outbreaks are often caused by a combination of human and environmental factors. Investigations have shown that most market fires are linked to electrical surges, while others result from burning refuse near markets. Additional causes include indiscriminate petrol storage, adulterated fuel, illegal electrical connections, and the use of substandard cables.

A significant number of these fires also occur at night, often delaying emergency response efforts. In many cases, traders have lost their lives or sustained injuries while attempting to salvage their goods.

Experts attribute the persistent outbreaks to rapid population growth and urbanisation without corresponding improvements in public infrastructure, a poor safety culture, and gaps in fire safety awareness, risk management, and emergency preparedness.

West Africa's largest nation has witnessed numerous fire outbreaks in recent years. In 2024, major incidents included the January 17 Panteka Market fire in Rigasa, Kaduna, which destroyed the market's timber section, according to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Other incidents included a building fire in Tudun Wada Quarters, Kano, that left seven people affected by smoke inhalation, and a blaze at the Horo Eastern Bypass Depot, which claimed one life.

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Fire incidents destroy properties in Oyo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that properties worth millions of Naira were destroyed in multiple fire incidents in Oyo state.

Two of the fire incidents occurred in Ibadan and consumed properties, including goods and other wares.

According to Oyo state authorities, more damage could have been done, but for the intervention of the agency.

Source: Legit.ng