Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada updated its C20 reciprocal employment guidelines on July 29, 2026

The change now requires foreign nationals to already be working for an overseas company before qualifying for the exemption

Multinational companies, universities and international non-profits that rely on the C20 route to transfer staff into Canada are among those affected

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Canada has changed the rules for a key work permit exemption, blocking foreign workers from qualifying if they had not yet started their job with an overseas employer before relocating.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) published the updated guidance on July 29, 2026, revising the eligibility conditions for the C20 reciprocal employment exemption, which allows certain foreign nationals to work in Canada without first going through a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA).

Canada has ended C20 work permit eligibility for foreign workers Photo: gorodenkoff

Source: Getty Images

What the C20 Rule Change Means

Under the old system, a foreign national could secure a C20 work permit even if employment with the foreign company was only due to begin after arriving in Canada. That option no longer exists.

The revised guidance requires applicants to be actively working for the overseas employer before a reciprocal employment work permit can be issued.

IRCC said workers hired only after landing in Canada do not fulfil the programme's core purpose, which is to facilitate the exchange of knowledge, skills and experience between foreign employees and Canadian employers.

The C20 exemption sits under section R205(b) of Canada's Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations and is designed to support reciprocal job opportunities.

Under the updated guidance, IRCC also clarified that reciprocity does not have to exist directly between two countries. Multinational companies can satisfy the requirement by showing they offer comparable international placements for Canadians across their global operations.

Employers Face a Longer Path to Hiring

Foreign workers who can no longer qualify under the C20 exemption will need to find an alternative route, either through Canada's International Mobility Program or the Temporary Foreign Worker Program. Where neither applies, employers must go through the LMIA process before bringing in overseas staff.

An LMIA is a document confirming that no eligible Canadian citizen or permanent resident is available to fill the position. The process comes with added paperwork, longer wait times and higher costs.

Canada has changed its work permit rules to strengthen the reciprocal employment programme Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Employers should also note that under existing rules, an LMIA cannot be used for roles paying below 120% of the regional median wage in areas where the unemployment rate sits at 6% or higher.

Multinational corporations, academic institutions, government agencies and international non-profit organisations that regularly transfer staff into Canada are expected to feel the impact of this change most sharply.

The update does not affect the International Experience Canada programme, which runs on a separate immigration pathway.

Canadian permanent residency option for students

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Canada has extended a special immigration pathway that allows international graduates, including Nigerians, to pursue permanent residency through employment after completing selected programmes at two private colleges in New Brunswick.

The province announced that its Private Career College Graduate Pilot will remain open until December 31, 2027.

The extension is designed to ensure that students already enrolled in qualifying programmes

Source: Legit.ng