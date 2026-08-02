Nigeria's naira recorded a modest gain but missed Forbes' list of Africa's strongest currencies

Kenya's shilling and Zambia's kwacha show resilience amid global economic uncertainty

Currency stability attracts foreign investment and helps control inflation for consumers

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

A strong and stable currency remains one of the biggest indicators of an economy’s resilience, helping to curb inflation, lower import costs, attract foreign investment and strengthen consumer purchasing power.

Against a backdrop of global economic uncertainty, Forbes has released its ranking of Africa’s 10 strongest currencies for July 2026.

Naira missing as Forbes lists the 10 strongest currencies in Africa in July 2026. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

While Nigeria’s naira recorded a modest recovery during the month, it failed to secure a place among the continent’s strongest currencies.

The ranking comes as several African economies continue to battle exchange rate volatility driven by elevated global oil prices, persistent demand for the US dollar and external financial pressures, according to a report by Business Insider Africa.

Strong currencies offer economic stability

A stable currency provides governments and businesses with significant economic advantages. Countries with stronger currencies spend less in local currency when importing fuel, machinery, pharmaceuticals and industrial equipment, helping to reduce production costs and ease inflationary pressures.

For consumers, particularly low-income households, this translates into more stable prices for essential goods and services.

Currency stability also plays a major role in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI). Investors generally prefer economies where exchange rate risks are lower, allowing them to preserve the value of returns when converting profits into foreign currencies.

According to market analysts, countries with strong export earnings, healthy foreign exchange reserves and prudent monetary policies are better positioned to maintain currency stability even during periods of global economic uncertainty.

Kenya, Zambia show signs of resilience

A recent Reuters survey of foreign exchange traders projected that several African currencies, including Nigeria’s naira, Ghana’s cedi and Uganda’s shilling, could face renewed pressure in the coming weeks.

However, Kenya’s shilling is expected to remain relatively stable, supported by strong diaspora remittances, while Zambia’s kwacha continues to benefit from robust copper exports, the country's largest foreign exchange earner.

These examples highlight how diversified export revenues and consistent foreign exchange inflows can strengthen national currencies.

Naira ends July on positive note

Although it missed Forbes’ ranking, Nigeria’s naira finished July with a modest gain in the official foreign exchange market.

Data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed the local currency appreciated by N4.19 against the US dollar during the month.

The naira closed at N1,368.22/$1 on the final trading day of July, representing a 0.3% improvement from N1,372.41/$1 recorded at the beginning of the month.

Despite the monthly gain, the currency weakened slightly every week, losing N6.13 compared with the previous week's official exchange rate.

In the parallel market, popularly known as the black market, the naira depreciated by N7 during July to close at N1,415/$1, widening the gap between the official and unofficial markets to 3.45%.

Trading activity also improved significantly. Total turnover at the interbank foreign exchange market rose by 26.97% month-on-month to $3.39 billion, up from $2.67 billion in June, although the number of completed deals declined during the period.

Africa’s 10 strongest currencies in July 2026

According to the Forbes Currency Converter, these are Africa’s strongest currencies against the US dollar in July 2026:

Tunisian Dinar (TND) – Tunisia Libyan Dinar (LYD) – Libya Moroccan Dirham (MAD) – Morocco Ghanaian Cedi (GHS) – Ghana Seychellois Rupee (SCR) – Seychelles Botswanan Pula (BWP) – Botswana Eritrean Nakfa (ERN) – Eritrea South African Rand (ZAR) – South Africa Swazi Lilangeni (SZL) – Eswatini Namibian Dollar (NAD) – Namibia

Top 10 African currencies in 2026 as naira misses out despite strong rally in July. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

While Nigeria's naira showed signs of improving market stability in July, its exclusion from the list underscores the challenges that remain in achieving the level of currency strength enjoyed by Africa's top-performing economies.

Continued reforms, stronger foreign exchange inflows and sustained investor confidence will be crucial if the naira is to compete among the continent's strongest currencies in the months ahead.

Naira avoids Africa’s 10 weakest currencies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fresh data released in February 2026 has revealed the 10 weakest currencies in Africa, and, notably, Nigeria’s naira did not feature on the list, despite depreciating recently due to CBN's interventions.

The ranking, compiled using figures from the Forbes currency calculator, highlights countries whose currencies have depreciated sharply against major global currencies such as the US dollar and euro.

While the naira has faced its own challenges in recent years, it was absent from the latest lineup of Africa’s weakest-performing currencies.

Source: Legit.ng