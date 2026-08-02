Spain confirmed which African countries qualify for visa-free entry under Schengen Area rules, and the list is shorter than many online reports suggest

Citizens of the two qualifying African nations can stay in Spain for up to 90 days but must still meet strict border entry requirements

Spain also reminded travellers about a new digital border system now running at Schengen entry points that replaces manual passport stamping

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Spain has confirmed that only two African countries, Mauritius and Seychelles, qualify for visa-free short stays under the Schengen Area's standard entry rules.

The confirmation follows a wave of misleading online claims suggesting Spain had opened visa-free access to a wider group of African nations. Spanish authorities clarified that the country follows the European Union's common Schengen visa policy and does not operate a separate visa-free arrangement for African travellers.

Only two African countries can enter without a Schengen visa, according to the latest official rules. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

What Visa-Free Entry Actually Means

Citizens of Mauritius and Seychelles can visit Spain and other Schengen member states for up to 90 days within any 180 days without obtaining a visa beforehand.

Vanguard reports that the permitted reasons for travel include tourism, business, and family visits.

However, arriving without a visa does not mean automatic entry.

Border officers can still ask travellers to produce a valid passport, proof of where they will be staying, a return or onward travel ticket, evidence that they have enough money to cover their stay, and documents explaining the purpose of the visit.

Spain's authorities stressed that visa exemption and guaranteed entry are two different things.

Wider List of Visa-Exempt Countries

Beyond the two African countries, the following nationalities can also enter Spain without a Schengen visa for short stays:

Albania

Andorra

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Australia

Bahamas

Barbados

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil

Brunei Darussalam

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Dominica

El Salvador

Georgia

Grenada

Guatemala

Honduras

Israel

Japan

Kiribati

Malaysia

Marshall Islands

Mexico

Micronesia

Moldova

Monaco

Montenegro

Nauru

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Palau

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Samoa

San Marino

Serbia

Singapore

Solomon Islands

South Korea

Timor-Leste

Tonga

Trinidad and Tobago

Tuvalu

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States

Uruguay

Vanuatu

Venezuela

Vatican City (Holy See)

North Macedonia

New Digital Border System Now Active

Spain also reminded travellers that the European Union's Entry/Exit System (EES) is now running at external Schengen borders. The digital system collects passport information and biometric data from non-EU nationals each time they enter or leave the Schengen zone for a short stay, replacing the manual passport stamping that was previously used at many crossing points.

A separate authorisation system called ETIAS, which visa-exempt travellers will need to use before entering the Schengen Area, is expected to become operational at a later date.

Travellers from most African countries must still apply for a Schengen visa Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Spanish authorities advised all travellers to verify their visa status through official Spanish or EU channels before booking travel, noting that entry requirements can be updated without notice. Travellers from countries that do need a Schengen visa must complete the application before leaving home, and approval still does not guarantee entry at the border.

19 countries outside Africa that Nigerians can visit without a visa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian passport holders can now access 19 destinations outside Africa without going through a traditional visa application process, according to the Henley Passport Index 2026.

The index shows that Nigerians qualify for either visa-free entry or a visa on arrival in countries spread across the Caribbean, Asia and Oceania, broadening travel options for those looking to explore regions beyond the continent.

Five Caribbean nations welcome Nigerian travellers without requiring a pre-departure visa: Barbados, Dominica, Haiti, Montserrat and St. Kitts and Nevis.

Source: Legit.ng