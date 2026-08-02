A video circulating online shows a tout being knocked down by a car near the venue of Peller and Jarvis' traditional wedding in Lagos

The incident happened on August 1, 2026, as one of the alleged wedding guests was driving through a crowd of touts blocking the road

Fans have been reacting to the frightening clip, with many condemning the behaviour of the touts who surrounded the moving vehicle

A disturbing video has emerged online showing a man being knocked down by a moving car near the venue of Nigerian streamer Peller's traditional wedding ceremony in Lagos.

Peller, whose real name is Habeeb Adelaja, married his lover, Jarvis, also known as Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, at a lavish ceremony held on August 1, 2026. The event drew a large crowd, and the excitement outside the venue quickly turned dangerous.

Reactions as man is run over by car at traditional wedding. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

In the clip making the rounds on social media, a car allegedly belonging to one of the alleged guests was attempting to navigate through a crowd of touts who had gathered outside the wedding venue.

The touts swarmed the vehicle, trying to block its path, when one of them climbed onto the bonnet of the moving car that was allegedly going to the wedding of the couple.

Tout falls under the guest's car

As the driver tried to steer through the chaos, the man slipped off the bonnet and fell under the vehicle. The driver brought the car to a stop, and the individual was able to get out from underneath it.

Peller and Jarvis continue trending after their wedding. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

The incident has since sparked heated debate online, with many viewers blaming the touts for endangering their own lives, while others questioned whether the driver could have done more to avoid the situation.

It was worthy to note that the guest who allegedly ran over a tout and the couple have not confirmed the incident.

Here is the Instagram video of the man who was run over by a guest's car below:

Fans react to the wedding incident

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@akpajosephine wrote:

"Wait na human being be that? Omoh born pikin make u train am well, provide well for them abeg ooo cos what is this, he no just value him life climb a moving car..."

@mrs_kitchen_work commented:

"The street is made for cars not humans to dwell and play on"

@0_peju said:

"Very good, Next time he go avoid causing nuisance"

@official_jofem reacted:

"Wasn't his fault. If he came out they would have robbed him. As much as I do not support violence, some of this Lagos hooligans need to be taught a life lesson for others to learn. And what do you mean by 'he has not called off the wedding' as per what?"

@graceeluv wrote:

"What do you mean by Peller should call off his wedding? Una dey really crase."

@juwon_debbie asked:

"How can somebody not value their own life?"

Jarvis's father absent from her wedding

Legit.ng had reportd that a video from Peller and Jarvis' traditional wedding in Lagos has sparked widespread reactions online after capturing an awkward moment during the ceremony.

As part of the traditional rites, the MC repeatedly called for Jarvis' father to come forward and welcome the groom's family, but no one responded.

The incident quickly became a talking point on social media, with many recalling that Jarvis had previously shared that she did not know her biological father, prompting mixed reactions from fans.

Source: Legit.ng