BBNaija's Phyna broke down in tears in an emotional video responding to allegations made against her by Carter Efe and Davrel

The reality star insisted the two men deliberately set out to damage her reputation with claims she described as outright lies

Phyna warned that she would not let the situation slide, saying the pair had 'no mind' for what they allegedly did to her

BBNaija's Phyna has addressed allegations made against her by content creator Carter Efe and Davrel in an emotional video that has set social media ablaze.

In the clip posted on 29 July 2026, a visibly distressed Phyna spoke directly to both men while fighting back tears, making clear she felt specifically targeted and publicly humiliated.

Reactions as BBNaija's Phyna breaks down in tears, responds to allegations by Davrel and Carter Efe. Photo credit@unusualphyna/@davreltv/@carterefe

Source: Instagram

The former Big Brother Naija housemate did not hold back as she called out both Carter Efe and Davrel for what she described as a calculated attempt to drag her name through the mud online.

She accused the two of spreading deliberate falsehoods about her, arguing that the allegations had nothing to do with banter or light-hearted social media drama.

"You cannot intentionally do this to me, bro," she said. "Carter and Davriel, una no get no mind."

BBNaija's Phyna speaks about Davrel and Carter Efe in emotional video. Photo credit@unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Phyna vows she will not let it slide

Phyna made it clear she took the matter personally, stating that the men knew exactly what they had done to her reputation in Nigeria. She insisted she was simply trying to live her life when the alleged slander hit, and that the ordeal was far from fair.

"They purposely slander me online," she said, adding that anyone trying to "catch cruise" with her using lies would find the wrong person in her.

She also referenced phone calls to her house as part of the events that unfolded, suggesting the dispute had moved beyond a purely online exchange.

Here is the Instagram video of Phyna speaking about Davrel and Carter Efe below:

Fans react to Phyna's emotional video

The video drew a flood of responses, with many fans divided over whether to sympathise with her or hold her accountable for past decisions.

@pair.pressure_ wrote:

"Pls we are focusing on boycotting Tyla now "

@meet_epitomeofgrace commented:

"It hurt to see you go through this, but you brought this upon yourself.... VDM was your friend and he genuinely have your back, but you allowed the people that hate VDM to mess up your genuine friendship with him."

@iam______gold said:

"Everything I know about phyna was against my wish"

@ratel_starbabe wrote:

"It's well. Next time no quarrel with ur helper. Lizzy wey advice u where she dey."

@maffymillermonster added:

"Omo they should forgive this girl, it's not easy, she has made mistakes in life it doesn't makes her a bad person than most of us out there"

Phyna is ready to end beef with Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna recently revealed she was ready to bury the hatchet with Afrobeats superstar Davido, almost two years after their heated online disagreement shook social media.

The former BBNaija “Level Up” housemate disclosed a recent Twitch livestream. She spoke candidly about the lingering issue and her desire to finally move on.

According to Phyna, time and maturity changed her perspective, and she now believes a proper conversation could help both parties understand what really went wrong.

Source: Legit.ng