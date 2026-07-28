The Nigeria Police Force announced the deaths of two senior officers who served for nearly three decades each

AIG Adeleke Taiwo Olatunde died at his Lagos residence on July 23, 2026, months after retiring from the force

CP Hassan Saleh Gwani died on July 19, 2026, while receiving medical treatment in Cairo, Egypt

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force has announced the deaths of two of its officers, Assistant Inspector-General of Police Adeleke Taiwo Olatunde (Rtd) and Commissioner of Police Hassan Saleh Gwani, within days of each other.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, described both men as distinguished officers whose careers were defined by dedication and commitment to public safety.

Nigeria mourns the loss of AIG Olatunde and CP Gwani. Remembering their devotion to duty. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The force made the announcement on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, via its official X account @PoliceNG.

According to the statement, AIG Olatunde died at his Lagos home on July 23, 2026. He had only recently left active service, having retired on November 3, 2025.

CP Gwani passed away nine days earlier, on Sunday, July 19, 2026, while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Cairo, Egypt.

AIG Olatunde's career

Olatunde joined the Nigeria Police Force on May 18, 1992, enlisting as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

Over a career spanning more than 33 years, he held command and operational roles across several state commands, including Abia, Lagos, Osun, and Benue, as well as positions at Force Headquarters.

Among his notable postings were Divisional Police Officer at Ikire, Assistant Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner for Operations at the Western Port Authority in Lagos, Commander of the SWAT Unit at the Force Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters, and AIG Operations, the role from which he eventually retired. He is survived by his wife and children.

CP Gwani's service

The force described CP Gwani, who died while receiving medical care abroad, as an officer who also gave close to three decades of service to the force with professionalism and a firm commitment to the welfare of the public.

Condolences began to pour in following the announcement. @Adamu_h_Adamu wrote:

"My deepest condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of AIG Adeleke Taiwo Olatunde (Rtd) and CP Hassan Saleh Gwani. May their years of dedicated service be remembered, and may they rest in perfect peace."

NPF loses senior police officer

Recall that AIG Kanayo V. Uzuegbu passed away, marking the loss of a dedicated police officer.

Uzuegbu served the Nigeria Police Force for over three decades with honour and professionalism.

He held multiple academic qualifications, including an M.Sc. in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution.

Police officer dies weeks before retirement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a police officer in Kano was killed during a violent clash between rival thugs, just weeks before his retirement.

The officer, identified as Sani S.O. of the Hotoro Division, was allegedly shot with a dane gun while trying to disperse the fighting groups.

His death comes amid rising thuggery-related clashes across Kano, raising fresh concerns ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng