Retired Federal High Court judge Justice Baba Gana Ashigar died on Friday, July 24, 2026, in Maiduguri after a brief illness

The Federal High Court described the late jurist as a distinguished judicial officer who served with diligence, integrity, and dedication

The Chief Judge and staff of the Federal High Court extended condolences to his family following his death

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Maiduguri, Borno state - Justice Baba Gana Ashigar, a retired judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, has died.

As reported on Tuesday, July 28, by Nigerian Tribune, Ashigar passed away on Friday, July 24, 2026, in Maiduguri, Borno state, following a brief illness. He was buried on Saturday, July 25, 2026, in line with Islamic burial rites.

Justice Baba Gana Ashigar, a retired judge of Nigeria's Federal High Court, has died, and has been buried in Maiduguri, Borno state.

Source: Original

TVC News also noted the sad update.

The Federal High Court confirmed his passing in a statement issued by the court's director of information, Catherine Oby Christopher.

Ashigar's death: Court pays tribute

The court described Justice Ashigar as a jurist of exceptional character who gave himself fully to the service of the law.

In its statement, the court said:

"Hon. Justice Baba Gana Ashigar, Rtd, was a distinguished jurist who served with diligence, dedication, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the administration of justice."

The statement added that his contributions to the bench and the wider legal profession would remain a lasting memory among those who worked alongside him.

The court said:

"His substantial contributions to the Bench and the legal profession will be fondly remembered by his colleagues, members of the outer Bar, Court Staff, and all who had the privilege of working with him."

The Chief Judge, fellow judges, management and staff of the Federal High Court used the statement to send condolences to the justice's family, praying that God would give them the strength to cope with the loss.

The court closed with a religious supplication:

"May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus."

The Federal High Court pays tribute to late retired Justice Baba Gana Ashigar, describing his contributions to the Bench and legal profession as enduring. Photo credit: @abdulazimazhar

Source: Twitter

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Source: Legit.ng