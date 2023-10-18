Rachel Fuda’s age, birthday, husband, job, net worth

Rachel Fuda is an entrepreneur and reality television personality from the United States. She gained popularity when she appeared on the reality TV show Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13. Do you know Rachel Fuda's age? Learn more about her.

Rachel Fuda is not only famous as John Fuda's wife. She has established herself as a competent entrepreneur. Additionally, she is a wife and a mother of three children. Rachel is the co-owner of Burger Boss, a restaurant based in Wood-Ridge, New Jersey, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Rachel Fuda Gender Female Date of birth 1 May 1991 Age 32 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, United States Current residence New Jersey, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Artie Del Vescovo Mother Lisa Del Siblings 3 Marital status Married Husband John Fuda Children 3 College Bergen Community College, William Paterson University Profession Entrepreneur, reality TV star Net worth $400,000 Instagram @rachelfuda

What is Rachel Fuda's age?

The American entrepreneur is 32 years old as of 2023. She was born on 1 May 1991, making her a Taurus. Rachel Fuda's maiden name is Rachel Del. Rachel grew up alongside her three siblings: Jessica, Anthony and Eric Del Vescovo.

The reality TV star's parents are Lisa Del and Artie Del Vescovo. Her father is a retired government employee from New Jersey Railway, while her mother works at John Fuda's company, Valet King LLC.

Educational background

The entrepreneur graduated in 2011 from Bergen Community College with an associate degree in Liberal Arts. She later enrolled at William Paterson University, graduating in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in Public Relations and Marketing.

What is Rachel Fuda's job?

After completing her university studies, she did odd jobs, such as being a bartender. She also worked in a marketing firm as an account executive. Rachel now works at her husband's company, Vale King LLC, as an office operations manager.

Additionally, she runs a restaurant alongside her husband called Burger Boss. The restaurant is famous for its unique named dishes such as The Capo, The Godfather, and The Goombah.

The entrepreneur rose to stardom after being featured in the Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13. The show premiered on 7 February 2023 and ended on 13 June 2023. She appeared alongside other cast members, including Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorge, Danielle Cabral, and Jennifer Aydin.

What is Rachel Fuda's net worth?

The reality TV personality's net worth is alleged to be $400,000. Her primary source of income is her career as an entrepreneur.

Who is Rachel Fuda's husband?

The entrepreneur is married to John Fuda. The two met at the 46 Lounge in Totowa, New Jersey, United States. Rachel was his bartender. She was, at the time, 22 years old. The couple exchanged marriage vows on 13 January 2017 at Florentine Gardens in River Vale, New Jersey, USA.

The pair share two daughters, Gianella Jolie, born in July 2020 and Giuliana Rose Fuda, born in March 2022. The reality TV personality is a stepmom to Jaiden Fuda, whom she adopted. Jaiden was born in January 2007—he is John's son from his first marriage.

John is an entrepreneur. He founded his company, Valet King, in 2013. He also serves as the manager at his family's company, Fuda Tile & Marble of Ramsey.

Fast facts about Rachel Fuda

Who is Rachel Fuda? She is an American entrepreneur and a reality TV personality. When is Rachel Fuda's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 1 May. How old is Rachel Fuda? She is 32 years old as of 2023. What does Rachel Fuda do for a living? She co-owns a restaurant, Burger Boss, and works in her husband's company, Vale King LLC. What is Rachel Fuda's ethnicity? She is of white ethnicity with Italian roots. Is Rachel Fuda married? Yes, she is married to John Fuda. Who are Rachel Fuda's kids? She has two biological daughters, Gianella Jolie and Giuliana Rose Fuda, and a stepson, Jaiden Fuda. What is Rachel Fuda's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $400,000.

Rachel is an American reality TV star and entrepreneur. Rachel Fuda's age is 32 years old as of 2023. She gained immense popularity after being featured in the Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 reality show. She is a wife and a mother of three children.

