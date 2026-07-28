August 1: US Ends Visa Processing at 25 African Diplomatic Posts
- The US Department of State announced it will stop routine visa processing at 25 African diplomatic posts starting August 1, 2026
- Applicants in affected countries, including Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Namibia, will be redirected to one of 20 designated regional hubs across Africa
- The State Department said the overhaul is aimed at strengthening national security and standardising visa screening across the continent
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 4 years of experience covering global affairs.
Washington, D.C., USA - The United States government will shut down routine visa processing at 25 diplomatic posts across Africa from Saturday, August 1, 2026, redirecting applicants to a network of 20 regional hubs under a major restructuring of America's consular operations on the continent.
The U.S. Department of State confirmed the changes, describing the move as the most significant reorganisation of U.S. visa operations in Africa in recent years. The overhaul covers all routine visa categories, including tourist, business, employment, family-based and immigrant visas.
Which African posts will stop processing visas?
Diplomatic posts that will cease routine processing include those in Antananarivo, Abuja, Asmara, Bamako, Banjul, Brazzaville, Bujumbura, Conakry, Cotonou, Durban, Freetown, Gaborone, Harare, Juba, Libreville, Lilongwe, Lusaka, Maputo, Maseru, Mbabane, N'Djamena, Niamey, Nouakchott, Ouagadougou and Windhoek.
Applicants from these countries will instead need to schedule their visa interviews at one of 20 designated hubs: Abidjan, Accra, Addis Ababa, Cape Town, Dakar, Dar es Salaam, Djibouti, Johannesburg, Kampala, Kigali, Kinshasa, Lagos, Lomé, Luanda, Malabo, Monrovia, Nairobi, Port Louis, Praia and Yaoundé.
Why is US making the change?
The State Department said concentrating visa processing into fewer locations would deliver "more uniform screening, vetting and adjudication standards" while cutting operational waste.
"President Trump is putting America and Americans first by strengthening national security, cutting government waste, and ensuring government works in the interests of the American people," the department said in a statement.
The policy also keeps in place existing immigration restrictions introduced by the Trump administration, among them visa suspensions under Presidential Proclamation 10998, visa bond requirements and pauses affecting certain immigrant visa categories.
In June, Legit.ng reported that the Trump administration was weighing a plan to reduce the number of U.S. posts processing visas across Africa from 50 to 20, citing an internal State Department memo obtained by the Associated Press. The August 1 announcement confirms those plans.
The practical consequence for many African applicants is that obtaining a U.S. visa appointment from August 1 will require travel to a regional hub, in some cases across international borders, adding to both the cost and the logistics involved in the process.
The 25 U.S. diplomatic posts in Africa that will stop routine immigrant and non-immigrant visa processing from August 1 are:
- Antananarivo, Madagascar
- Abuja, Nigeria
- Asmara, Eritrea
- Bamako, Mali
- Banjul, The Gambia
- Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo
- Bujumbura, Burundi
- Conakry, Guinea
- Cotonou, Benin
- Durban, South Africa
- Freetown, Sierra Leone
- Gaborone, Botswana
- Harare, Zimbabwe
- Juba, South Sudan
- Libreville, Gabon
- Lilongwe, Malawi
- Lusaka, Zambia
- Maputo, Mozambique
- Maseru, Lesotho
- Mbabane, Eswatini
- N'Djamena, Chad
- Niamey, Niger
- Nouakchott, Mauritania
- Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso
- Windhoek, Namibia
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Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.