Frank Catania's age, height, girlfriend, net worth, job

Frank Catania is a former advocate, television personality, social media star and entrepreneur from the United States of America. He is widely recognised for being the ex-husband of Dolores Catania. His ex-wife is an American television personality, philanthropist, and entrepreneur known as the star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. What is Frank Catania's age?

Frank Catania of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" television series attends BravoCon 2023 at Caesars Forum on 3 November 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Dolores Catania's ex-husband, Frank Catania, became famous following his romantic relationship with the actress. Dolores and Frank tied the knot on 16 September 1994 and divorced in 1998. The former couple share two children, a daughter and a son. Find out more details about Frank in his bio.

Profile summary

Full name Frank Catania Sr. Gender Male Date of birth 17 November 1964 Age 59 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac Scorpio Place of birth North Haledon, New Jersey, United States Current residence Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Lorraine Catania Relationship status Engaged Fiancée Brittany Mattessich Children 2 School Manchester Regional High School University University of Delaware Profession Former advocate, entrepreneur, television personality, Instagram star Net worth $2 million - $4 million Instagram @frank.catania.sr

What is Frank Catania’s age?

The television personality is 59 years old as of 2023. When is Frank Catania’s birthday? He was born on 17 November 1964. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Frank was born in North Haledon, New Jersey, United States, but currently resides in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, USA. He is an American national of white ethnicity. His mother was Lorraine Catania. She passed away.

The reality star completed his high school education at Manchester Regional High School. He later obtained his bachelor's degree from the University of Delaware in 1986.

Frank Catania during BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Friday 14 October 2022. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

What does Frank Catania do for a living?

Frank is a professional lawyer, television personality, entrepreneur, real estate developer. He passed the bar in 1991 and worked as an attorney until he was disbarred from the New Jersey State Bar Association in 2017 after being involved in some controversy.

According to his Facebook profile, he is the owner of Gold’s Gym of Teterboro and a partner in Catania & Ehrlich, P.C. He also worked in the real estate industry.

He has appeared on various reality television shows and documentaries. In 2019, he appeared in the reality television series The Real Housewives of New Jersey. He also appeared in the 60 Minutes documentary and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

He is a social media influencer with over 198 thousand followers as of this writing. He also uses the platform to promote various brands such as NJ Shrink Wrapping.

What is Frank Catania’s net worth?

The American entrepreneur has an alleged net worth of between $2 million and $4 million. He has made this substantial amount through his earnings as a lawyer, television personality and various business ventures.

Frank Catania during “Magic Men of Jersey" Panel from Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, NV on 3 November 2023. Photo: Bryan Steffy

Source: Getty Images

Who is Frank Catania Sr.'s girlfriend?

The American reality star is currently in a romantic relationship with Brittany Mattessich, an American social media personality and women's bodybuilder who competed in bikini competitions. He and Brittany got engaged on 29 October 2023.

The bodybuilder confirmed her engagement news via Instagram, displaying her multi-carat engagement ring while sharing a kiss with her fiancé in front of the camera.

Before his engagement to Brittany, Frank was married to Dolores Catania, an American television personality, philanthropist, and entrepreneur recognised as a main cast member of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The two tied the knot on 16 September 1994 and divorced in 1998.

The former partners share two children, a son named Frankie Jr., born on 8 October 1998 and a daughter named Gabrielle, born on 25 September 1995. Despite their separation, the actress and TV personality have remained close over the years as co-parents.

How tall is Frank Catania?

The American entrepreneur stands at 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 165 pounds or 75 kilograms.

Frank Catania's age is 59 years old as of 2023. He is a former American lawyer, reality star, social media influencer and entrepreneur. He is best known as the ex-husband of Dolores Catania, an American TV personality, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. He and Dolores married from 1994 to 1998 and share two children. Frank is currently engaged to Brittany Mattessich.

